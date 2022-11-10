ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Wrestling show raises money for Topeka’s Holy Family School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wrestling event was held at the Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Center this weekend. OCW Championship Wrestling brought top-name wrestlers to Topeka on Saturday afternoon to help fundraise for Topeka’s Holy Family School. Mike Ortega, OCW promoter and a former Holy Family student, said bringing a pro wrestling show was a great way to bring the community together and raise some money.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

$99M investment brings ‘Hire’ education to Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Area Technical College wants to expand its footprint in Northeast Kansas and it plans to do so by raising $99 million. The Tech school hopes to raise $69 million for expansion, then raise an additional $30 million for renovations. On Friday, Nov. 11 the school hosted a groundbreaking for an […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topekans race to feed those in need before the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Bicycle riders in Topeka collected over 1,000 pounds of food, for those in need. Sunday was the 10th Annual Cranksgiving event. The goal is to combine a food drive with a bike race, all for a great cause. This year’s food will be going to Doorstep, where...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Man douses car with gas before lighting it on fire

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man that poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire. Police reported an unknown man dumped gasoline on a car in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m. The Manhattan Fire Department quickly put out the fire, […]
TOPEKA, KS
republic-online.com

Moore walk-on success story at Kansas State

MANHATTAN — Austin Moore was a standout football player for the Louisburg High School Wildcats. He was an All-Frontier League and an All-Spotlight performer on both sides of the ball, playing linebacker and running back.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

1 killed in SW Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Friday night shooting at 29th and Villa West Drive is now being investigated as a homicide after the man who was shot has been pronounced dead. According to TPD, officers were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive at 5:43 p.m., and upon arrival, they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hosptial where he was later pronounced deceased.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Fallen Officers Memorial damaged in DUI crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. “It is very difficult to place a monetary value on a sentimental value that the memorial has for all the officers,” said Topeka Police Deputy Chief Jamey Haltom.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Comedian Leo Gallagher dies at 76

TOPEKA (KSNT) – NBC is reporting that comedian Leo Gallagher, known simply as Gallagher dies at 76 years old. Gallagher performed in Topeka in 2018. Before his show, he appeared with 27 news anchor David George. Gallagher passed away from organ failure while in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California home, his son-in-law told […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
MAYETTA, KS
KSNT News

Update: 2 injured in Topeka apartment fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in critical condition following a fire Thursday evening at Woodland Park Apartments, 115 NE Redbud Circle, in North Topeka. Fire crews responded to the fire just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The man has been taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and a woman was hospitalized with minor […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Airman dies following head-on crash in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard has confirmed that an airman died over the weekend in a Jefferson County car crash. Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson died in a head-on vehicle collision near Jefferson County on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Staff […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
TOPEKA, KS

