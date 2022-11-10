(The Center Square) – As the economy teeters on the edge of a possible recession, there is optimism about the upcoming holiday spending season. The National Retail Federation forecast calls for holiday retail sales during November and December to grow between 6% and 8% over last year to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion. Last year’s holiday sales grew more than 13% over 2020, shattering previous records.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO