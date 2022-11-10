Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Thrillist
Amtrak Is Expanding Service Between NYC and the Hudson Valley
During the weekend, when everybody seems to be planning a cozy getaway, commuting to the Hudson Valley from NYC can be a hassle. Luckily, to help solve the issue, Amtrak just announced that it's expanding its schedule between Big Apple and the mid-Hudson Valley. Starting from December 5, there will be 12 Hudson Valley weekday trains, up from 10, the Daily Freeman reports. It's the latest Amtrak expansion in the greater region, which also saw the launch of new service to the Berkshires in Massachusetts as well as Burlington, Vermont in the past year.
Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $1,288 per month
Some of my recent housing lottery articles have mentioned rents as low as $397 a month. Compared to that, the best deal in this lottery — $1,288 for a studio apartment — might not sound so exciting. However, if you compare it to the $3,445 average rent for a Brooklyn studio apartment reported by Zumper, it still looks good by comparison:
Eater
Greenwich Village Restaurant Accused of Discriminating Against Asian Customers in Viral TikTok Video
A TikTok video accusing Greenwich Village restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea of allegedly discriminating against Asian customers by giving them less desirable seats is going viral, the New York Post reports. User @Rokug4n posted the video on November 1, which to date has over 100,000 views, detailing their own recent experience at the restaurant, as well as screenshots of Yelp reviews from other Asian customers alleging similar discriminatory behavior, dating back months. “Let’s cut to the chase: One if by Land, Two if by Sea racially discriminates against nonwhite people, particularly Asians,” says the video creator. The upscale American spot routinely makes its way onto lists of romantic restaurants in New York City, and in 2020, Architectural Digest even lauded it as of the “romantic restaurants in the world.” The historic building was apparently once owned by Aaron Burr. Eater has reached out to One If By Land, Two If By Sea for comment.
hunker.com
The Met's New Holiday Collection Brings the Art to You
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is one of the largest and most well known art museums in the world. Lucky for us, the art-inspired products that fill the museum's gift shop are available to art lovers around the world. Its holiday gift collection is full of unique items that anyone would enjoy, from hosting essentials like wine glasses and pitchers to holiday necessities like ornaments and menorahs. Read on for a few of our favorites.
Thrillist
NYC Is Investing $14.5 Million to Clean Up Its Dirty Streets
After making an eyebrow-raising claim that only 1.5% of New York City's streets are dirty, the Mayor's office seems to be taking a step back. On Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams announced that it is allocating $14.5 million to the largest city-wide cleanup initiative in decades. By adding additional resources and increasing the number of sanitation jobs, the city is aiming to tackle a problem that has been a source of complaints for years.
