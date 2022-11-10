ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save 44% on the Fitbit Inspire 2 with this early Black Friday Deal

By Lou Mudge
 4 days ago

Looking for a reliable fitness tracker, or thinking of buying your first running watch? With this fantastic early Black Friday deal you can save a tidy $44 on the Fitbit Inspire 2 at Amazon.

This is one of the best fitness trackers we've tested, scoring a solid 4/5 stars in our Fitbit Inspire 2 review . It's a great basic fitness tracker; small, sleek and simple to use. If you want an easy-to-use running watch that gives you all your basic data without all the extras, this is the one for you. Although it doesn't have GPS, the heart rate monitor, calorie tracking, sleep tracking and pedometer gives you all of your core health data.

If the Fitbit Inspire 2 isn't quite what you're looking for, make sure to check our guide to the best fitbit . We've tested a number of other models, and the guide is packed with useful tips to help you find a product that ticks all your boxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L0QI_0j6b4QzT00

Fitbit Inspire 2 | Was $99.95 Now $55.80 on Amazon

Save 44% on this great fitness tracker. With 10 days of battery and sleep tracking, this is one of the best basic watches you can get; perfect for those who don't want all the bells and whistles that come with the pricier offerings by Fitbit or equivalent brands. View Deal

The Fitbit Inspire 2 gives you the ability to track your time in light, deep and REM sleep , and then gives you a sleep score to help you better understand your sleep quality each night. This can be life changing, and is one of the best features that the Fitbit Inspire 2 offers, in our opinion.

When we tested this running watch, we found a lot of the space was taken up by the OLED screen and the black and white display is easy to read in sunlight or indoors. It’s crystal clear, too, because the 1.4in screen makes the most out of the modest resolution.

You can also take it with you into the shower or to the pool, with water resistance up to 50 meters. This fitness tracker can be your best training buddy, giving you all the analysis you might want and rewarding you for hitting your goals. You'll also be able to stay motivated by connecting with friends, competing in challenges, earning badges and celebrating goal milestones.

You can connect your new Fitbit Inspire 2 to your smartphone and get texts on the go, and even piggyback of your phone's GPS if you're worried about the lack of GPS in the watch itself.

We concluded that the Fitbit Inspire 2 is an ideal fitness tracker for those who want to start getting active. Metrics like steps, calories and heart rate are important at any point of your fitness journey, but none more so than when starting out, and the Fitbit Inspire 2 covers all these bases.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes places from Friday 25 November, and runs until Monday 28 November, when it becomes known as Cyber Monday. However, we're expecting to see the best deals as early as 24 November across a range of health and fitness products.

Not what you're looking for? Our guide to the best fitness trackers will help you pick the best smartwatch for your needs and preferences.

