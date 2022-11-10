ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Gary’s Tea: Will R.Kelly’s Case Be Dismissed Soon!?? [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlVaA_0j6bGxB300

Could the Pied Piper of R&B could be coming home soon!? One of . Kelly’s accusers shared on her Instagram story that his Chicago case could be dismissed soon. Gary with da Tea breaks all that in the tea along with why Gillie Da Kid’s incident at the airport.

Rapper and podcaster Gillie was stopped at the Dallas airport for smelling like weed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Jeezy Says T.I. Told Him To Leave The Street Life Early In His Career: “You Can’t Do Both”

Jeezy has had a successful rap career and is still going almost 20 years later, but The Snowman may not have become who he is without T.I. The 45-year-old revealed just how influential T.I.P’s advice on leaving the streets was for his trajectory. During his Oct. 29 visit to Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, the Snofall artist recalled being at the legendary Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta with the King rapper around the time he was recording Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which was released in 2005. More from VIBE.comJeezy Says Tupac's Music Was His "Bible" During ChildhoodT.I. Says Gun Control "Sounds...
Variety

Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’

Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage.
LOUISIANA STATE
HOT 97

Diddy Gives Chrisean Rock Her Flowers + Turns Up w. Yung Miami At Diddy’s Birthday Bash

Chrisean Rock is OUTSIDE. The TV personality and social media influencer was invited to Diddy’s exclusive birthday bash. The mogul turned 53 on November 4. Videos went viral of Diddy saying hello to Chrisean. In one video, Chrisean reshared it to social media and said the Bad Boy icon “gave her her flowers.” In the text, Chrisean wrote, “bro was giving me my flowers I was just so aww thank you, prayer hand emoji].” The message continues, “bless up Diddy, love love love.”
soultracks.com

Berry Gordy's brother, Motown singer and executive Robert Gordy dies at 91

(October 23, 2022) He was both figuratively and literally part of the Motown family, and he played a key role in one of the great musical stories of the 20th century. Tonight we mourn the passing of singer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy, younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr., at age 91. Sadly, Gordy dies a little more than a year after the passing of his son, recording artist Robert Gordy, Jr.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Breaks Silence On Tsu Surf Arrest As Rapper Pleads Not Guilty In RICO Case

Joe Budden has spoken out in support of Tsu Surf just ahead of the rapper’s virtual appearance in court to enter a plea in his federal racketeering case. A segment of a new episode of the Joe Budden Podcast uploaded on October 22 was dedicated to the battle rapper. Budden expressed his support for Tsu Surf and his family, while also saying that he feels a level of guilt about the situation.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
HipHopWired

Rev. Al Sharpton Says Don’t Blame Hip-Hop For Takeoff’s Death: “I Know Some Preachers Packing”

The Reverend Al Sharpton defended Hip-Hop in an interview on Wednesday, saying that it's not to blame for the tragic murder of Migos member Takeoff last week. He would also bring up all of those in Hip-Hop who are working for the betterment of the community. The post Rev. Al Sharpton Says Don’t Blame Hip-Hop For Takeoff’s Death: “I Know Some Preachers Packing” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Drake Shares His Love For Takeoff During Emotional Speech At Rapper’s Funeral: Watch

Drake, 36, was among the mourners at Takeoff‘s Celebration of Life memorial in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, November 11, 2022, and he took the opportunity to share a personal detail. While big names like Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, and more were set to perform, it was the “Money In The Grave” rapper who was caught speaking on video by a stealthy fan who uploaded the clip to Twitter. “Forever balanced,” Drake said from the pulpit in a video clip that seemed to start mid-sentence.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

21 Savage Reveals Why ‘Her Loss’ Was Not Delayed After Takeoff’s Death

After Takeoff’s passing on Nov. 1, many questioned whether or not Drake and 21 Savage would drop their collaborative album, Her Loss, out of respect for the late rapper’s family. The joint project was set to release on Nov. 4 after being delayed from Oct. 28. 21 Savage recently revealed why he and the Six God ultimately stuck to their release date. In an Off The Record interview with DJ Akademiks, the 30-year-old said they wanted to give people something to be happy about. “It was just so much going on, like so much negative, sad energy,” the “Bank Account” rapper...
Page Six

50 Cent urges Quavo to ‘make the best music’ after Takeoff’s ‘painful’ death

50 Cent urged Quavo to honor his nephew Takeoff’s legacy after the 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed. “This is really how it goes @quavohuncho you have to position this Album correctly for Take Offs Legacy,” the “Candy Shop” rapper wrote via Instagram Wednesday alongside a video of music manager Steven Victor talking about his client Pop Smoke, who also died from gun violence, on the “Out of Office” podcast. “go make a couple changes and address everything,” 50 Cent, who executive produced Pop Smoke’s posthumous album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon,” continued. “all artist [sic] make the...
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

50 Cent Challenges Quavo To “Position” New Album In Honor Of Takeoff

50 Cent has sent a public message to rapper Quavo, telling the grieving artist to regroup and use the pain from groupmate Takeoff’s tragic death as fuel to honor his legacy. Fif, who is known for doling out unsolicited advice to various entertainers and public figures, gave the Unc & Phew rapper words of encouragement via a post on Instagram. More from VIBE.com'Hip Hop Homicides' Will Debut With Pop Smoke EpisodeGucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing HimLaKeith Stanfield Says You Can't Support Gangsta Rap And Be Pro-Black Sharing a clip of music executive Steven Victor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Takeoff's Celebration of Life at Atlanta Arena: Fans and Celebrities Gather to Remember Migos Rapper

Days after his untimely death, fans filled Atlanta's State Farm Arena for a celebration of the life of Kirshnik Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Hosted by the Migos star's family, the celebration was held on Friday afternoon in Takeoff's native Georgia, where Drake and Chlöe were among those who performed at the emotional gathering officiated by Pastor Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church.
ATLANTA, GA
Pitchfork

SZA Shares New “PSA” Teaser: Watch

SZA is teasing something. After releasing a new song called “Shirt” last month, the Ctrl vocalist has shared an “official teaser” titled “PSA.” In the visual—directed by Bradley J. Calder—SZA is surrounded by a green ring of fire; the video then shows the singer-songwriter on a beach, pouring a glowing liquid over her body. It ends with a blip of Morse code, which, as Rolling Stone points out, translates to “S.O.S.” Watch below.
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy