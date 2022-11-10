KUTZTOWN, Pa. - There are three ongoing police investigations in the Kutztown area right now, and Kutztown University is reassuring students of their safety. Two of those investigations involve the deaths of young men who were not KU students. The university is encouraging students to go to the campus counseling center if they need support, and it's also reassuring students that the campus and surrounding areas are safe by stepping up police patrols, because the shooter who killed one of those young men is still on the loose.

KUTZTOWN, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO