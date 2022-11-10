Read full article on original website
Colorado's 2022 ballot returns still 9,000 short of 2018 turnout
Colorado's ballot returns for the 2022 election climbed to nearly 2.56 million, but they still fell short of the voter turnout during the last midterm election. As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, 2,557,562 ballots were returned, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. That total is 9,222 fewer than the 2,566,784 ballots that were cast in Colorado in 2018.
Gov. Jared Polis names House Speaker Alec Garnett as new chief of staff
Gov. Jared Polis on Monday named outgoing House Speaker Alec Garnett as his new chief of staff, effective Jan. 1. Garnett will replace Lisa Kaufman, who has been with Polis for 15 years, dating back to his days in the U.S. House of Representatives. Kaufman was among Polis' first hires in 2007 in his first congressional bid and served as his chief of staff while he represented Congressional District 2, which includes Boulder.
Colorado's powerful budgeting panel gets to know the budget, each other
The bipartisan panel that annually crafts the state budget met Monday to kick off its work with four new members, as well as new leadership. The Joint Budget Committee elected as chair for the upcoming legislative session Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, an Arvada Democrat who has not always seen eye-to-eye with Gov. Jared Polis, or even some of her fellow Senate Democratic caucus members.
Colorado Latinos voted for Democrats in dominant fashion, exit poll shows
Latino voters in Colorado overwhelmingly backed Democratic candidates this election, contributing to the failure of the so-called “red wave” in the state. The Colorado Latino Exit Poll found that 72% of respondents voted for Democrats in congressional races — including in the new 8th Congressional District that has a nearly 40% Latino population. In CD 8, 75% of respondents supported Democrat Yadira Caraveo over Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer. Caraveo narrowly defeated Kirkmeyer by fewer than 2,000 votes, or 0.73 percentage points.
Ballot curing in Colorado: How does it work?
The result of Colorado’s highest profile election could come down to the thousands of ballots provisionally rejected over signature discrepancies — but there's a still way for those ballots to be counted. In Colorado, voters can “cure” their ballots to allow their vote to be counted if they...
Shannon Bird, Emily Sirota appointed to influential budget committee
House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie on Sunday appointed Reps. Shannon Bird of Westminster and Emily Sirota of Denver to the Joint Budget Committee, the panel responsible for shaping Colorado's state budget. “It’s certainly bittersweet for me to leave the budget committee, but with these two lawmakers stepping up, I know it’s...
WADHAMS | Dem victory signals a Colorado in decline
The most important question going into election 2022 was whether Republicans could rebound after devastating defeats in 2018 and 2020 when opposition to President Donald Trump propelled Democrats to their most dominant position since the 1930s. Opportunities abounded in races for governor, U.S. senator, attorney general, secretary of state and...
CRONIN & LOEVY | Dem dominance continues in Colorado
Relying mostly on historic voting behavior patterns and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings, most analysts predicted a red wave would wash ashore in the 2022 November elections and put many more Republicans in office. But the expected voter reaction against Biden's presidency did not materialize. blue undertow, difficult to...
Denver Gazette: New thinking for shrinking schools
What goes up must come down — when it comes to school enrollment, too. No public school district has the same number of students from year to year, and no neighborhood that supplies students to that district stays the same, either. A cul-de-sac teeming with kids on bikes becomes, in seemingly no time, a cul-de-sac of graying heads walking dogs and awaiting their grandkids’ visits on weekends.
Where are the kids? Colorado school enrollment trends shed light on closure discussions
As three large metro area school districts grapple with school closures due to declining enrollment, a common question looms: Where did all the children go?. To help answer that question, Chalkbeat looked at school enrollment data, county birth rate data and U.S. census data showing the number of children under 18 living in each school district. Looking to the future, we also examined federal school enrollment projections. Some numbers, like enrollment counts for private schools, aren’t available.
Polis moves to revamp team dealing with Colorado River drought crisis
Under pressure to protect the state’s dwindling supply of Colorado River water from other states with more political clout, Colorado is reshuffling its river leadership team and asking lawmakers to approve $1.9 million in funding for a new policy and technology task force on river issues. The changes include...
Campaign concedes defeat of third-party alcohol delivery in Colorado, celebrates victory of wine in groceries
The campaign behind the push to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol in Colorado conceded defeat in one and celebrated victory in the other. “We’re pleased that Coloradans will soon be able to pick up a bottle of wine when purchasing groceries," Rick Reiter, campaign director for Wine in Grocery Stores, said in a statement. "Consumer habits are evolving, and it was inevitable that either this election, or one soon thereafter, that Colorado would become the 40th state to have wine in grocery stores."
GABEL | Investing in tomorrow's ag veterinarians
One of the veterinarians we use periodically has been practicing for 55 years. He’s a gem, a wealth of information, and has enthusiastically complimented every meal I’ve ever fed him. He works hours that agree with a man who has scribbled DVM behind his name since the Lyndon B. Johnson administration. There is no replacing him, either figuratively or literally.
Colorado to get $8 million settlement from Google over location services
Colorado, along with 39 other states, reached a nearly $400 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Monday. The settlement — of which $8.3 milion will go to Colorado — is the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in American history, Weiser's office said.
