Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)
Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai. Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Fires Back at Jake Paul: I'm Nearly 50 - Of Course He Wants To FIght Me!
Former five division champion Floyd Mayweather has fired back at the recent challenge from Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in ten rounds. Mayweather walked away with a perfect record of 50-0. Since retiring, Mayweather has...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather’s huge weight disadvantage makes no difference
Floyd Mayweather is out-weighed by over twenty pounds by his YouTuber opponent Deji as the pair ready to battle on Sunday. But that disadvantage in Dubai won’t make the slightest difference to the result. If Floyd Mayweather wants to knock Deji out, he will. If Floyd Mayweather wants Deji...
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video
Watch Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video to Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji hit the scales Saturday morning. In the main event, Mayweather and social media influencer Deji will square off in a catchweight contest of 175 pounds. Floyd Mayweather will compete in his fifth exhibition since retiring from boxing. It’s...
ESPN
Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya by TKO to claim UFC title
NEW YORK -- Alex Pereira had Israel Adesanya's number in kickboxing. He has it in MMA too. Pereira, the only man to ever knock out Adesanya, stopped him again via TKO at 2 minutes, 1 second of the fifth and final round Saturday night in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. With the victory, Pereira won the UFC middleweight title in just his fourth fight with the promotion. Adesanya had been the champion since 2019.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya identifies key reason for Alex Pereira loss at UFC 281: ‘I was compromised’
A contemplative Israel Adesanya appeared at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference following his shocking fifth round TKO loss to Alex Pereira (watch the highlights here). Normally these press conferences are limited to those who won their fights, but “The Last Stylebender” made it a point to show up and speak to the media.
SkySports
Natasha Jonas defeats Marie-Eve Dicaire to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles
Natasha Jonas defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles. Jonas is one of the most remarkable stories in British boxing this year. At the start of 2022 she was in danger of drifting out of contention. In the months leading up to this fight she unified both the WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles, three divisions above her natural weight.
Yardbarker
John Fury & Jake Paul trade blows as tops come off in Dubai
Jake Paul and John Fury exchanged words last night after his son Tommy won his fight inside the ring in Dubai. That’s the next fight everyone wants to see Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul, is Tommy running scared though? Fury has got everything to lose, it would be embarrassing if a ‘fighting man’ lost to a YouTuber. See his old man John stick up for him and take his top of challenge to take on the American…
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather believes Pacquiao’s Marquez KO ends best boxer row
Floyd Mayweather is in no doubt about who is the better boxer after pointing to a spectacular Manny Pacquiao knockout. Mayweather used a Juan Manuel Marquez thunderbolt punch inflicted on his career rival when arguing his case regarding his all-time place in boxing. Covering the fact he wasn’t considered the...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr: Canelo Will Not Fight David, He Will Vacate WBC Title
Jose Benavidez Sr., father and trainer of two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez, does not believe that Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will ever fight his son. The WBC recently ordered a final eliminator between Benavidez and Caleb Plant - with the winner securing a mandatory crack at Canelo, who holds the undisputed crown at 168.
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera LIVE: Fight reaction and undercard results after Natasha Jonas and Frazer Clarke wins
Ricky Hatton added to his famous story with one final dance in Manchester as the legendary British fighter shared eight rounds with Mexican Marco Antonio Barrera. The Hitman maintains the bout enabled him to transform his lifestyle, lose weight and gain a better grasp of his mental health.With no judges for the exhibition, the pair, friends away from the ring, embraced to much fanfare from those in attendance. The famous band and iconic songs immediately showered Hatton after his Blue Moon ring walk.And Hatton displayed neat skills and a surprising amount of venom in his punches, while Barrera gave...
Carla Esparza issues statement following title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has issued a statement following her title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281. UFC 281 saw Carla Esparza (20-7 MMA) get in the Octagon with Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) in the women’s strawweight co-main event which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night, November 12th.
MMAWeekly.com
Video: Nate Diaz slaps someone outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281
Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was involved in an altercation outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281 on Saturday, and it was caught on video. Outside of the arena, Diaz and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis had to separated. Cups were thrown. Middle fingers were flipped, and someone got slapped. Diaz...
TMZ.com
Tyson Fury Drops 'Sweet Caroline' Cover, So Good, So Good!
Tyson Fury -- one of the toughest fighters on the planet -- is showing off his softer side by releasing a cover of one of his favorite songs ... and it's for a really good cause!!. The heavyweight boxer just delivered his own rendition of Neil Diamond's 1969 classic hit,...
SkySports
Ricky Hatton returns to the ring for exhibition with Mexican legend Marco Antonio Barrera in Manchester
Ricky Hatton returned to the ring to face fellow boxing legend Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday. "There's only one Ricky Hatton." The chant reverberated around the stands before the man himself had even appeared for one last time at his beloved Manchester Arena.
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte wants Joshua, Wilder, Fury & Usyk
By Barry Holbrook: Dillian Whyte has four big names on his target list that he wants to face before he retires from boxing. The top of the list for Whyte (27-3, 19 KOs) are rematches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, both of which knocked him out. Fans have no...
Boxing Scene
Josh Warrington: I've Had One Off Night - People All of a Sudden Forget My Level!
It’s taken a while for Josh Warrington’s demeanor to change. The lovable rogue, the likeable Leeds ticket-seller, the world class featherweight known as one of the sport’s easy-going good guys now has cause to lace his words with malice. An old rival says they have personal business...
worldboxingnews.net
‘He’s in danger!’ Sanction shock for ex-light heavyweight star, 43
This week, a shock came over the boxing world at the sanction of ex-light heavyweight contender Allan Green against cruiserweight Ryan Rozicki. Green, 43, is the same fighter who entered the Super Six World Boxing Classic in 2010, losing via unanimous decision to Andre Ward. Light heavyweight contender. Boasting a...
worldboxingnews.net
‘Reformed lunatic’ Paulie Malignaggi in Devin Haney fist fight offer
Paulie Malignaggi and undisputed Devin Haney got into it after the commentator clashed with the undisputed champion’s father. The row began in a dispute with Bill Haney over an upcoming fight with Vasiliy Lomachenko. Malignaggi discusses Haney’s chances and believes Loma has too much in his locker for the American.
MMA Fighting
Video: John Fury rips off T-shirt, Tommy Fury rages after Jake Paul relentlessly heckles exhibition
Jake Paul mercilessly heckled Tommy Fury from ringside at the Global Titans boxing event, setting off a wild scene as coach John Fury ripped off his T-shirt and Tommy Fury tried to charge the social media influencer turned boxer. Tommy Fury faced last-second replacement opponent Rolly Lambert after allegedly badly...
