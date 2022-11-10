Read full article on original website
Stone Cold Steve Austin Believes John Cena Is Responsible For A Culture Change In Pro Wrestling
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned to in-ring action earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 after 19 years of being away from the ring. Steve Austin appeared on Complex stating that the 16-time World Champion has been responsible for bring a cultural change to professional wrestling. “I think the sneaker...
Saraya Was Inspired By Stone Cold Steve Austin To Get Her Neck Re-Assessed
Saraya was inspired by one of the greatest of all time making a return. Saraya made a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette where she discussed her return to wrestling. She revealed that watching Stone Cold Steve Austin return to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania inspired her to get her neck re-assessed.
Erick Redbeard Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting Him To Look Like Bryan Danielson In 2018
Erick Redbeard was Bryan Danielson’s follower on WWE television during Danielson’s run as a heel on SmackDown from 2018 to 2019. During this run, Danielson would hold the WWE Championship, eventually losing to Kofi Kingston. While speaking on Rewind Recap Relive, Erick talked about his time in WWE....
Cody Rhodes Says He Was A “True Heel” In AEW
Rhodes was frequently booed in AEW during the tail end of his run with the company. Fans simply wanted him to turn heel no matter what, but that never happened, at least, not in an obvious fashion to fans. Rhodes took to Twitter and claimed that he was a true...
OWA Fight 4 Pride Results (11/11/22)
Ohio Wrestling Alliance held its OWA Fight 4 Pride event on November 11 from the King of Clubs in Columbus, Ohio. The event will air on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Isaiah Broner def. Ashton Starr. – Pretty Flawless def. The Ody. –...
Matt Cardona Is Willing To Help MJF With His Tan
MJF is a top star in AEW. MJF has continued to improve throughout his young career and is now one of the top talent in All Elite Wrestling. Fellow wrestler, Matt Cardona, has known MJF for the most of his career as MJF was trained at Create A Pro Wrestling by Brian Myers, who is Cardona’s longtime tag team partner and friend. While talking to Inside The Ropes, Matt Cardona offered his assessment of Max.
Billie Starkz To Make Her MLW Debut On 1/7/23
Billie Starkz is everywhere these days. Recently, it was announced that BillIe would be making her debut for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling on November 27th for her Japan debut. But, thats not the only debut on the horizon for her. it was announced today on social media that Billie Starkz will be making her Major League Wrestling Debut On January 7th, 2023.
Wrestling REVOLVER Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em Results (11/12/22)
Wrestling REVOLVER held its Smoke Em If You Got Em event on November 12 from Calumet Center in Dayton, OH. The event aired on FITE+. Full results for the show can be found below. – “Speeball” Mike Bailey def. Jake Crist. – Allie Katch defeated Jessicka. – Damian...
Thunder Rosa: I Started Running For The First Time In Almost 3 Months
Thunder Rosa is getting closer to being cleared. Thunder Rosa has been on the shelf with an injury since August 24th where she announced she would be out and AEW introduced an interim championship. Rosa was scheduled to defend the title against Toni Storm at AEW All Out. Storm won the Interim Women’s Championship in a four-way bout that also featured Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida. Now, During a recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Rosa revealed that she recently started jogging for the first time in nearly 3 months, saying that her progress is slow but steady and she has yet to be cleared to wrestle or start lifting again.
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/12/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Showdown series on November 12. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Kenny King defeats Che...
Where Da Party At? They’re Back On 11/20/22
Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze and Adam Cole are collectively known as “Da Party” and were a huge part of UpUpDownDown before they all went their separate ways in different companies. But, now they’re back. All four have been teasing something on social media and now we know what it is. Today, they dropped a video revealing that Da Party will be reuniting on November 20th live on Twitch at 10PM. You can watch the stream on the following twitch channels: TheSweetzLive, ClaudiosCafe or TheChugs.
NJPW TAMASHII Results (11/11/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its first-ever NJPW TAMASHII event on November 11 from Pioneer Recreation & Sports Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand. Full results can be found below. – Chris Miles & Mark Tui def. Jordan Allan-Wright & Shep Alexander. – BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) def....
Mia Yim Joins Team Bianca For War Games
Heading into tonight’s Monday Night RAW, Team Damage CTRL had the upper hand. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO Sky and Nikki Cross were one member for for their War Games team, while Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss needed two more partners. But, a new partner has made their presence known. Early in the night, Mia Yim defeated Tamina in singles action, and following the match, Damage CTRL approached her about joining their team, but, Mia said she needed some time to think about it.
Triple H Has Reportedly Not Lost Any Interest In Judgement Day Since Putting Them Together
A report recently came out from WrestleVotes that said Triple H has changed his mind about the Judgment Day stable. It was reported that Triple H “wasn’t really cool” with the heel faction. Ringside News have now reported that Triple H has always been behind the faction,...
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Tickets Will Go on Sale Tomorrow For LIVE Sacrifice Event + TV Tapings in March 2023 For Return to Canada
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce tickets go on sale TOMORROW their return to Canada for the first time in over 2 years. The IMPACT Wrestling talent and staff returns for a LIVE Sacrifice Event on Friday, March 24th, followed by a Sacrifice Fallout TV taping on Saturday March 25th; both events will be hosted at St Clair’s College.
GCW Wisconsin Death Trip Results (11/13)
It was a Death Trip indeed. Tonight, GCW Held their “Wisconsin Death Trip” event from La Pica Lounge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event aired on FITE+. The full results are below, including a Taipei DeathMatch between John Wayne Murdoch and Mance Warner. GCW Wisconsin Death Trip (11/13):. GCW...
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Tickets Officially on Sale for Canada Return, Multiple Talent Comment
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter to announce that tickets for their return to Canada have officially gone on sale. Get your tickets NOW to be part of the action. IMPACT Wrestling World Champion and Canada native Josh Alexander, IMPACT Producer & Canada native Lance Storm,...
Anthony Johnson, former UFC title challenger, passes away at the age of 38
The MMA community is mourning the loss of Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson. ‘Rumble’ Johnson fought 29 times in his career and walked away with 23 wins, including 17 that were incredibly brutal knockouts against the likes of Antônio Rogério Nogueira, Alexander Gustafsson, Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader and former Light Heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira in 13 seconds.
Billie Starkz On TJPW Debut: Yes, I’m So Excited!
The 17 year old prodigy is already headed to Japan. It was announced early last month that the 17 year old independent wrestling standout, Billie Starkz, will be heading to Japan to compete for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling on November 27th. In her debut, Starkz will battle Yuka Sakazaki for the Princess Of Princess Championship. Billie Starkz has quickly risen up in the independent wrestling scene battling everyone from Mike Bailey to Maki Itoh. Recently, Billie sat down to speak with Kaden of Fightful Overbooked where she discussed her upcoming trip to Japan.
Rey Mysterio Reportedly Dealing With A Short Term Injury
Rey Mysterio is currently on the shelf with a short term injury. Rey Mysterio was moved over to SmackDown, so he could avoid squaring off against his son, Dominik Mysterio. Then Mr. 6-1-9 wasn’t on the show this week, despite originally being one of the competitors in the SmackDown World Cup.
