German broadcasting powerhouse ProSiebenSat.1 Media has posted third quarter group revenues of €921M ($955.7M), a drop of 13%. Profits also fell from EUR162M in the same three months last year to €118M, and adjusted net income was €43M. In a “very challenging market environment,” the Unterföhring-based company noted its nine-month group revenues were “almost stable” at €2.93BN and said its cash flow management had been “effective,” with net financial debt falling €372 to €1.74BN. The results also included a non-cash impairment of EUR312M of its NuCom Group and organic group revenues were down 9%. The news comes soon after ProSiebenSat.1 reorganized its international production and...

37 MINUTES AGO