Newport News, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Uptown Alley Receives Incentive Grant From Williamsburg EDA

WILLIAMSBURG-The City of Williamsburg’s Economic Development Authority recently awarded Uptown Alley with an incentive grant to help establish a location in the former Yankee Candle Village site on Richmond Road. City Council approved the grant at its meeting on November 10. Uptown Alley, a family entertainment center based in...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

BellyButton’s Boutique Now Open On Richmond Road In Lightfoot

JAMES CITY-A new clothing store recently opened on Richmond Road in the Lightfoot area. BellyButton’s Boutique, which specializes in apparel made from recycled materials, opened earlier this year at 6623 Richmond Rd. A grand opening was held on October 21. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
LIGHTFOOT, VA
WAVY News 10

2 injured in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Importance of Foot Care

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Jim Brunquell was having severe trouble with his feet and it was slowing him down. Jim found the relief he needed at The Good Feet Store. The Good Feet Store is in a new location in Newport News in Tech Center. Call (757) 249-7700 or...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Melissa Orendorff Art Offers Upcycled Paper Collage and Fabric Pieces For The Holidays

WILLIAMSBURG-Melissa Orendorff created her small business, Melissa Orendorff Art, three years ago after she was invited to participate in a Thanksgiving art show held at Art House on Bacon in Williamsburg. She quickly developed a fanbase with her upcycled paper collage Christmas trees, along with additional one-of-a-kind paper collages and found-object art pieces.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

HomeSense Opening Newport News Location November 17

NEWPORT NEWS—HomeSense, a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores owned by TJX Companies, will open a location in the Tech Center area of Newport News on Thursday, November 17. The store, which is located at 12080 Jefferson Ave., will be open from 8am to 10pm. HomeSense was founded...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

VB Police use new license plate reader technology to make arrest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Using newly-acquired technology, Virginia Beach Police were able to make an arrest of a Norfolk man Friday. Officers patrolling in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. received a stolen vehicle alert from their in-car automated license plate reader. They stopped the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
webcenterfairbanks.com

3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - Two Virginia families are searching for answers as they mourn the deaths of their loved ones, who were found dead in a vacation rental property in Mexico along with a third friend. Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, grew up together in Virginia Beach...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

