Illinois State

The Center Square

ALEC weighs in on Illinois' 'workers' rights' amendment

(The Center Square) – The outcome of Amendment One in Illinois is going to be close, but a nonpartisan organization is waving a red flag on the possible repercussions if it passes. Amendment One would amend the Illinois Constitution to add the right to collective bargaining for employees to negotiate such things as wages, hours, and working conditions. The union-backed amendment found 58.1% approval in Tuesday's election, short of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

With Nearly All Vote Totals Reported, Here's Where Amendment 1 Stands

With nearly all precincts currently reporting vote totals for the Workers' Rights Amendment, also known as Amendment 1, it appears a final determination on whether or not the measure passed could be near. Amendment 1, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map

SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Local Illinois Lawmaker Pushes For Psychedelics Decriminalization With New Bill

An Evanston, Illinois lawmaker is sponsoring a new proposal to make the Chicago suburb the next U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics. Councilmember Devon Reid’s proposal would make possessing, cultivating and delivering entheogenic substances like psilocybin punishable by a $100 fine without the threat of jail time. That fine could be waived for people who complete a drug treatment program or “reasonable public service work.”
EVANSTON, IL
videtteonline.com

Updates on Worker's Rights Amendment, Unit 5 tax proposition

The Worker's Rights Amendment requires 60% approval, or half of all ballots cast to vote "yes" to pass and amend the Illinois state constitution. Currently, it has 58.18% approval with 2,091,106 "yes" votes as of 3:28 p.m. Friday. 99% of votes have been counted. NBC has reported that a final...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

How Much Money Do Elected Officials in Chicago Make?

Just as the 2022 midterm elections come to a close, voters in Chicago are already gearing up for the mayoral and aldermanic elections in February 2023. With yet another major election on the horizon and a new yearly budget recently approved, some Chicago residents may wonder how much their elected officials are getting paid.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Illinois approves first social equity dispensary licenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Two social equity applicants have received the green light from the state of Illinois to open up a dispensary for adult-use. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Thursday they have issued two licenses to Ivy Hall, which is 61% African American owned, and Green Rose, which is 15% […]
ILLINOIS STATE
thelansingjournal.com

Illinois reopens housing assistance program for homeowners

Struggling homeowners may now apply for up to $60,000 in assistance. Information provided by the Illinois Housing Development Authority. CHICAGO, Ill. (November 10, 2022) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund is now open to support qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments and related expenses due to financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting today, eligible households may apply for grants of up to $60,000 for past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance and homeowner and/or condo association fees. Applications will be accepted at www.illinoishousinghelp.org until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor

Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County property tax bills to be posted online Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Property tax bills will be posted online Tuesday by the Cook County Treasurer.Homeowners should then get a copy of their tax bills in the mail on December 1st, then they'll be due by the end of December. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.
COOK COUNTY, IL

