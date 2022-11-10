Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Accessibility of New Silver Line Stations Still Lacking — “As Metro prepares to open six new rail stations in Northern Virginia, some future passengers are expressing dismay over their limited access for pedestrians and cyclists. While they say they are pleased with station amenities…they see room for more improvements that could provide better connections to the transit points that don’t rely on vehicles.” [Virginia Mercury]
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko projected winner of Loudoun County School Board Broad Run District race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tiffany Polifko is the projected winner of the Loudoun County School Board race in the Broad Run District. Although Election Day is over, the battle for the Loudoun County School Board seat was still up in the air on Monday. Last week, Republican Tiffany Polifko...
restonnow.com
Fairfax County extends farmers market season into December for three sites
While the onset of winter usually heralds the end of farmers markets, Fairfax County announced last week that three markets around the county will brave the chill to continue into December. “The Fairfax County Farmers Markets have extended the season at three popular market locations,” the Fairfax County Park Authority...
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: Local annual events to know!
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. There are lots of traditions around Vienna that you should know about if you’re...
dcnewsnow.com
Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
restonnow.com
With opening day tomorrow, here’s what you need to know about Silver Line Phase II
After years of anticipation and upwards of $3.1 billion in investments, phase two of the Silver Line will officially open to customers tomorrow. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 11.4-mile extension, which brings six new stations into Loudoun County. Notably, the extension provides a direct connection to Dulles International Airport, with its terminus in Ashburn.
WTOP
Fairfax County approves additional funding to complete Silver Line extension
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors recently approved an additional $40.25 million to complete Phase 2 of the Silver Line, which will open next week, adding six new stations in Fairfax and Loudoun counties and extending the line to Washington Dulles International Airport.
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
mocoshow.com
Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg
A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
rockvillenights.com
Armed robbery at Norbeck Road Park & Ride lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Norbeck Park & Ride lot at 3890 Norbeck Road yesterday morning, November 13, 2022. The robbery was reported at 7:19 AM Sunday, not a busy commuting day for the lot, which offers connections to Metrobus and Ride On routes at the border of Rockville and Silver Spring.
Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal
MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
D.C. Council Wants To Replace Natural Gas Appliances In Low-Income Homes
In the English language, the idiom “cooking with gas” means to be “doing something very well” or “making very good progress,” according to the dictionary. But if you stop to think about it, it’s actually a little barbaric: cooking over an open flame by burning a fossil fuel inside your home, while you and your family breathe in the exhaust.
WTOP
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
novaregion.org
Northern Virginia Public Health Leaders Stress the Importance of Taking Steps to Stay Safe
Public Health leaders in the Northern Virginia region (Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington Counties, including all towns and municipalities- and the City of Alexandria) are encouraging residents to maintain their vigilance in preventing several concerning diseases that are already spreading in the Northern Region this fall and winter: the seasonal flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19. This is especially important because as temperatures cool, we spend more time indoors with others, and may travel to gather with friends and family for celebrations who are at increased risk of severe complications from infection.
theburn.com
Morning Mystery: Is the Whole Foods store in Reston making a move?
It’s been awhile since we had a good Morning Mystery and this one takes us over to Fairfax County. There’s a possibility that the Whole Foods Market in Reston is going to move — but so far, there is no official confirmation. Regular readers will recall that...
Man killed in crash near Great Falls Park in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Arnon Chapel Road and Arnon Lake Drive at around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 for a report of a crash.
theriver953.com
Frederick County begins construction on convenience center
Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes
MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
