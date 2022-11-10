ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

profootballnetwork.com

Colts vs. Raiders Week 10 Preview and Prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders matchup in Week 10. What can we expect in Jeff Saturday’s first appearance as an NFL head coach? What does his arrival mean for Indy?. And, can Las Vegas avoid a three-game skid with a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Week 10 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Time to respect Vikings, Packers bounce back on Christian Watson breakout & Mahomes' MVP case solidifies

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. This Sunday in Buffalo, NY, we may have just witnessed the game of the season and a potential Super Bowl matchup. The Minnesota Vikings won a wild 33-30 overtime matchup against the favorite Buffalo Bills in a game with wild goal line stands, incredible catches, insane fumbles and so many reversals of fortune, the win probability chart looked like a seismograph.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

John Madden Coming to U.S. Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving

There’s nothing more synonymous with Thanksgiving football than the late, great John Madden. While he obviously can no longer be here in person, the NFL is set to honor the longtime coach and broadcaster throughout the slate of Thanksgiving Day games. This season, one of those features the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Crawfish Boxes

Los Angeles Chargers season update: Strengths, weaknesses and betting odds

The National Football League regular season is now at least seven games old as we head into what promises to be an action-packed November. It's an exciting time to be a sports fan, with the NFL gathering pace while the FIFA World Cup will keep lovers of the other type of football occupied during the final two months of the year. Sports fans in the United States have the USA to support at the Qatar showpiece, and it's hoped the team performs well in the final instalment before the competition moves from the Arab World to the US, Canada, and Mexico for World Cup 2026.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TexansDaily

Texans vs. Giants Week 10: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Houston Texans head north to take on the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns. The Texans and Giants will be on the field together on Sunday but in football terms, they're in very different places. The Texans are struggling under first-year head coach Lovie Smith, especially on defense.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 10 TV coverage maps

Week 10 of the NFL schedule is already underway after the Carolina Panthers upset the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night. There are 13 games left on the schedule and there is a bonus game for fans to watch. The Seahawks and Buccaneers play in Munich in a game that will air only on NFL Network, excluding the two teams’ home areas.

