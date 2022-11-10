Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
2023 MINI Cooper S Clubman Review: A Boutique Crossover Alternative?
The MINI brand doesn’t break down its car sales by model but sufficed to say the Clubman is bringing up the rear. The higher-riding, SUV-styled Countryman has relegated the Clubman to ultra-niche status, and as such MINI is expected to end production in 2024. But for iconoclasts the Clubman is quite possibly the perfect foil to automotive conformity and this new special edition cements its individuality.
Top Speed
Custom Honda Dax 125 Looks All Sorts Of Crazy In Its Cruiser Avatar
The Honda Dax ST 125 is the company’s newest mini moto, and it has already made a lot of fans. Thailand’s K-Speed is part of this fan club, and the shop often uses its epic customization skills on the mini moto to create stunning builds like this utterly bonkers Dax cafe racer. For its latest project, though, the K-Speed team has transformed the ST 125 into an old-school cruiser replete with standout elements. Here’s a closer look.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
Top Speed
New Bimota KB4 RC Is A Cafe Racer Dialed Up To 11
Bimota has always vouched to build enthusiast-oriented motorcycles, and the Italian marquee has taken this to a new level under its new owner, Kawasaki. The Tesi H2 is a prime example, and so is the KB4 superbike revealed at last year’s EICMA. Proceeding in the same direction, the Rimini-based bikemaker has now set foot in the naked cafe racer segment with the KB4 RC (Racecafe) that’s essentially a stripped-down KB4.
Top Speed
Japanese Giants Like Kawasaki And Honda Aren't Dominating The Extreme Enduro Racing Scene Like Before
The leading venues for dirtbike racing have been motocross and supercross for the better part of a century now. In these arenas, Japanese manufacturers Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki, and (decreasingly) Suzuki have populated the pits and the podiums, with KTM and sibling brands Husqvarna and GASGAS only making substantial headway in the last 10-20 years (depending on how you define “substantial”). Against this backdrop, the rapid ascendance of lesser-known makers like Sherco and Beta to the upper ranks of hard enduro and endurocross racing is all the more impressive.
Top Speed
The Ferrari SF90 Absolutely Blitzes A Porsche 911 Turbo S On The Drag Strip
Let’s face it, the Porsche 911 Turbo S, as good as it may be, is simply no match for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. That became abundantly clear in a recent video from the guys at Carwow, who pitted the SF90 against the latest iteration of the iconic 911 Turbo S in several drag races. But sometimes it is still fun to see just how stupendously quick a car can be, even if it’s playing with a stacked deck.
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
Top Speed
A Modern Ford Torino Could Change The Future Of Muscle Cars
Should the next muscle car revival be based on the Ford Torino, there's now a good indication of what it may look like. Hot Cars and freelance auto designer Bimble Design are offering images of a 21st century Torino. Bimble Design’s Torino concept appears as a mash-up of the 2022 Ford Mustang with the original Torino. The concept has no visible exhaust system, leading Hot Cars to speculate it is an EV, which could pair alongside the Mustang Mach-E in Ford's lineup. If it were to make its way into production, it could be Ford's answer to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV as the world of muscle cars moves toward electrification.
Top Speed
Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower
Classic luxury cars may be one of the coolest car segments there is. Mercedes, Cadillac in the 1950s and 60s, and Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, produced some of the most iconic and coolest land barges to ever hit the world's roads. However, Lincoln was always the underdog and oddball, left-field choice. If you just wanted something opulent and comfortable back in the day, you got a Cadillac, if you wanted that, and to be different, then you got a Lincoln. Now, there is a truly unique 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II for sale at Barrett-Jackson.
Top Speed
This G87 M2 Touring Rendering Open Doors To Newer And More Practical Possibilities
BMW revealed the much anticipated M2 Coupe in Oct. 2022. While it brings significant improvements over the previous generation, the car certainly did invite a lot of controversies, especially for its boxy aesthetic. If the existing design quirks of the new G87 M2 are not enough, we have a few rendered photos of an M2 Touring, penned by sugardesign_1.
Top Speed
Porsche Aims For Its First Formula E Title With The New 99X Gen3 Car
With new engine regulations beginning for the 2023 season, Porsche unveiled its Gen3 Formula E racer this week with the hopes its lighter, faster and more efficient racer will drive the brand to its first championship in the racing series. The new car, which will debut Jan. 14 for the Mexico City E-Prix and be driven by Antonia Felix de Costa and Pascal Wehrlein, features a 350kW powertrain (476 horsepower), up from 250kW under the previous regulations.
Top Speed
Audi S8 And Porsche Panamera Turbo Race For Performance Sedan Supremacy
The Audi S8 is a go-to luxury sedan if you are a business executive who is also a car enthusiast. Few cars out there amalgamate performance and luxury as efficiently as the S8 thanks to a big 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 under the hood. In the Porsche realm, 911 models aren't the only shine in acceleration and handling. For example, the Panamera is an excellent option for people who think Porsches are not meant to be daily driven. It is fast, agile, and much more practical than its two-door siblings. So what happens when both of them are put to the test? Renowned YouTube channel, Carwow, has done it, and the results are pretty surprising.
Top Speed
The Lamborghini Sterrato Will Be the World's Craziest Unofficial Rally Car
After numerous teasers, Lamborghini has finally officially introduced its all-terrain supercar, at least in photos and video reels. It is undoubtedly bittersweet news, too, since it will be the final iteration of Lamborghini’s unadulterated V-10 performance. The Huracán Sterrato will make its public debut during Art Basel Miami on Dec. 1, but we will have a clearer idea of its capabilities and more detailed specifications on Nov. 30. Until then, Lamborghini has teased the Sterrato in action as it prepares to take on a new rival - despite its niche market standing as a supercar with abilities off the paved paths - the Porsche 911 Dakar.
Top Speed
The Ferrari F12 Novitec N-Largo S' V-12 Soundtrack Is Absolutely Invigorating
There are only a handful of cars that just about every enthusiast can enjoy listening to. Some people favor JDM legends while others prefer supercars or the burble of a big V-8, even the most diehard Nissan Skyline fans can agree that the Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT are some of the best sounding vehicles ever made, and the most AMG-focused enthusiast can admit that the 20B rotary engine is incredible to hear. But there are some brands that almost always have a successful sound - and Ferrari is one of them.
Top Speed
Lexus GX 460: The Mid-Size Luxury SUV That Nobody Is Talking About
Like its parent company Toyota, Lexus is also known to be one of the most reliable car brands in the world. Since its inception, the Japanese luxury brand aimed to a thorn in the sights of Mercedes, and it has been doing a good job at it. While Toyota and Lexus are in the process of reimagining their respective product lineups, a few of the old-school models have purposefully been left untouched and still carry on. Among them is the Lexus GX460, which is the last old-school SUV. Here’s what makes it unique and why it’s probably a good idea to consider one in 2023.
Top Speed
New Age - Old Rivalry; War Of The Italian Titans: Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus
Back in September, Ferrari announced the release of the Purosangue, the first four-door Ferrari which the company still refuses to define as an SUV. Nevertheless, for the sake of categorization, that's definitely the class that the Purosangue will fall into whether Ferrari likes it or not. It also comes as...
Top Speed
The MC20 Cielo Shows That Maserati Is Still At The Top Of Its Game
When you first see the 2023 MC20 Cielo, you can't help but be impressed. It is a work of art, inside and out. But, don't let its beauty deceive you—this car is also built for performance. The MC20 Cielo is the first time Maserati has ever dropped the top on one of its mid-engine supercars, and let me tell you; it was worth the wait! The Cielo is an exotic convertible that you can drive every day. Its name, "Cielo", means "sky" in Italian, and the fits this drop-top. Every part of it is made to stimulate your senses and give you an unmatched experience. But, does this convertible offer the same performance as a hardtop? Well, yes, the Cielo handles like a dream with its twin-turbo dry-sump Nettuno V-6 engine, and with the retractable roof, you can enjoy the sun and scenery while driving. Even better, you can drop the top in 12 seconds at a speed of up to 31 mph, which is fast. The company is said to have pre-planned the MC20's carbon-fiber body structure to be convertible, thus making the process of the MC20's conversion much more straightforward. Enough of the romance for this beauty; let's talk about what truly matters.
Top Speed
McLaren Is Developing An Electirc Sports Sedan, But Electrification Isn't Upcoming For Its Supercars
It has been known for quite some time that the English sports car manufacturer McLaren is working on its own SUV model. This model is to be powered purely by electricity and could be launched on the market in 2026. Now McLaren could expand its portfolio once again with an electric sports sedan that is to be positioned against the successful Porsche Taycan. In return, however, a purely electric super sports car remains ruled out for the time being.
Top Speed
2023 Mazda CX-60: Performance, Price, And Photos
This is the 2023 Mazda CX-60, the Japanese automaker’s most important vehicle in a decade. Why? Well, it builds on the immensely popular CX-5, and now for the very first time, Mazda has produced a plug-in hybrid with the CX-60. Believe it or not, the combined power output from the PHEV system makes this humble crossover, the most powerful Mazda in history.
Top Speed
Dodge Charger Daytona EV Magnum: America's First All-Electric Wagon?
2022 saw the first all-electric Muscle car. It came from Dodge and it’s called the Charger Daytona EV. Despite the controversial reception mainly by die-hard MOPAR enthusiasts, it could be how EVs become more exciting. With that said, it did not take long for folks to start reimagining Dodge’s e-Muscle in ways that would bring back other iconic nameplates, and the Magnum is certainly among those. We know Dodge is also cooking up a RAM EV truck, but that’s still two years away. While we haven’t heard anything about a new Magnum just yet, there are a few good reasons Dodge might be considering an EV successor.
Comments / 0