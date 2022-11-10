ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

abc27.com

Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Pottsville man

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
POTTSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Target employee arrested for stealing $1,800+ in electronics

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say a Target employee allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of electronics. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to the Target in Warwick Township on Monday, Nov. 7, after getting a report that an employee was stealing from the store.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Former Ephrata Borough employee charged with urinating in borough water sample

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An employee at a wastewater treatment plant has been charged for allegedly urinating into a water sample test bottle that was sent for borough monitoring. According to Ephrata Police, in July 2021 the Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management contacted Ephrata Police for concerns about water test...
EPHRATA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police continue to investigate 3 incidents tied to KU

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - There are three ongoing police investigations in the Kutztown area right now, and Kutztown University is reassuring students of their safety. Two of those investigations involve the deaths of young men who were not KU students. The university is encouraging students to go to the campus counseling center if they need support, and it's also reassuring students that the campus and surrounding areas are safe by stepping up police patrols, because the shooter who killed one of those young men is still on the loose.
KUTZTOWN, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports - 11/12/2022

SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on November 1st, 2022, Joseph Runkle, 22, of Orwigsburg, was formally charged after fleeing police in February 2022. Police say on February 17th, 2022, police were dispatched to Route 61 northbound for a report of a reckless driver. When police found the...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cow on the loose in York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Better “moove” over!. A cow has been spotted in East Manchester Township, York County on Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the York County Regional Police department, a black and white cow was spotted in the Sherman Oaks development in the Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Contractor Jailed For Defrauding Warrington Homeowner

Good contractors are very hard to find. Some don’t show up, others go over their estimate and still others are downright thieves. Joseph E. Collopy of Lansdale was all of the above and now he is doing to jail for it, police said. The work on the project was...
LANSDALE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SUV hits hay bale, catches fire in Lower Milford

L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A bale of hay in the road caused a car fire in Lehigh County. An SUV hit the hay bale just before 6 p.m. Sunday on Limeport Pike in Lower Milford Township, state police said. The car then turned onto Chestnut Hill Church Road, where...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

