The National Football League regular season is now at least seven games old as we head into what promises to be an action-packed November. It's an exciting time to be a sports fan, with the NFL gathering pace while the FIFA World Cup will keep lovers of the other type of football occupied during the final two months of the year. Sports fans in the United States have the USA to support at the Qatar showpiece, and it's hoped the team performs well in the final instalment before the competition moves from the Arab World to the US, Canada, and Mexico for World Cup 2026.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO