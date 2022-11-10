Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
News Channel Nebraska
Dakota County gets into Christmas spirit with tours of historic Homer homes
HOMER, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska community geared up for the holidays by giving people a taste of history. Each of the past two weekends, the Dakota County Historical Society gave tours of Victorian homes that were decorated for Christmas. The homes were all built between 1860 and 1870 according to Dakota County Historical Society President Dennis Reinert.
News Channel Nebraska
'Over 850,000 meals': Hunters Helping the Hungry collecting meat
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is holding an annual event to give back to those in need. The "Hunters Helping the Hungry" program is currently underway in Nebraska for the 10th straight year. The program allows deer hunters to drop off their meat to a processor...
News Channel Nebraska
Roast beef and community: Winside church holds fundraising meal
WINSIDE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska village came together to eat a hearty meal and support community outreach. The Winside United Methodist Church held its annual roast beef dinner on Sunday. The funds raised via free will donation will go toward the Wayne County church's community outreach programs, including after-school...
News Channel Nebraska
Cattlemen's Ball headed to Pender
PENDER, Neb. -- The Cattlemen's Ball is returning to northeast Nebraska next year. Event organizers announced Monday that the Weborg family of rural Pender will be hosting the ball next June 2 or 3. The Ball is held in a different location every year, raising money for the Fred and...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to single-vehicle crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A single-vehicle car accident happened in Norfolk on Friday afternoon. Officials were called to 1300 Benjamin Avenue and upon arrival a car could be seen in the middle of the highway with its airbags deployed. An ambulance was on scene but there's no word yet on if...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for alleged Sunday morning assault
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 33-year-old northeast Nebraska man is in custody after an alleged assault on Sunday morning. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, NPD officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Pasewalk Avenue for a reported disturbance. When officers arrived, Bauer said, they found...
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota man sent to hospital after rollover accident near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A man from South Dakota was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 566th Ave., about seven miles north of Stanton, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported one-vehicle rollover accident.
News Channel Nebraska
#12 Lopers Face #3 Golden Bears in 1st Round of NCAA volleyball tournament
Kearney, Neb. - The 12th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is in the NCAA Tournament for a 23rd straight season and will battle 3rd-ranked Concordia-St. Paul in the first round of the Central Regional this weekend in Wayne. The 64-team NCAA Tournament field -- eight schools from each of D2 II's eight...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne State's Luke Sims named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week
WAYNE, Neb. -- On Monday, Luke Sims of Wayne State College was announced as the Northern Sun Conference Football Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in Saturday’s 10-7 victory over MSU Moorhead at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. It’s the first time that Sims has collected NSIC Player of the Week honors.
News Channel Nebraska
WSC football, volleyball teams learn NCAA Tournament game times
WAYNE, Neb. -- A weekend full of NCAA competition for Wayne State athletics is starting to come into focus, with game times now set for both the WSC football and volleyball teams. The Wildcats' road football game in the NCAA Division II playoffs will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday....
Comments / 0