A TikTok video accusing Greenwich Village restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea of allegedly discriminating against Asian customers by giving them less desirable seats is going viral, the New York Post reports. User @Rokug4n posted the video on November 1, which to date has over 100,000 views, detailing their own recent experience at the restaurant, as well as screenshots of Yelp reviews from other Asian customers alleging similar discriminatory behavior, dating back months. “Let’s cut to the chase: One if by Land, Two if by Sea racially discriminates against nonwhite people, particularly Asians,” says the video creator. The upscale American spot routinely makes its way onto lists of romantic restaurants in New York City, and in 2020, Architectural Digest even lauded it as of the “romantic restaurants in the world.” The historic building was apparently once owned by Aaron Burr. Eater has reached out to One If By Land, Two If By Sea for comment.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO