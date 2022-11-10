Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina public safety officials brief lawmakers on agency split, communications system
(The Center Square) — North Carolina law enforcement and public safety officials presented an update to lawmakers on Thursday on a new Department of Adult Correction, issues at the Department of Public Safety and the rollout of a new interoperable communications system. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe...
thecentersquare.com
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
thecentersquare.com
Despite economic pressures, Illinois business group optimistic about holiday sales
(The Center Square) – As the economy teeters on the edge of a possible recession, there is optimism about the upcoming holiday spending season. The National Retail Federation forecast calls for holiday retail sales during November and December to grow between 6% and 8% over last year to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion. Last year’s holiday sales grew more than 13% over 2020, shattering previous records.
