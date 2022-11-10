The Cast of 'Buying Beverly Hills': Your Guide

Netflix has released your next reality-soap obsession. Buying Beverly Hills is the perfect watch for Selling Sunset fans, and it stars a family that will be very familiar to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans. Following the all-star luxury realtors of The Agency, the show follows founder Mauricio Umansky (a.k.a. Kyle Richards' husband) and his determined, competitive real-estate team as they work on stunning multi-million dollar properties.

The Agency is a family affair, with Umansky and Richards' daughters Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky also following in the family business. In addition to the reality-TV royalty, the series also includes a stacked cast with LA locals and familiar faces from other reality franchises. Read on for everything we know about the cast.

Mauricio Umansky

The head of The Agency is Mauricio, who has built an international brokerage and logged over a decade of reality experience with his wife Kyle Richards on Housewives . He's the tough but fair voice of reason who balances his desire to teach a new generation of realtors with his efforts to bring his daughters into the family fold. He also has a self-professed weakness for his daughter Alexia.

Instagram : @mumansky18

Farrah Brittany

Richards' eldest daughter and Umansky's stepdaughter Farrah is a founding member of The Agency and has become an all-star realtor as part of the Umansky team. She now serves as a mentor for the junior members of her team, while also racking up more listings and sales. In addition to focusing on her work, she also wants to bring her relationship with her long-time boyfriend Alex Manos to the next level.

Instagram : @farrahbritt

Alexia Umansky

Richards and Umansky's daughter Alexia is one of the Umansky Group's newest junior agents, and she's determined to follow in her father and sister's footsteps. Though she's still learning, she's determined to rise up to the pressure of carrying on the family name in the hyper-competitive LA real-estate scene.

Instagram : @alexiaumansky

Joey Ben-Zvi

Joey is another new junior agent on the Umansky team, who grew up close to Beverly Hills in Brentwood. He and Alexia have been friends in middle school, though it's possible they may have been more at one point. In addition to Joey's connections to LA's most in-demand zip codes, he's also determined to learn from Mauricio, Farrah, and other Agency realtors.

Instagram : @joeybenzvi

Ben Belack

Belack is an Agency veteran who leads his own group at the agency and has built a platform as a realtor on social media. It's a point of pride that he built his successful career on his own, since he wasn't born into the Beverly Hills lifestyle. Before he was a realtor, he worked as an actor, guest-starring in series like Jane the Virgin and Veronica Mars. Also, he's in a relationship with his Agency co-worker Amanda York. (Inter-office relationships are a common thing at the brokerage.)

Instagram : @benbelack

Jon Grauman

Jon is another senior agent who leads his own group at the agency, balancing his work on his own stellar listings with his mentorship of junior agents like Brandon and Sonika. Before he was one of LA's top-selling agents, he worked in the music industry. Also, his wife is Agency realtor Lauren Grauman.

Instagram : @jongrauman

Allie Lutz Rosenberger

Allie is another senior agent who balances work with her life as a wife and mom to three kids. Though she doesn't lead her own team, she offers mentorship to junior agents at the office, including Alexia. She also has a history in reality TV; The Hills fans may remember her appearances as a friend of McKaela Line in season 6. She also formerly dated T he Hills cast member Doug Reinhardt before she met her husband, film producer Keegan Rosenberger.

Instagram : @allielutz

Brandon Graves

Brandon is an Agency junior agent who entered the real-estate industry following his previous careers in the heath insurance industry and as a professional dancer. Like Ben, the Phoenix native considers himself an outsider determined to succeed, and he's also not afraid to call out the challenges he faces as a Black man in luxury real estate.

Instagram : @brandongraves_

Sonika Vaid

Sonika first came to fame as a musician, becoming a finalist on American Idol 's 15th season in 2016. (She was praised by judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Harry Connick Jr throughout her run). In 2019, she joined the Agency, balancing her career as a junior agent with her singing and songwriting. At the time of the show's filming, she was dating her co-worker Kevin Stewart.

Instagram : @sonikavaid

Melissa Platt

Melissa is Farrah's BFF and co-worker at The Agency, working both in Los Angeles and Dallas, Texas, near her hometown of Plano. In addition to her decade of real-estate experience, she has a background in fashion and public relations, and a passion for interior design and architecture.

Instagram : @melissaplatt_