Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSU Reveille
LSU women's basketball tallies third straight 100-point game in win over Western Carolina
The LSU women’s basketball team continued to move fast in its third game of the regular season. The team moved to 3-0 on the season with a 107-34 win over Western Carolina Sunday afternoon. This matchup is the third game in a row in which the team scored over 100 points in the game, and the Tigers have scored over 100 points in four of their last five games with exhibition games included.
LSU Reveille
LSU Football Recruiting: Three-star cornerback, Ashton Stamps, discusses his commitment to LSU
Ashton Stamps was surely reminded why he committed to LSU after the program’s win over Alabama. Stamps committed to LSU in July. “I was in shock,” Stamps said. “Especially when the stadium was shaking, I kind of got scared, I was in shock.”. The game against Alabama...
LSU Reveille
Quick hits: LSU football defeats Arkansas in Fayetteville 13-10
In a cold, sloppy game, LSU had enough to outlast Arkansas, winning 13-10. The Tigers struggled offensively throughout, but were led by an impressive performance from the defense. Freshman Harold Perkins led the way, putting together the best game of his young career with eight tackles and four sacks. The defense as a whole finished the game allowing just 249 yards of total offense.
LSU Reveille
‘Superhero’: Harold Perkins carries Tigers to victory with flu, ties single-game record for sacks
Harold Perkins has become a household name in just a few short weeks, going from the freshman everyone was wondering about to one that fans predicted would become one of the LSU greats by the end of his college career. But heading into the game, his coaches and teammates likely wondered why he wanted to suit up.
LSU Reveille
The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Arkansas
After an emotional win over Alabama, LSU now goes on the road for a rivalry game against Arkansas. The Razorbacks are 5-4 on the season and are coming off a 21-19 loss against Liberty. For LSU, the Tigers can clinch the SEC West with a win and an Ole Miss loss.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Football fans should stop rushing fields for safety, legal concerns
As an avid football fan, I’ve loved the stellar atmosphere that LSU provides. But people storming the field? I’m not a fan of that. LSU fans have stormed the field at two home games so far this season — one against the University of Alabama and another against the University of Mississippi. The university was fined $250,000 by the Southeastern Conference each time.
LSU Reveille
LSU football wins SEC West; will play in SEC Championship on Dec. 3
In just the first season under Head Coach Brian Kelly, LSU will head to Atlanta to play for the SEC Championship. Coming into this weekend, LSU needed a win and an Ole Miss loss to officially clinch the SEC West. LSU started the day with a close win over Arkansas, and Alabama defeated Ole Miss to officially clinch the division for LSU.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Positive changes to LSU are leaving the humanities behind
If there’s anything members of the LSU community can agree on, it’s that our school has a lot of problems. Any number of them – decrepit buildings, insufficient research funding, low employee pay or Title IX scandals, just to name a few – would be reason enough bemoan the sorry state of what is supposed to be Louisiana’s educational (and athletic) pride and joy.
LSU Reveille
'Incredible fusion of musical and theatrical pursuits': LSU Turner-Fischer Center performs 'Cendrillon'
The Turner-Fischer Center put on the opera performance of Jules Massenet’s “Cendrillon,” Cinderella, on Friday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Shaver Theatre in the Music and Dramatic Arts Building. James Byo, director of the School of Music, and Carl Prince Matthies, professor of music...
LSU Reveille
LSU researcher partners with Amazon to continue development on AI, app to fight obesity, diabetes
LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center has partnered with Amazon to help further develop and improve Halo an artificial intelligence application device designed to fight obesity and diabetes. The primary researcher on the collaboration is Pennington’s Steven Heymsfield, Louisiana's only Amazon Scholar and among some of the first scientists to...
Comments / 0