ALEC weighs in on Illinois' 'workers' rights' amendment
(The Center Square) – The outcome of Amendment One in Illinois is going to be close, but a nonpartisan organization is waving a red flag on the possible repercussions if it passes. Amendment One would amend the Illinois Constitution to add the right to collective bargaining for employees to negotiate such things as wages, hours, and working conditions. The union-backed amendment found 58.1% approval in Tuesday's election, short of the...
NBC Chicago
With Nearly All Vote Totals Reported, Here's Where Amendment 1 Stands
With nearly all precincts currently reporting vote totals for the Workers' Rights Amendment, also known as Amendment 1, it appears a final determination on whether or not the measure passed could be near. Amendment 1, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize...
WTHI
"This amendment affects everyone that kisses a loved one goodbye" Illinois unions expecting collective bargaining amendment to pass
ILLINOIS (WTHI) - An amendment to the Illinois state constitution could bring changes to the state's labor union laws. Illinois unions are declaring victory after the majority of people voted for the state to have collective bargaining rights. If the vote holds, the right for workers to unionize in Illinois...
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath; $1 billion in rental assistance paid
New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath. There is a new chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court. Justice Mary Jane Theis was sworn in Monday. Out of the past 122 chief justices in Illinois history, Theis is only the fourth female chief justice. Two new judges were voted...
Herald & Review
Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map
SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
etxview.com
Illinois state lawmakers share expectations for SAFE-T Act in fall veto session
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are set to return to Springfield for the fall veto session Tuesday. Members from both parties shared their expectations regarding potential changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly...
Illinois Democrats plan to make minor adjustments to SAFE-T Act, no overhaul
The SAFE-T Act appears to be safe. At least for now. Democrats say they expect “clean-up” language, but no substantial changes to the intent of the bill, when lawmakers head to Springfield next week.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot blocks Chicago City Council from considering referendum on doubling real estate tax
Lightfoot blocks Chicago City Council from considering referendum on doubling real estate tax. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is preventing the Chicago City Council from considering a potential referendum question that residents would vote on in February, asking whether the city should double its tax on property sales where the price tag is over $1 million.
marijuanamoment.net
Local Illinois Lawmaker Pushes For Psychedelics Decriminalization With New Bill
An Evanston, Illinois lawmaker is sponsoring a new proposal to make the Chicago suburb the next U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics. Councilmember Devon Reid’s proposal would make possessing, cultivating and delivering entheogenic substances like psilocybin punishable by a $100 fine without the threat of jail time. That fine could be waived for people who complete a drug treatment program or “reasonable public service work.”
Illinois Democrats maintain control of all levers of state government
As votes continued to be tallied Wednesday, returns showed Illinois Democrats would hold every statewide elected office and maintain supermajorities in the General Assembly while extending their majority on the Illinois Supreme Court. After a fiery election night speech in which Gov. JB Pritzker excoriated the Republican Party as “unwilling...
videtteonline.com
Updates on Worker's Rights Amendment, Unit 5 tax proposition
The Worker's Rights Amendment requires 60% approval, or half of all ballots cast to vote "yes" to pass and amend the Illinois state constitution. Currently, it has 58.18% approval with 2,091,106 "yes" votes as of 3:28 p.m. Friday. 99% of votes have been counted. NBC has reported that a final...
Alderman reportedly not considering mayoral run
It seems like every week there’s another challenger to Mayor Lori Lightfoot entering the mayoral race, but a big name considering a run says he will not.
Google reaches $391.5M settlement with Illinois, other states over location tracking
HARTFORD, Ct (WTVO) — Google has reached a $391.5 million settlement with Illinois and 39 other states over claims that it tracked users’ location without their knowledge. The state’s attorneys who filed the lawsuit called it the largest U.S. internet privacy settlement in history. “This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in […]
NBC Chicago
How Much Money Do Elected Officials in Chicago Make?
Just as the 2022 midterm elections come to a close, voters in Chicago are already gearing up for the mayoral and aldermanic elections in February 2023. With yet another major election on the horizon and a new yearly budget recently approved, some Chicago residents may wonder how much their elected officials are getting paid.
Illinois labor groups declare victory in Worker's Rights Amendment
ILLINOIS, USA — Labor unions are declaring victory in a closely contested fight to enshrine collective bargaining rights into the Illinois Constitution as the mathematical possibility for its defeat nears zero. Amendment 1, widely referred to as the Worker's Rights Amendment, would effectively ban right-to-work policies in the pro-labor...
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Migrant buses to Chicago continue; first snow accumulation expected
Migrants from the Texas-Mexico border continue to arrive in Illinois. Since the first bus arrived in Chicago last August, the city has accepted nearly 3,700 foreign nationals who entered the country illegally. The busing is part of a controversial policy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott known as “Operation Lone Star.”
Illinois approves first social equity dispensary licenses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Two social equity applicants have received the green light from the state of Illinois to open up a dispensary for adult-use. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Thursday they have issued two licenses to Ivy Hall, which is 61% African American owned, and Green Rose, which is 15% […]
thelansingjournal.com
Illinois reopens housing assistance program for homeowners
Struggling homeowners may now apply for up to $60,000 in assistance. Information provided by the Illinois Housing Development Authority. CHICAGO, Ill. (November 10, 2022) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund is now open to support qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments and related expenses due to financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting today, eligible households may apply for grants of up to $60,000 for past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance and homeowner and/or condo association fees. Applications will be accepted at www.illinoishousinghelp.org until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
theeastcountygazette.com
Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor
Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
Cook County property tax bills to be posted online Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Property tax bills will be posted online Tuesday by the Cook County Treasurer.Homeowners should then get a copy of their tax bills in the mail on December 1st, then they'll be due by the end of December. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.
