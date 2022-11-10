The LSU women’s basketball team continued to move fast in its third game of the regular season. The team moved to 3-0 on the season with a 107-34 win over Western Carolina Sunday afternoon. This matchup is the third game in a row in which the team scored over 100 points in the game, and the Tigers have scored over 100 points in four of their last five games with exhibition games included.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO