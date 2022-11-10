Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Suspect Shoves Child At Daycare Center During Police Pursuit Caught on Video
A violent offender fleeing from police shoved a child to the floor after he broke into an Ohio daycare center ... and the wild foot chase was all caught on video. Lamar Mitchell was driving in the city of Warren when a patrolman recognized him as a suspect wanted for a felony assault and tried to pull him over.
Video shows man get caught inside Ohio daycare center while fleeing police
WARREN, Ohio — A man who led police on a vehicle chase and then tried to flee after crashing ran into a daycare center, but was caught as he dove into an area where young children were playing. A bodycam video released by police shows the pursuit, which occurred...
Mom says dad dropped child after she ‘dumped his weed’
Warren police told a mom to follow up with the prosecutor's office after she said the father of her child dropped the child in retaliation to the woman dumping out a bag of marijuana.
27 First News
Police investigating shots fired in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Maryland avenues. We’re working to find out if anyone was hit. Check back later for more details.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after interstate crash
First News was on the scene of a fatal one-vehicle crash on a major interstate around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
californiaexaminer.net
State Police Stop A 14-year-old In Mercer County And Find A Dead Man Who Had Been Shot
The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in Mercer County, Ohio after police stopped a 14-year-old kid for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. There were “many signs of criminal conduct,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police, both before and after the trooper stopped the kid on Interstate 80 in Findley Township last Saturday. A firearm was found in the car, the trooper stated, corroborating the boy’s story.
WFMJ.com
New cameras continue leading to arrests in Niles
A new day brings word of a new arrest in Niles, thanks to cameras recently installed throughout the city. According to the Police Department’s Facebook page, the Flock camera system on Thursday spotted a 2021 Jeep Compass near the Eastwood Mall that had been stolen from Warren. An officer...
Community, friends support man shot in Liberty intersection
On Saturday, the community came out to support Zachary Woods after he was blinded in a shooting in a Liberty intersection earlier this summer.
OSHP investigating fatal utility vehicle hit-and-run in Geauga County
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A hit-and-run vehicle crash killed a man early Saturday morning in Geauga County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers were initially called to the area of Munn Road around 12:30 a.m. after a 23-year-old driving a utility vehicle was reportedly hit from behind and was flung off the roadway. The […]
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man indicted after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
A warrant has been issued for a Youngstown man after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging 25-year-old Lamont Thomas with violating Ohio’s law concerning companion animals.
Police: Pittsburgh teen dies in Mercer County rollover crash after pickup hits wrecked vehicle
A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the driver lost control along Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Friday died when another car crashed into the wreck. Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near mile...
Bond set for Farmdale couple accused of dunking child
A Farmdale couple was in court Thursday facing charges of child endangering.
WFMJ.com
Father of three has vehicle stolen with three children inside; man charged
In the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 5, a father returning home from a trip stopped by a local convenience store on Mahoning Avenue to pick up a few items and didn't want to wake his three children sleeping inside his van. When the father came back out of...
whbc.com
Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A guilty plea from one of four teenagers charged in the May 2022 shooting death of a northeast Canton father of four. 18-year-old Justice St John will also be assisting the state in the prosecution of the other three defendants next month.
98online.com
Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart
(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
Neighbor feud continues in Bristolville
Trouble keeps mounting for neighbors in Bristolville who just don't get along.
Two 14-year-old girls shot while in parked vehicle in northern Ohio
Two teenage girls from Shaker Heights were shot while in a parked vehicle, according to police.
Police: Fatal hit-skip victim was dragged under car
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of intentionally striking and killing a 49-year-old man with his vehicle.
Crimes solved with help of high-tech cameras in Niles
High-tech cameras are keeping watch over the Eastwood Mall in Niles and the city of Niles.
3News Investigates: 2 fathers with badges save troubled teen on Brainard Road/I-271 overpass
LYNDHURST, Ohio — Free help is available 24 hours a day to anyone through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988. They’re two fathers who happen to carry a badge in neighboring Cleveland suburbs. For one afternoon this fall, they joined forces with a sense of urgency...
