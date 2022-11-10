Now is not the time to make it harder for mothers to breastfeed their children, but that is exactly the course of current policy for lactation consultants in Atlanta. The formula shortage is reducing options for mothers in Georgia and there appears to be no end in sight to this ongoing challenge. A lower court made its verdict earlier this year, but the future now lies in the hands of the Georgia Supreme Court. ...

