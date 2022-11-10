Read full article on original website
Disco Spectacular returns to Erie, raises money for local nonprofit
Folks got to party the night away and enjoyed great dance music, all for a great cause. The Disco Spectacular has returned to Erie with the evening including music, lights and video of the disco era’s greatest artists. Money raised goes towards “Voices for Independence,” an Erie nonprofit that has served the disability community throughout […]
erienewsnow.com
VisitErie Launches Cheery Erie Gift Pack Promotion
VisitErie announced the launch of the Cheery Erie Gift Packs, encouraging people to give the gift of an experience. VisitErie said a Consumer Reports article reported that 73 percent of people enjoy spending time with friends and family during the holidays, while giving and receiving gifts received 4 percent of the vote.
yourerie
Local families get hands-on experience as a construction worker
Warm Lakes Will Bring Massive Snow Storm To New York
The warmer-than-average temperatures we had here in New York at the beginning of November are now coming back to haunt us. Because of the warm weather, Erie and Ontario Lakes never cooled down and now because they are at record warm temperatures for this time of the year, the cold front that is coming later this week will cause massive lake-effect snow across the area.
Sikh Temple in Erie celebrates 553rd birthday of founder Guru Nanak
On Sunday, the Sikh Temple in Erie celebrated the birthday of the founder of Sikhism. Members at Sikh Temple in Erie celebrated Guru Nanak’s 553rd birthday with food and a ceremony. Some of the main teachings of Guru Nanak include: We should all work to live an honest living, to share what we have for […]
erienewsnow.com
Waterford Native Reaches Out to Pennsylvania Veterans
Nearly 240 Pennsylvania Veterans commit suicide each year. For some, it's such a struggle transitioning from active military to civilian life. Fort LeBoeuf High School graduate and Army Veteran Darrell Owens is making a difference in the lives of Veterans. He works for the America's Warrior Partnership, helping Veterans in...
erienewsnow.com
Auditions for Jersey Boys Set for Sunday and Monday
Jersey Boys will open at the Erie Playhouse at the end of January and run for several weeks. Ahead of the opening, auditions are being held on Sunday, November 13 and Monday, November 14 at the Erie Playhouse Rehearsal Hall on East 12th Street for a number of roles. The auditions begin at 6:30 p.m.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Cemetery Association General Manager to Retire
The Board of Trustees of the Erie Cemetery Association (ECA) announced that General Manager/Secretary Clarke Kuebler is set to retire during the first quarter of 2023. The ECA is a Pennsylvania non-profit corporation that owns and operates three non-denominal cemeteries, the Erie Cemetery, Laurel Hill Cemetery and Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
yourerie
Your Health: Sleep debt, can you pay it off?
erienewsnow.com
UPMC Hamot to Build Warming Kits for Local Non-Profits
UPMC Hamot's Martin Luther King Day of Service kicked off Monday morning. The initiative will benefit 15 local non-profits this winter. UPMC Health Plan, Hamot Health Foundation and UPMC Hamot employees will create warming kits for local non-profits including the UPMC Hamot emergency department. MLK Community Service Projects are in...
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway Platform
According to authorities, a guy was punched and bitten during an early-morning assault and robbery by a stranger as he waited for the subway at a lower Manhattan station. Photo of the suspect released by the NYPD.Image by the New York Crime Stoppers.
erienewsnow.com
Route 394 In Randolph Named After Staff Sergeant David Textor
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – A measure renaming Route 394 in the Town of Randolph as the “Staff Sergeant David Textor Memorial Highway” has been signed into law. Governor Hochul signed the measure on Friday. The bill was sponsored by Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio.
explore venango
Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
yourdailylocal.com
ANF Approves Fourmile Project in Warren, McKean Counties
BRADFORD, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield signed the decision for the Fourmile Project, which involves four Warren County municipalities. The decision authorizes several management actions in the Fourmile Project Area – a 45,647-acre area located in the Bradford Ranger District in...
erienewsnow.com
Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania
Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
Local charities receive $25K from Country Fair Cares
On Friday, five local nonprofits received $25,000 thanks to the Erie community. In the last several years, Country Fair has raised thousands of dollars for local nonprofits. Through Country Fair charity pumps, five local nonprofits are receiving $25,000. Customers who used the charity pumps donated $0.02 per gallon to the cause. From May 1 to […]
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
Cannon’s Chophouse will become salon next year
A new opportunity for entrepreneurs in Erie County is coming to a vacant Peach Street property by spring of next year. In the Peach Tree Place Plaza, Scott Enterprises is turning a former steakhouse into studio spaces for salon professionals called Sola Salon Studios. “This gives hair stylists an opportunity to have and own their […]
