Georgia State

The Center Square

Mississippi lawsuit seeks to end court-imposed elective abortion

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit has been filed in Mississippi that seeks to end the state’s court-imposed, elective abortion policy. The Mississippi Justice Institute, in a complaint for declaratory judgment filed in the Chancery Court of Hinds Couny’s 1st Judicial District, argues abortion remains a protected right under the state’s constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center decision this past summer. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WRDW-TV

Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Court cites harm to Missouri in stopping Biden's student loan forgiveness

(The Center Square) – A federal appeals court on Monday granted a nationwide temporary injunction stopping the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis halted President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt. The next step in litigation could be an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Report: $1.5B in lost health care investments in North Carolina due to certificate of need law

(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s certificate of need law has resulted in nearly $1.5 billion in lost health care investments since 2012, according to a new report. Americans for Prosperity Foundation highlighted the loss in a report released on Monday titled "Permission to Care: How North Carolina’s Certificate of Need Law Harms Patients and Stifles Health Care Innovation."
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Paxton investigating Zuckerberg-funded nonprofit for alleged partisan electioneering efforts in 2020

(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation his office launched to determine whether it “solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.” CTCL, a self-described non-partisan nonprofit organization, according to the bios posted on its own website and other records, “is...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Atlanta shouldn’t stand between mothers and their babies

Now is not the time to make it harder for mothers to breastfeed their children, but that is exactly the course of current policy for lactation consultants in Atlanta. The formula shortage is reducing options for mothers in Georgia and there appears to be no end in sight to this ongoing challenge. A lower court made its verdict earlier this year, but the future now lies in the hands of the Georgia Supreme Court. ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Center Square

Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing

(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Numerous programs exist to assist, recognize Florida’s 1.5 million veterans

(The Center Square) – Calling Florida the “most veteran-friendly state,” Gov. Ron DeSantis says state agencies and partners are committed to caring for its 1.5 million veterans through a range of programs and resources. Throughout Military Family Appreciation Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is also highlighting the state’s efforts to protect them from scams targeting those in the military. “Florida’s veterans have made countless sacrifices to protect our freedoms, and in return we are working hard to ensure they have the resources and support they...
FLORIDA STATE
Monroe Local News

Over 35 agencies participating in Public Safety Career Fair on November 15

The Georgia Chapter of NOBLE is hosting a public safety career fair on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Atlanta Metropolitan State College. Over 35 agencies are registered to participate including local, state, and federal law enforcement, fire rescue, and 911 dispatch. The event is free and open to the public.
ATLANTA, GA
The Center Square

Rhode Island voters authorize $400B in state borrowing

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island will borrow $400 million to help refurbish a state-run university campus, replenish a school building, and fund environmental projects after voters on Tuesday approved three ballot questions authorizing the spending. Question 1, which was approved by 58% of the vote, calls for issuing $100 million in bonds for the University of Rhode Island Narragansett Bay Campus’ education and research needs. The University of Rhode...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
wuga.org

Consumer advocates cry foul over Georgia Power's "Smart Usage" plan

Consumer advocates and staff for state regulators are raising alarms about a practice that Georgia Power uses with new customers. That practice, the "Smart Usage rate plan," automatically places those customers into a complicated plan that critics say is confusing and often drives up bills, even for households that use less energy.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky judge upholds GOP drawn state House, congressional districts

(The Center Square) – Just days after Republican state lawmakers added on to their majorities in the Kentucky General Assembly, a Franklin County judge gave them another win as he ruled the districts they drew for the state House and U.S. congressional districts were valid. Earlier this year, the Kentucky Democratic Party filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the districts, accusing Republicans of gerrymandering. While Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

