East Wenatchee, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kpq.com

Douglas County To Announce Decision Tuesday On Challenged DUI Cases

Douglas County will make a formal announcement Tuesday on whether it will dismiss DUI cases that used what defendants claim are faulty breathalyzer tests. District Court Judge Eric Biggar will issue his decision after Chelan County District Court judges announced last week that they would not dismiss those cases. Defense...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Two Men Found Dead in Warden Home

Two men were found dead in a Warden home Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., officers found two men in their late 20s deceased inside a Warden home on the 500 block of South Ash Street. Grant County Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said officers did not find any obvious signs...
WARDEN, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County To Extend Offer For Replacement District Court Judge This Week

Chelan County commissioners are in the process of appointing a replacement for the seat being vacated by District Court Judge Kyle Mott. Commissioners carried out candidate interviews behind closed doors Monday morning in an abbreviated session and then adjourned for the week. County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons says 30-minute interviews were...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Commission Introduces Twice Monnthly Webcast

Chelan County Commissioners have a new webcast called Chelan County Connection. It's a spinoff of a podcast called The Lowdown with Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, which has been running for about eight months. Longtime local broadcaster Randy Roadz says he packages the podcasts through his own company from what...
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Grants More Funds into Second Safe Park

The City of Wenatchee granted the Wenatchee Rescue Mission over an additional $500,000 for their second Safe Park RV program. This would increase the total contract cost to $2,090,554.36, from the original cost of $1,529,127.29, and extended it into Dec. 2024. On Sep. 22, Wenatchee City Council partnered with the...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee To Hikes Property Taxes 1% In 2023

The City of Wenatchee is increasing property taxes by 1% next year. The city council voted unanimously last Thursday to impose the increase. Mayor Frank Kuntz says the levy boost won't keep up with inflation in covering city costs, but it's the most that can be done with property taxes.
WENATCHEE, WA

