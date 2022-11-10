Read full article on original website
Former WWE Superstar Believes Steve Austin Was “Honored” To Wrestle Them
A former WWE superstar has discussed what it was like wrestling “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in the Attitude Era and why it was an honor for both of them. When “Stone Cold” Steve Austin won the WWE Title for the first time at WrestleMania 14 in 1998, his popularity was enormous. Soon after his title win, WWE started to regularly defeat WCW in the Monday Night Ratings while drawing sold out shows everywhere they went and incredible pay-per-view numbers.
Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them
Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
Corey Graves “Furious” About Recent WWE Storyline
Raw announcer Corey Graves has admitted that he was “furious” at seeing a recent storyline on WWE television play out. Austin Theory had an incredible 2022 being in a featured bout at WrestleMania 38 when he took on Pat McAfee and ended up on the wrong end of a Stone Cold Stunner. Theory was the on-screen protege of then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and he ended up in the plum position of winning the Money In The Bank briefcase in early July.
Jim Ross Says Ex-WWE Star Failed To Make It Because He Was “Unstable”
AEW announcer Jim Ross has discussed a former WWE star, saying that they failed to make the grade in the company as they were “unsteady and unstable.”. In the early 2000s, WWE was in the midst of increasing its roster and bringing in new faces to refresh the roster following the end of the Attitude Era. But for every John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton that were unearthed by the company, there were many more that failed to live up to their early promise.
GUNTHER Wants A Match With Former WWE Champion
Originally rising to stardom in NXT UK, and then NXT, current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader GUNTHER has had a smooth transition to the main roster being featured on WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and he’s already a top star in the company at that. However,...
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
Forgotten WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown As Return Rumours Intensify
A WWE Superstar who has not competed on television since April was backstage at SmackDown with the expectation that they will soon return to the screen. Bobby Roode has not been seen on WWE television since April 2022 when he appeared in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale prior to WrestleMania 38.
WWE Tag Team Set For First TV Appearence In Over Two Years
Indus Sher is set to return to the squared circle. For the first time in nearly three years, the tag team of Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) will be wrestling in the squared circle. Recently, Mahaan and Sanga reunited on NXT after the former was sent down from the main roster, previously being on Monday Night Raw, and now, the two will once again be in the ring together, with WWE announcing on social media that they are scheduled for a bout on this Tuesday’s episode of their developmental brand.
WWE Want Multiple Celebrities Involved At WrestleMania 39
WrestleMania has always married the worlds of pro wrestling and celebrity and WrestleMania 39 will be no different with WWE getting several stars involved. When WrestleMania debuted in 1985, fans needed to look no further than the main event of the show to realise how heavily involved celebrities would be involved. Television and A-Team star Mr. T teamed with Hulk Hogan to defeat the duo of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff on that occasion, while boxing legend Muhammad Ali watched on as the ringside referee for the bout.
WWE Shares Incredible Behind The Scenes Footage Of The Shield Recording Their Iconic Theme
Most fans agree that The Shield’s theme is iconic, and recently, a rare video resurfaced on social media that shows the beginning of it — with each Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley in AEW) recording the introduction. For multiple years, The...
Sheamus Explains How He Trains Smarter
Sheamus has revealed what he does to stay in great shape as a WWE veteran that is putting on some of the best performances of his career. It has been a great year for future WWE Hall of Famer Sheamus, who is one of the most decorated champions in the history of the company.
Spoilers For WWE Tribute To The Troops 2022
WWE Tribute To The Troops returned once again on the 11th of November with three matches taped for the special that honours military personnel. The Tribute To The Troops special was filmed on the 11th of November in Indianapolis, Indiana following that night’s SmackDown show aired live on FOX. SmackDown saw a huge title match set for Survivor Series as Ronda Rousey defends her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shotzi.
Report On How Triple H Views Gunther Compared To How Vince McMahon Felt
A new report has shed some light on Triple H being a big fan of WWE superstar GUNTHER while Vince McMahon apparently didn’t think so highly about the Austrian superstar. The current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has been a part of WWE since 2019 when he was assigned to the NXT UK brand. Paul “Triple H” Levesque was running talents and overseeing the NXT & NXT UK brands when GUNTHER (then named WALTER) signed.
Cody Rhodes Comments On Fan Reactions In AEW
Recently, Cody Rhodes gave some clarity on his prior situation with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), saying he was a heel during his time in Tony Khan’s promotion. Rhodes — who was a founding father of AEW — would often get negative reactions from crowds, no matter what city they were in. At the very least, he would receive a mixed response, but not many positive ones.
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE World Cup
Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was originally set to be part of the WWE World Cup on SmackDown but injury meant he was pulled from the tournament. It was announced on the November 4th edition of Smackdown that WWE will be doing a World Cup tournament with the winner of the competition receiving a shot at GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship.
Former Superstar Was Guest Coaching At WWE PC
Former WWE Superstar Kalisto was present last week at several WWE NXT house shows, and was also reportedly a guest coach and producer. Fightful Select’s report states that Kalisto was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for the week, and was also at the NXT house show this past Friday night, with Kalisto being listed as producer for all of the matches in the women’s division. It is currently unclear on whether he will be back, or if it was just a one-time gig.
Seth Rollins Match Announced For WWE Raw Nov. 14
The United States Title will not be on the line on WWE Monday Night Raw as Seth Rollins faces a familiar opponent. Ever since Seth Rollins won the US Title from Bobby Lashley on the “Season Premiere” of Raw on October 10th, the man with “Freakin” as his middle name has been a fighting champion. However, WWE announced that his next televised match is not going to be for the US Title.
Ricky Morton Explains Why Wrestlers Should Slow Down During Matches
Ricky Morton wishes he could actively coach today’s wrestlers. As one-half of the Rock N’ Roll Express, Ricky Morton wrestled all over the US and beyond. Morton is one of the most revered wrestlers in American history. He has also earned a reputation for being both selfless in the ring and being amazing at selling for his opponents.
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley has named her dream opponent for WrestleMania, picking someone she is very familiar with. As the lone female member of the four-person Raw stable known as The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has had a huge spotlight on her because of how she has helped out her allies Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio win matches.
(Almost) 5-Star Match Reviews: WALTER vs. Jordan Devlin – OTT WrestleRama 2 (Aug. 18, 2018)
A lot of the wrestling world is talking about Gunther, a.k.a. WALTER because his match with Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle was universally praised and for very good reason. For some fans that was their introduction to the wrestler formerly known as WALTER. For others, it was the...
