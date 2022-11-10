ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Neighborhood Expert: Local annual events to know!

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. There are lots of traditions around Vienna that you should know about if you’re...
VIENNA, VA
Fairfax County extends farmers market season into December for three sites

While the onset of winter usually heralds the end of farmers markets, Fairfax County announced last week that three markets around the county will brave the chill to continue into December. “The Fairfax County Farmers Markets have extended the season at three popular market locations,” the Fairfax County Park Authority...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Long-standing Persian restaurant in Vienna, Rose Kabob, closes for good

Another family-owned restaurant that felt like a mainstay of Vienna’s culinary scene is gone. Rose Kabob had its final day of business yesterday after serving platters of chicken, lamb and kubideh (ground beef) at 126 Maple Avenue West for 16 years. When the doors opened around 11:30 a.m. on...
VIENNA, VA
With opening day tomorrow, here’s what you need to know about Silver Line Phase II

After years of anticipation and upwards of $3.1 billion in investments, phase two of the Silver Line will officially open to customers tomorrow. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 11.4-mile extension, which brings six new stations into Loudoun County. Notably, the extension provides a direct connection to Dulles International Airport, with its terminus in Ashburn.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Morning Notes

Accessibility of New Silver Line Stations Still Lacking — “As Metro prepares to open six new rail stations in Northern Virginia, some future passengers are expressing dismay over their limited access for pedestrians and cyclists. While they say they are pleased with station amenities…they see room for more improvements that could provide better connections to the transit points that don’t rely on vehicles.” [Virginia Mercury]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Centreville man arrested for shooting and killing neighbor’s dog, police say

A man from Centreville is facing firearm and animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog multiple times, resulting in the animal’s death. According to Fairfax County police, 33-year-old Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov shot a 2-year-old yellow Labrador and beagle mix after an argument with the dog’s owner at the Stonegate Faircrest Condominiums Friday morning (Nov. 11):
CENTREVILLE, VA

