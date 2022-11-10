Read full article on original website
Suspect Behind Tavern Assault to Serve Nearly Five Years in Prison
A suspect that was found guilty of punching a bouncer in the face was sentenced to nearly five years in prison Thursday. 28-year-old Chase Speegle was found guilty of second-degree assault by a trial by jury. Back in Jan. 14, 2022, video surveillance footage showed Speegle punching a bouncer in...
Douglas County To Announce Decision Tuesday On Challenged DUI Cases
Douglas County will make a formal announcement Tuesday on whether it will dismiss DUI cases that used what defendants claim are faulty breathalyzer tests. District Court Judge Eric Biggar will issue his decision after Chelan County District Court judges announced last week that they would not dismiss those cases. Defense...
Two Men Found Dead in Warden Home
Two men were found dead in a Warden home Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., officers found two men in their late 20s deceased inside a Warden home on the 500 block of South Ash Street. Grant County Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said officers did not find any obvious signs...
Chelan County To Extend Offer For Replacement District Court Judge This Week
Chelan County commissioners are in the process of appointing a replacement for the seat being vacated by District Court Judge Kyle Mott. Commissioners carried out candidate interviews behind closed doors Monday morning in an abbreviated session and then adjourned for the week. County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons says 30-minute interviews were...
Wenatchee Valley FD’s Combined Resources Help in Response to Three Separate Fires Sunday Evening
The recent consolidation of several fire districts in Chelan and Douglas Counties into a single agency appears to be paying early dividends for the local community. The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to three separate fires within a four-hour span Sunday evening. The first occurred at around 6:30 in the...
Chelan County Commission Introduces Twice Monnthly Webcast
Chelan County Commissioners have a new webcast called Chelan County Connection. It's a spinoff of a podcast called The Lowdown with Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, which has been running for about eight months. Longtime local broadcaster Randy Roadz says he packages the podcasts through his own company from what...
City of Wenatchee Grants More Funds into Second Safe Park
The City of Wenatchee granted the Wenatchee Rescue Mission over an additional $500,000 for their second Safe Park RV program. This would increase the total contract cost to $2,090,554.36, from the original cost of $1,529,127.29, and extended it into Dec. 2024. On Sep. 22, Wenatchee City Council partnered with the...
Chelan PUD Grapples with Increasing Electricity Demand in Stehekin Community
Chelan PUD is still grappling with Stehekin's growing energy demand, with capacity projected to peak between 2024 and 2026. Stehekin is an isolated upper valley small town community near Lake Chelan, with their energy grid completely separate from the rest of Chelan County. Chelan PUD has been working to expand...
Wenatchee To Hikes Property Taxes 1% In 2023
The City of Wenatchee is increasing property taxes by 1% next year. The city council voted unanimously last Thursday to impose the increase. Mayor Frank Kuntz says the levy boost won't keep up with inflation in covering city costs, but it's the most that can be done with property taxes.
