Washington climbs out of 9-point hole to best Utah Tech
Freshman Keyon Menifield scored 26 points as host Washington rallied from an early nine-point deficit to defeat Utah Tech 78-67
Commanders revel in spoiler role in 32-21 win over Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ron Rivera held a football in his hand and choked back tears in the locker room as he tried to address the Commanders. He could barely get through his words. This win was for his mom, who died two weeks ago. “My mother would have been proud,” Washington’s coach said as he walked off to an ovation from his players. Rivera had reason to feel appreciative of this effort. The Commanders navigated another week of turmoil — this time, team owner Dan Snyder was sued by the District of Columbia — and played the role of spoiler, thwarting yet another perfect season. The Commanders kept the Philadelphia Eagles off-kilter most of the game and forced four turnovers against one of the most ball-secure teams in the league in a 32-21 win on Monday night. The Eagles lost for the first time in nine games.
Chicago Bears game: Justin Fields looks to build on record outing when team hosts Lions
Detroit coach Dan Campbell sees shades of Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts in Chicago quarterback Justin Fields.
Poole scores 36 on bobblehead night, Warriors rout Spurs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Back in the starting lineup for a night, Jordan Poole scored a season-best 36 points on the debut of his first bobblehead and led the Golden State Warriors past the San Antonio Spurs 132-95 on Monday. A performance fitting of a Poole Party, indeed: He shot 13 for 20 and knocked down five 3-pointers. With 10:36 left in the game, Poole hit a 3 under pressure and the ball bounced high against the backboard and fell through and he converted a free throw for the four-point play. Poole received a warm ovation when he left for good at the 8:04 mark of the fourth quarter following his 13th career game with 30 or more points. Stephen Curry added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists playing 27 minutes and Andrew Wiggins scored 10 for the Warriors in the second game of a back-to-back after they lost 122-115 at Sacramento on Sunday to fall to 0-7 on the road.
