TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Friday night shooting at 29th and Villa West Drive is now being investigated as a homicide after the man who was shot has been pronounced dead. According to TPD, officers were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive at 5:43 p.m., and upon arrival, they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hosptial where he was later pronounced deceased.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO