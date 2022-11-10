Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Kylie Jenner Stuns in Daring Backless Gown
Kylie Jenner rocked a sultry black dress to the star-studded 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on Nov. 12. The custom Loewe gown featured flowy pleats and a drawstring halter neckline complete with dramatic satin straps draped over-the-shoulder and a thigh-high slit. The reality star accessorized with black heeled sandals and large gemstone earrings, with hair pulled back into a bun for the classy occasion.
Christina Applegate honored with Hollywood star in 1st public appearance since MS diagnosis
LOS ANGELES — Christina Applegate now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to the Los Angeles Times and Variety, family members, colleagues and co-stars joined the Emmy Award winner Monday as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unveiled the star in a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard. The public appearance was the actress’ first since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, the news outlets reported.
Clayton News Daily
Watch Christy Carlson Romano Honor Late Aaron Carter on Podcast He Was Supposed to Be a Guest On
Christy Carlson Romano is paying tribute to Aaron Carter. The former Even Stevens star revealed that she was set to have the "I Want Candy" singer on her podcast, Vulnerable, back in mid-October, but Carter did not show. Ahead of an upcoming episode, Romano revealed the intro during which she...
Clayton News Daily
Who is Bride on 'The Masked Singer'?
A new season of Masked Singer means a new slate of celebrities shrouded by elaborate masks and a Twitter feed full of guesses from viewers watching at home. And we're here to help you figure out the famous faces beneath these wilder-than-ever new masks. The Season 8 contestants have a...
Clayton News Daily
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' actor and Jennifer Aniston's father, dead at 89
John Aniston, a veteran actor known for his work on the daytime drama "Days of Our Lives," has died, his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, shared on Monday. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing," Jennifer Aniston wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."
Clayton News Daily
Henry Winkler Reveals Accent Trick That Landed Him Fonz Role
Barry star Henry Winkler has opened up about how he landed the iconic role as The Fonz in Happy Days, explaining that he came up with an accent on the spot during his audition. Speaking with CNN’s Chris Wallace, Winkler told of his surprise when he was cast as the...
Clayton News Daily
Carrie Ann Inaba’s Boyfriends: See Photos of Her Loves from Artem Chigvintsev to Fabien Viteri
The Hawaiian-born Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba made her first appearance on American television as one of In Living Color’s Fly Girls. In fact, her time there overlapped with that of Jennifer Lopez. But The Talk co-host really came to the forefront of attention when she was asked to become one of the original judges on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars when it premiered on June 1, 2005. Inaba has taken her place at the judges' table ever since and will be there next season when DWTS will celebrate its 30th season.
Clayton News Daily
The Real Reason Len Goodman Is Quitting 'Dancing with the Stars' After Season 31
On Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars semifinals, head judge Len Goodman announced to viewers that season 31 of the dance competition will be his final one. The Real Reason Len Goodman Is Quitting Dancing with the Stars. “I'm looking forward to next week's finale,” the 78-year-old judge said....
Clayton News Daily
Here's Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tonight
The Dancing with the Stars finale is just one step away for the remaining pairs. But as the art of dance shows, one step can be much larger and complicated than expected. The semifinals featured the 6 couples performing both a ballroom and Latin dance, in the hopes of surviving yet another double elimination and make it to next week's finals. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
Clayton News Daily
Rebel Wilson Reflects on Motherhood One Week After Welcoming Daughter
Rebel Wilson is currently adjusting to being a new mother after the birth of her daughter Royce via surrogate. The actress introduced the world to the little one just a week ago when she posted a photo of the baby on Instagram, writing, "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗."
Comments / 0