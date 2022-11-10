Thunder Rosa is getting closer to being cleared. Thunder Rosa has been on the shelf with an injury since August 24th where she announced she would be out and AEW introduced an interim championship. Rosa was scheduled to defend the title against Toni Storm at AEW All Out. Storm won the Interim Women’s Championship in a four-way bout that also featured Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida. Now, During a recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Rosa revealed that she recently started jogging for the first time in nearly 3 months, saying that her progress is slow but steady and she has yet to be cleared to wrestle or start lifting again.

2 DAYS AGO