Warren, OH

27 First News

Police investigating shots fired in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Maryland avenues. We’re working to find out if anyone was hit. Check back later for more details.
WARREN, OH
californiaexaminer.net

State Police Stop A 14-year-old In Mercer County And Find A Dead Man Who Had Been Shot

The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in Mercer County, Ohio after police stopped a 14-year-old kid for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. There were “many signs of criminal conduct,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police, both before and after the trooper stopped the kid on Interstate 80 in Findley Township last Saturday. A firearm was found in the car, the trooper stated, corroborating the boy’s story.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

New cameras continue leading to arrests in Niles

A new day brings word of a new arrest in Niles, thanks to cameras recently installed throughout the city. According to the Police Department’s Facebook page, the Flock camera system on Thursday spotted a 2021 Jeep Compass near the Eastwood Mall that had been stolen from Warren. An officer...
NILES, OH
whbc.com

Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A guilty plea from one of four teenagers charged in the May 2022 shooting death of a northeast Canton father of four. 18-year-old Justice St John will also be assisting the state in the prosecution of the other three defendants next month.
CANTON, OH
98online.com

Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart

(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
CLEVELAND, OH

