SEATTLE -- He boldly played his way onto the Opening Day roster with a Spring Training performance that these parts haven’t seen in years. He added credence to the Mariners’ decision to include him with a historic first season. He was Seattle’s best player in the year that it ended the longest active playoff drought in North American sports. All the while, he emerged as one of the young faces of the game.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO