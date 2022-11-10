Read full article on original website
Marti Angel Bringing the Power to Mujer-Preneurs/ Female Entrepreneurs
Marti Angel known as the “Latina Biz Coach” is a Latina podcaster, international best-selling author, public speaker, and micro biz coach. Marti is on a mission to leave a legacy of Latina Leaders behind her. Bilingual, Latina and BIPOC entrepreneurs across the globe are fighting the good fight,...
Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events
Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
New Ankle Support For Men Received Well by Amazon Customers
CopperJoint has released a new ankle support for men. It is a nicely designed product that has been fetching the best of reviews already. The product has managed to gather great reviews by most of the Amazon customers. This has greatly inspired the company to keep doing the good work.
Deepcoin Exchange launches an industry first “Proof of Withdrawal” (POW) Competition Come to Deepcoin for a Proof of Withdrawal Competition
Singapore, Singapore – In the context of the market turmoil in the centralized exchange market and the increasing panic among users, the innovative and secure derivatives trading platform, Deepcoin, after announcing that it will release a Merkle Tree audit proof of reserve report, further announced that it will be carrying out a way to reward users for their withdrawals on November 15th. After entering into the competition, the platform will monitor your withdrawal transaction IDs (TXID) for 7s in the hash value. The more 7s in your TXID, the higher you rank among your Deepcoin peers. The top 100 users will receive a safepal hardware cold wallet reward. All participants in the competition will receive a 10U DTB (Deepcoin Trial Bonus).
SignMyCode.com Holiday Sale is Live: Avail the Code Signing Certificates starting at $33.99/year
UK – November 14th, 2022 – The biggest sale to buy Code Signing Certificate is Live with astonishing offers and deals. SignMyCode, one of the most reputed and authorized certificate providers and partner of Sectigo, is back with top-notch solutions at cheap prices. The SignMyCode Holiday Sale offers the best certificate solutions, ensuring accelerated security, performance, and brand reputation.
Litter Free Norbury Community Update – November 2022
London, UK – November 14th, 2022 – Guillaume Raillard, trustee, and co-founder of Litter Free Norbury(‘LFN’) is pleased to announce that Litter Free Norbury(‘LFN’) has been approved as a charity by the UK Charity Commission. It’s a big success for LFN and it will make a huge impact on the community and future projects to make a nicer place, free of litter and fly tipping.
Verseon Acquires Edammo to Deepen Drug Discovery Approach
Nov 14th, 2022 – Verseon Corporation has acquired Edammo, an artificial intelligence-focused company, to deepen its own AI-based drug discovery platform, the companies revealed Tuesday. Adityo Prakash, co-founder and CEO of Verseon and Ed Ratner, CEO at Edammo, discussed the acquisition with BioSpace. “We develop completely new drugs on...
Dispatch Trucks Launches a Comprehensive Course on How to Become an Independent Freight Dispatcher Without Buying A Single Truck
The course teaches aspiring dispatchers how to succeed in the business, even if they have zero experience or knowledge about trucking. Dispatch Trucks, a leading freight dispatching education and training provider, has launched a series of courses designed to support aspiring entrepreneurs start their independent freight dispatching business and get out of the rat race. The Uplevel Dispatching Coaching Program is comprehensive but straightforward and is rich in practical insights, resources, proven systems, and step-by-step guides. It contains everything needed to take someone with zero freight dispatching experience into a full-fledged professional dispatcher.
Glisser Agrees Strategic Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel
Bilateral agreement provides global customer success resources to Glisser and gives Amex GBT a highly scalable, customizable virtual meeting platform. November 14, 2022 – NEW YORK & LONDON – Glisser, the enterprise-focused technology platform for meetings and events, is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world’s leading B2B travel platform.
Output Factory Server for InDesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2023
Zevrix Solutions announces the release of Output Factory Server 3.1.1, a compatibility update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory Server automates exporting and printing from InDesign with hot folders processing, which allows workgroups to serve unlimited users by a single software installation. The new update adds support for the recently released InDesign 2023 and macOS 13 Ventura.
Creative Life Boutique Announces Multi-Layer Dumpling Storage Box with Anti-Sticky Bottom Structure.
Creative Life Boutique has announced the launch of their new Dumpling Storage Box, a multi-layered container that allows for frozen storage and microwave thawing. Creative Life Boutique, an online store and supplier of household products, has launched the Dumpling Storage Box. This product is designed to store frozen dumplings and other frozen food items. It uses a multi-layer vacuum structure to keep food fresh and edible for long periods of time without the need for any additional refreezing before eating. The company claims that its product is made from high-quality food grade material, including PP and PE plastic.
Natural Linens Believes In The Importance Of A Sleep Sanctuary
A great night’s sleep and a relaxing environment are essential to optimal physical and mental performance. However, creating the perfect, comfortable environment can be challenging. Luckily, the Natural Linens brand aims to help you build the ideal sleep sanctuary with everything you need for a good night’s rest.
The US Visa Online Announces Enrollment for Business Travel Services
Are you planning a trip to the United States for business purposes? If so, you’ll need to obtain a business visa. At us visa online, we can help you with the entire process, from start to finish. We’ll make sure your application is error-free, and we’ll provide all the information you need to obtain your visa. With our help, you can focus on your business goals and leave the hassle of visa preparation to us. Contact us today to get started!
