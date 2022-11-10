ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Reveille

LSU women's basketball tallies third straight 100-point game in win over Western Carolina

The LSU women’s basketball team continued to move fast in its third game of the regular season. The team moved to 3-0 on the season with a 107-34 win over Western Carolina Sunday afternoon. This matchup is the third game in a row in which the team scored over 100 points in the game, and the Tigers have scored over 100 points in four of their last five games with exhibition games included.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Quick hits: LSU football defeats Arkansas in Fayetteville 13-10

In a cold, sloppy game, LSU had enough to outlast Arkansas, winning 13-10. The Tigers struggled offensively throughout, but were led by an impressive performance from the defense. Freshman Harold Perkins led the way, putting together the best game of his young career with eight tackles and four sacks. The defense as a whole finished the game allowing just 249 yards of total offense.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Football fans should stop rushing fields for safety, legal concerns

As an avid football fan, I’ve loved the stellar atmosphere that LSU provides. But people storming the field? I’m not a fan of that. LSU fans have stormed the field at two home games so far this season — one against the University of Alabama and another against the University of Mississippi. The university was fined $250,000 by the Southeastern Conference each time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU football wins SEC West; will play in SEC Championship on Dec. 3

In just the first season under Head Coach Brian Kelly, LSU will head to Atlanta to play for the SEC Championship. Coming into this weekend, LSU needed a win and an Ole Miss loss to officially clinch the SEC West. LSU started the day with a close win over Arkansas, and Alabama defeated Ole Miss to officially clinch the division for LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Positive changes to LSU are leaving the humanities behind

If there’s anything members of the LSU community can agree on, it’s that our school has a lot of problems. Any number of them – decrepit buildings, insufficient research funding, low employee pay or Title IX scandals, just to name a few – would be reason enough bemoan the sorry state of what is supposed to be Louisiana’s educational (and athletic) pride and joy.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU researcher partners with Amazon to continue development on AI, app to fight obesity, diabetes

LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center has partnered with Amazon to help further develop and improve Halo an artificial intelligence application device designed to fight obesity and diabetes. The primary researcher on the collaboration is Pennington’s Steven Heymsfield, Louisiana's only Amazon Scholar and among some of the first scientists to...
