Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
Body of man who crawled into dumpster found in Pa. recycling plant: DA
A New Jersey man’s body was found at a recycling facility in Berks County this weekend after he was visiting a relative in Kutztown, officials said. 19-year-old Kellen J. Bischoff was last seen during the early morning hours on Saturday, after leaving an off-campus party, Berks County Chief Detective Michael J. Gombar said in a statement Monday.
3 Suspects Sought For Vandalism At Berks Co. Quarry: Police
Authorities in Berks County are asking for the public's help in tracking down three vandalism suspects. Police in Robeson Township said the trio wandered onto the H&K Group's Birdsboro Quarry on Hay Creek Road at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. They're wanted in connection with a vandalism and...
abc27.com
Lancaster Target employee arrested for stealing $1,800+ in electronics
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say a Target employee allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of electronics. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to the Target in Warwick Township on Monday, Nov. 7, after getting a report that an employee was stealing from the store.
abc27.com
Former Ephrata Borough employee charged with urinating in borough water sample
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An employee at a wastewater treatment plant has been charged for allegedly urinating into a water sample test bottle that was sent for borough monitoring. According to Ephrata Police, in July 2021 the Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management contacted Ephrata Police for concerns about water test...
WGAL
Police: Man found dead at recycling facility in Berks County after climbing into dumpster
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators in Berks County say a man's body was found at a recycling facility among items that were dropped off by a trash hauler. Kellen Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, had been visiting family in Kutztown and was last seen leaving an off-campus party early Saturday morning.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police continue to investigate 3 incidents tied to KU
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - There are three ongoing police investigations in the Kutztown area right now, and Kutztown University is reassuring students of their safety. Two of those investigations involve the deaths of young men who were not KU students. The university is encouraging students to go to the campus counseling center if they need support, and it's also reassuring students that the campus and surrounding areas are safe by stepping up police patrols, because the shooter who killed one of those young men is still on the loose.
Man charged with attempted kidnapping, shooting of woman in Bethlehem park
An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and kidnapping charges after allegedly trying to pull a woman through a car window and shooting at the vehicle as it fled a Bethlehem park. Daniel Charles Fegely, 25, of the 800 block of South Fourth Street, is facing charges of two counts...
Pickup truck driver shot while trying to tow vehicle in Logan
Investigators say a 36-year-old was found with two gunshot wounds inside of the pickup truck just before two this morning.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports - 11/12/2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on November 1st, 2022, Joseph Runkle, 22, of Orwigsburg, was formally charged after fleeing police in February 2022. Police say on February 17th, 2022, police were dispatched to Route 61 northbound for a report of a reckless driver. When police found the...
abc27.com
Cow on the loose in York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Better “moove” over!. A cow has been spotted in East Manchester Township, York County on Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the York County Regional Police department, a black and white cow was spotted in the Sherman Oaks development in the Township.
fox29.com
Gun store burglary: 5 suspects, car caught on video after pistols, rifles stolen in Bucks County
CHALFONT, Pa. - Video captures the moment five suspects broke into a gun store in Bucks County early Saturday morning. Multiple rifles and pistols were stolen from that gun store, Target World, on Butler Avenue, in Chalfont, around 4:15 a.m. Police released surveillance footage which appears to show five masked...
delawarevalleynews.com
Contractor Jailed For Defrauding Warrington Homeowner
Good contractors are very hard to find. Some don’t show up, others go over their estimate and still others are downright thieves. Joseph E. Collopy of Lansdale was all of the above and now he is doing to jail for it, police said. The work on the project was...
Chase through Bethlehem ends when driver crashes stolen car at Payrow Plaza, police say
A police chase early Saturday through northside Bethlehem ended when the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed in Payrow Plaza, according to a police affidavit. The plaza, where Bethlehem’s Christmas tree is displayed every year, is between City Hall and the library — and directly above Bethlehem police headquarters.
Seven men rob central Pa. grocery and jewelry stores: Police
Swatara Township police are looking for a group of at least seven men who they say robbed the South Asian Grocery Store at 5450 Derry Street and the adjacent Baral Jewelers and Gift Center Thursday evening. Three of the man, who wore masks and mostly black clothing, brandished firearms during...
Police looking for man who robbed Dauphin County convenience store
A man armed with a knife robbed a 7-Eleven in Dauphin County early Friday morning, police said. Swatara Township Police said the robbery took place on Nov. 7 at 3:21 a.m. when a man entered the store located at 4811 Derry St. When officers arrived, they discovered the suspect jumped over the counter and demanded cash from the employee while waving a knife.
Rifles, pistols stolen from gun shop in New Britain Twp., Bucks County
Police are looking for five suspects who broke into a gun shop in Bucks County and stole multiple weapons.
WFMZ-TV Online
SUV hits hay bale, catches fire in Lower Milford
L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A bale of hay in the road caused a car fire in Lehigh County. An SUV hit the hay bale just before 6 p.m. Sunday on Limeport Pike in Lower Milford Township, state police said. The car then turned onto Chestnut Hill Church Road, where...
Comments / 2