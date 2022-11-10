Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is FascinatingTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
Colonial Downs and Rosie’s sold to a new owner
Churchill Downs Inc. is the new owner of Colonial Downs in New Kent County and the six Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums across Virginia.
peninsulachronicle.com
Uptown Alley Receives Incentive Grant From Williamsburg EDA
WILLIAMSBURG-The City of Williamsburg’s Economic Development Authority recently awarded Uptown Alley with an incentive grant to help establish a location in the former Yankee Candle Village site on Richmond Road. City Council approved the grant at its meeting on November 10. Uptown Alley, a family entertainment center based in...
peninsulachronicle.com
BellyButton’s Boutique Now Open On Richmond Road In Lightfoot
JAMES CITY-A new clothing store recently opened on Richmond Road in the Lightfoot area. BellyButton’s Boutique, which specializes in apparel made from recycled materials, opened earlier this year at 6623 Richmond Rd. A grand opening was held on October 21. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
'My heart just broke' | Friends remember Virginia Beach woman found dead in Mexico Airbnb
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday night, the Virginia Beach small business community came together to honor Kandace Florence. "She was a light. She just lit up a room. Had the cutest little dimples, brightest smile." That's how Pattie Ditewig and Michelle Odom describe their friend Kandace. Kandace ran a...
WAVY News 10
2 injured in Suffolk crash
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
New database reveals top evictors in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield
A new data tool from VCU reveals the companies evicting the most residents over the past five years across Virginia, using publicly available court records.
WAVY News 10
Importance of Foot Care
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Jim Brunquell was having severe trouble with his feet and it was slowing him down. Jim found the relief he needed at The Good Feet Store. The Good Feet Store is in a new location in Newport News in Tech Center. Call (757) 249-7700 or...
Former Yankee Candle Williamsburg store set to become entertainment center
The Williamsburg City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to award a revenue-sharing incentive to Uptown Alley, a family entertainment center that plans to open in 2023.
WAVY News 10
New business to take place of former Yankee Candle flagship store in Williamsburg
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. New business to take place of former Yankee Candle …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Portsmouth church on edge after active shooter opens …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue canceled …. WAVY News 10's Julie...
peninsulachronicle.com
Melissa Orendorff Art Offers Upcycled Paper Collage and Fabric Pieces For The Holidays
WILLIAMSBURG-Melissa Orendorff created her small business, Melissa Orendorff Art, three years ago after she was invited to participate in a Thanksgiving art show held at Art House on Bacon in Williamsburg. She quickly developed a fanbase with her upcycled paper collage Christmas trees, along with additional one-of-a-kind paper collages and found-object art pieces.
AP: Friends from Virginia Beach die of gas inhalation in Mexico City
Wednesday, News 3 learned new updates in a sad, bizarre situation involving two Virginia Beach families after their adult children were found dead at an Airbnb property in Mexico City.
Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue closed last minute with no refund
Two local brides say their wedding dreams were dashed when their wedding venue closed down just weeks before their big day -- without refunding them any money.
peninsulachronicle.com
HomeSense Opening Newport News Location November 17
NEWPORT NEWS—HomeSense, a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores owned by TJX Companies, will open a location in the Tech Center area of Newport News on Thursday, November 17. The store, which is located at 12080 Jefferson Ave., will be open from 8am to 10pm. HomeSense was founded...
WAVY News 10
VB Police use new license plate reader technology to make arrest
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Using newly-acquired technology, Virginia Beach Police were able to make an arrest of a Norfolk man Friday. Officers patrolling in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. received a stolen vehicle alert from their in-car automated license plate reader. They stopped the...
Annual Grand Illumination Parade returns to Norfolk with holiday magic
NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk is kicking off the holiday season in a big, bright way. For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade will return on November 19 at 7 p.m. The festivities will begin at the corner of...
Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units stolen
Church officials in Norfolk say they are at a loss after someone stole their air conditioner and heating unit.
Man dies after shooting on Traverse Road in Newport News
Police are investigating after a man died following a shooting Sunday in Newport News on Traverse Road.
webcenterfairbanks.com
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - Two Virginia families are searching for answers as they mourn the deaths of their loved ones, who were found dead in a vacation rental property in Mexico along with a third friend. Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, grew up together in Virginia Beach...
13newsnow.com
Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
Comments / 0