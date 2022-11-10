ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Love Is Blind’s Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey’s Ups and Downs: From Falling in Love to Fighting On Screen

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45y7ht_0j6bTsMz00

Not a fairy tale. Despite falling in love in the pods, Love Is Blind stars Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey 's relationship was anything but a happy ending.

“I think if he has questions [about why we broke up] he could definitely pick up the phone and ask," the flight attendant exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022 ahead of the Netflix series' dramatic season 3 finale. "I would love to clear up anything for him. I tried to be very clear at the altar [about] exactly why I was leaving and why it was a no ."

Cole and Zanab bonded over their shared faith before he popped the question without ever seeing what his potential future wife looked like . Once they left the pods, however, their emotional connection wasn't enough to help their relationship survive the tumult of the real world .

The first major road block came when Cole's parents refused to attend the wedding — or even meet their son's then-fiancée. Tensions escalated further when the real estate agent admitted that he was more attracted to fellow cast member Colleen Reed than he was to Zanab.

His comments angered both Zanab and Colleen's now-husband, Matt Bolton , particularly after Cole rated the PR strategist a "10 out of 10," but only gave Zanab a "9 out of 10." As he watched the season play out, Cole exclusively told Us Weekly he regretted his behavior .

“I mean, it’s really hard just remembering everything," he confessed in November 2022. “Everything that just feels out of character for me and that I’m like, ‘I didn’t feel that way. I don’t know why it came across that way.’ I mean, the rating women thing was really ridiculous to watch. I thought that was very disgusting to even be rating people . Like, that’s just ridiculous.”

In the days leading up to their wedding, the twosome frequently bickered. Zanab appeared to reach her breaking point after her then-fiancé asked whether she was bipolar in the middle of an argument. She ultimately broke things off at the altar, telling Cole that she felt disrespected by him.

“It’s not like that was the first time he ever had any of those things said to him, but it was the first time he had to listen to me and he couldn’t dismiss me up there,” she told Us of the breakup. “He couldn’t question me up there. He had to let me speak. I stand by everything I said and I will clear up anything for him if he would like to speak to me about it.”

She continued: “I walked away from him. I never expected an apology. I think a sincere apology would require an emotional maturity level that he just might not be at yet. I never expected it. I also don’t need one because I did forgive him. I forgave him the moment I walked away from him.”

Keep scrolling to see all of Cole and Zanab's ups and downs since the pods:

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Shocker: An Outcome to the Brooke/Ridge/Taylor Shake-Up That’s as Awesome as It Is Unexpected

The end may justify the means. If there is one thing that fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are certain of, it’s that Thomas is going to get busted for calling Child Protective Services on himself and making everyone believe that it was Brooke who let her fingers do the walking. When this happens, Ridge will be forced to reevaluate his kneejerk decision to pull a wife swap — and the show will be poised to stun us all. How?
Popculture

Fan-Favorite '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Gets Another Season of Their Spinoff

90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are back for another season of the fan-favorite couple's spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. The TLC series returns for a new season on Monday, Dec. 12, the network announced Thursday, chronicling the adventures of the expanding Brovarnik family. Loren and Alexei first entered the spotlight on 90 Day Fiancé Season 3, after meeting and falling in love while Loren was in Israel on a Birthright trip, and the two are now married and handling the realities of having two young children – and another one on the way!
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez

What do we have here Blue Bloods fans when it comes to some real energy between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez? A scene from a recent episode was shared on the show’s official Instagram account. In it, both characters share great insight and wisdom with one another. Well, they get right down and flirty. Both characters get words toward one another about how they are dressed up.
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
In Touch Weekly

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days

When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
SheKnows

The Surprising Gift Young & Restless’ Ashland Left Behind for Tucker

The return of The Young and the Restless’ Tucker has so set the show on fire that it’s a wonder alarms haven’t gone off. But to keep those flames rising, the powers that be are going to have to take care — and learn from the mistakes that were made with previous power player Ashland.
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless issues a warning prior to Monday's episode

The Young and the Restless issues a disclaimer prior to Monday's episode because of the subject content. If you don't like spoilers then read no more but continue if you desire to know what takes place. The action continues from Thursday inside Noah Newman's (Rorey Gibson) Club Glam on the roof of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) tells Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) that something is wrong with Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) because he saw her run out of the club towards the roof.
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Mordovtseva Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva has her eyes on a modeling career following a major weight loss transformation. The Kyiv, Ukraine, native made her TLC debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, in November 2019. The pair met through mutual friends after they were appointed to be godparents to their child. While the duo narrowly made it down the aisle in April 2020 following their return on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the couple separated within a year.
FLORIDA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

243K+
Followers
24K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy