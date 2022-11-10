Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
ffxnow.com
Fast-food chain Roy Rogers, named after Hollywood’s cowboy king, was born in Fairfax County
(Updated at 4:20 p.m.) On an April day in 1968, Roy “King of the Cowboys” Rogers and his wife — “Queen of the West” Dale Evans — appeared in front of thousands along Leesburg Pike in Bailey’s Crossroads to open America’s first Roy Rogers.
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: Local annual events to know!
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. There are lots of traditions around Vienna that you should know about if you’re...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County extends farmers market season into December for three sites
While the onset of winter usually heralds the end of farmers markets, Fairfax County announced last week that three markets around the county will brave the chill to continue into December. “The Fairfax County Farmers Markets have extended the season at three popular market locations,” the Fairfax County Park Authority...
ffxnow.com
Long-standing Persian restaurant in Vienna, Rose Kabob, closes for good
Another family-owned restaurant that felt like a mainstay of Vienna’s culinary scene is gone. Rose Kabob had its final day of business yesterday after serving platters of chicken, lamb and kubideh (ground beef) at 126 Maple Avenue West for 16 years. When the doors opened around 11:30 a.m. on...
ffxnow.com
With opening day tomorrow, here’s what you need to know about Silver Line Phase II
After years of anticipation and upwards of $3.1 billion in investments, phase two of the Silver Line will officially open to customers tomorrow. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 11.4-mile extension, which brings six new stations into Loudoun County. Notably, the extension provides a direct connection to Dulles International Airport, with its terminus in Ashburn.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Accessibility of New Silver Line Stations Still Lacking — “As Metro prepares to open six new rail stations in Northern Virginia, some future passengers are expressing dismay over their limited access for pedestrians and cyclists. While they say they are pleased with station amenities…they see room for more improvements that could provide better connections to the transit points that don’t rely on vehicles.” [Virginia Mercury]
ffxnow.com
Two killed in separate vehicle crashes in Great Falls and West Springfield
A Great Falls man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Friday (Nov. 11), Fairfax County police say. Brian Christian Bernhart, 49, died after his Toyota Camry went off the roadway as he was driving near the intersection of Arnon Chapel Road and Arnon Lake Drive. According to police, Bernhart...
ffxnow.com
Centreville man arrested for shooting and killing neighbor’s dog, police say
A man from Centreville is facing firearm and animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog multiple times, resulting in the animal’s death. According to Fairfax County police, 33-year-old Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov shot a 2-year-old yellow Labrador and beagle mix after an argument with the dog’s owner at the Stonegate Faircrest Condominiums Friday morning (Nov. 11):
Comments / 0