Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex Trafficking
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI Investigation
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball Team
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Kansas school leaders urge lawmakers to fully fund special education services
Kansas law requires the state to provide 92% of the extra costs of special education, but the Legislature hasn’t met the requirement since 2011, according to the Kansas Association of School Boards.
WIBW
Wrestling show raises money for Topeka’s Holy Family School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wrestling event was held at the Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Center this weekend. OCW Championship Wrestling brought top-name wrestlers to Topeka on Saturday afternoon to help fundraise for Topeka’s Holy Family School. Mike Ortega, OCW promoter and a former Holy Family student, said bringing a pro wrestling show was a great way to bring the community together and raise some money.
$99M investment brings ‘Hire’ education to Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Area Technical College wants to expand its footprint in Northeast Kansas and it plans to do so by raising $99 million. The Tech school hopes to raise $69 million for expansion, then raise an additional $30 million for renovations. On Friday, Nov. 11 the school hosted a groundbreaking for an […]
Kansas family feeds neighbors in need
The brisk air Sunday morning wasn’t the only shock to the McIntyre family. Yet again, they awoke to find the community pantry at the end of their Leavenworth home's drive empty.
WIBW
Topekans race to feed those in need before the holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Bicycle riders in Topeka collected over 1,000 pounds of food, for those in need. Sunday was the 10th Annual Cranksgiving event. The goal is to combine a food drive with a bike race, all for a great cause. This year’s food will be going to Doorstep, where...
Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
🎥: US Army Blackhawk Helicopter lands at Amanda Arnold Elementary School
MANHATTAN - On Veterans Day, students at Amanda Arnold Elementary School received a special visit from soldiers from Fort Riley, who arrived in a Blackhawk helicopter on the field outside the school. Students excitedly waited on the basketball courts for their special guests to arrive. As the helicopter got closer...
KMBC.com
A new remote job offer turned out to be a scam for KCK woman
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A recent college graduate has a warning for others after she thought she secured a new job. She got scammed instead. Miranda Owens said it happened when she interviewed for a job at the end of last month. Now, she owes nearly $5,000 to her...
Man douses car with gas before lighting it on fire
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man that poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire. Police reported an unknown man dumped gasoline on a car in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m. The Manhattan Fire Department quickly put out the fire, […]
republic-online.com
Moore walk-on success story at Kansas State
MANHATTAN — Austin Moore was a standout football player for the Louisburg High School Wildcats. He was an All-Frontier League and an All-Spotlight performer on both sides of the ball, playing linebacker and running back.
How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
WIBW
1 killed in SW Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Friday night shooting at 29th and Villa West Drive is now being investigated as a homicide after the man who was shot has been pronounced dead. According to TPD, officers were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive at 5:43 p.m., and upon arrival, they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hosptial where he was later pronounced deceased.
WIBW
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
WIBW
Fallen Officers Memorial damaged in DUI crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. “It is very difficult to place a monetary value on a sentimental value that the memorial has for all the officers,” said Topeka Police Deputy Chief Jamey Haltom.
Comedian Leo Gallagher dies at 76
TOPEKA (KSNT) – NBC is reporting that comedian Leo Gallagher, known simply as Gallagher dies at 76 years old. Gallagher performed in Topeka in 2018. Before his show, he appeared with 27 news anchor David George. Gallagher passed away from organ failure while in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California home, his son-in-law told […]
‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
Update: 2 injured in Topeka apartment fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in critical condition following a fire Thursday evening at Woodland Park Apartments, 115 NE Redbud Circle, in North Topeka. Fire crews responded to the fire just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The man has been taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and a woman was hospitalized with minor […]
Airman dies following head-on crash in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard has confirmed that an airman died over the weekend in a Jefferson County car crash. Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson died in a head-on vehicle collision near Jefferson County on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Staff […]
KSNT
Much of Northeast Kansas under a Winter Weather Advisory as first snowfall event moves in
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – 7:00 P.M. Monday – 6:00 A.M. Tuesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. Precipitation chances move into northeast Kansas as early as this morning, especially in our northwestern counties. However, it appears...
K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
