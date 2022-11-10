Read full article on original website
Related
Is a Red Sox’s reunion with Andrew Benintendi, Christian Vázquez, Adam Ottavino realistic?
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made an out-of-nowhere trade last offseason, acquiring Jackie Bradley Jr. from the Brewers one year after letting him walk in free agency. Reacquiring Bradley didn’t work out. The Red Sox eventually designated him for assignment. But Bloom took a chance on a player...
MLB
Rays finalize coaching staff with 3 promotions
ST. PETERSBURG -- After losing former bench coach Matt Quatraro and field coordinator Paul Hoover to the Royals, the Rays finalized their Major League coaching staff for next season by filling three vacancies from within. After four years as Tampa Bay’s third-base coach, Rodney Linares was formally named the Rays’...
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
Report: Phillies believed to have 'real interest' in free-agent SS Xander Bogaerts
The Philadelphia Phillies already have one of the highest 2023 payrolls in baseball, but after falling just two wins short of a World Series title, they seem ready to spend even more this winter. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Phillies have "real interest" in free...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Steve Garvey, Eric Gagne & Clayton Kershaw Win Awards
On Nov. 13, 1974, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey received 13 of the 22 first-place votes to win the National League MVP Award, finishing ahead of Lou Brock. In 155 games, Garvey hit .312/.342/.469 with 21 home runs and 111 RBI, also being named an All-Star for the first time and winning his first of four Gold Gloves. The Dodgers won the NL pennant that year before being defeated by the Oakland Athletics in the World Series.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Phillies have interest in Xander Bogaerts; Red Sox interested in Bryan Reynolds, others
The 2022-23 MLB offseason is only a week old and we've already seen several notable free agent signings, particularly among top relievers. Here are the important offseason dates you need to know as well as our top 50 free agents and top 20 trade candidates. Plus, Sunday's hot stove rumors:
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Yerry Rodriguez
Relief pitcher Yerry Rodriguez finally made his Texas Rangers debut in 2022.
MLB
4 biggest questions for Awards Week
Award season is here. These are the biggest storylines to watch. The 2022 Rookies of the Year, Managers of the Year, Cy Young Award winners and Most Valuable Players will be announced this week, one each day from Monday through Thursday. Here are the four biggest questions for Awards Week...
MLB
Kwan finishes third in AL ROY voting
CLEVELAND -- There was no arguing against the fact that Steven Kwan had an incredible rookie season. The only issue for him is that Julio Rodríguez and Adley Rutschman did, too. Kwan came just shy of becoming the first Cleveland player to win the American League Rookie of the...
MLB
J-Rod's debut season culminates in AL ROY Award
SEATTLE -- He boldly played his way onto the Opening Day roster with a Spring Training performance that these parts haven’t seen in years. He added credence to the Mariners’ decision to include him with a historic first season. He was Seattle’s best player in the year that it ended the longest active playoff drought in North American sports. All the while, he emerged as one of the young faces of the game.
MLB
The case for each 2022 Rookie of the Year finalist
The 2022 MLB rookie class should go down as one of the best ever, and the six nominees for the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award are paragons of exactly why. Do you like uber-versatile infielders? We've got one on this list. How about a catcher who looks like...
MLB
Harris wins NL ROY Award as Braves go 1-2 in balloting
ATLANTA -- As Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider shared adjoining lockers within Truist Park’s home clubhouse this year, they fed off each other’s youthful excitement and established themselves as two of the most impressive rookies baseball has seen in years. When this past season ended, it was...
MLB
Healthy Odorizzi brings experience to Rangers' rotation
ARLINGTON -- An 11-year MLB veteran, Jake Odorizzi knows he’s not the same pitcher he was 10 or even five years ago, whether the difference is strength or endurance or simply his stuff in general. “I think in ways I’m better, and then in ways, you can merge the...
MLB
Witt, Singer, Perez earn KC team honors
KANSAS CITY -- In the Witt household, MLB Network is always on somewhere. Bobby Witt Jr. and his dad, Bobby Witt, are always tuning in, always talking baseball. They always have baseball on their minds. That can be a good and bad thing, according to Witt Jr. “I got to...
MLB
Oneil moonlighting as softball slugger
It may be the offseason, but Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz hasn’t stopped obliterating baseballs. Cruz’s latest impressive display of power came during a softball game in the Dominican Republic, per a video shared on Twitter by reporter Héctor Gómez. In the clip, Cruz crushes a colossal home run to right-center field and takes the time to admire his work while slowly making his way up the first-base line.
MLB
Chavez rejoining Braves on Minor League deal
ATLANTA -- Jesse Chavez returning to the Braves was the easiest prediction of the offseason. So, it certainly wasn’t surprising when the Braves signed Chavez to a Minor League deal on Saturday. The veteran reliever will make a rate of $1.2 million when he is on Atlanta’s active roster.
MLB
Cubs release Jason Heyward: 'A great human being, a great player'
CHICAGO -- Sitting inside an interview room at Wrigley Field in late September, wearing a Cubs uniform for one of the final times, veteran outfielder Jason Heyward was asked if he could somehow put into words his tenure with the ballclub. "A lot of history being broken. A lot of...
MLB
Blue Jays face tough choice behind the plate
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The biggest decision facing the Blue Jays this offseason is what they do with their talented trio of young catchers. It’s a...
MLB
Meet the Marlins' new assistant GM
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Last week's General Managers Meetings took place in Las Vegas, where front offices convened to get an idea of what other clubs are hoping to achieve this offseason.
MLB
Rutschman finishes as runner-up for AL ROY
Adley Rutschman arrived in the big leagues on May 21 and quickly lived up to the hype, as the 24-year-old switch-hitting catcher had a tremendous rookie season. In fact, it was one of the best in Orioles history. However, it wasn’t quite enough for Rutschman to overtake Mariners phenom Julio...
Comments / 0