Saraya has changed up her in-ring style. AEW Star, Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE was recently cleared to wrestle after nearly five years of forced retirement due to neck injury. Now, her first match in AEW has officially been set. A match with Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear 2022 is on the docket for Saraya and after five years away, she knows she has to change her wrestling style to stay safe in the ring and be able to live out her dream as long as possible with this second chance. Speaking with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Saraya talked about how she will be changing her style and says that attacks from behind would have to be extremely controlled and called ahead of time.

8 HOURS AGO