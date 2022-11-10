Read full article on original website
NXT Level Up Results (11/11/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 11. Matches were taped on November 8 at the WWE Performance Center. The show aired on Peacock. The results from the show can be found below. – Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson. –...
Final Viewership Number For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Rises
The final viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Brandon Thurston reported on Monday, November 14 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.264 million viewers in final numbers. The show also drew a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demo. Both of these numbers are up from the November 4 episode’s final numbers.
AEW Rampage Viewership Holds Steady While Key Demo Rating Drops This Week
This week’s edition of Rampage held steady on the viewership front. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 456,000 viewers on November 11. This number is on par with the 455,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.11, which is down from the 0.14 demo that the show drew last Friday.
Tyrus Calls Out “Woke Haters” Following Worlds Title Win
Tyrus is responding to the hate. Over the weekend, NWA held its Hard Times 3 Pay-Per-View event where Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. After the result of the match, fans immediately took to social media to share their displeasures with NWA’s decision to put the title on Tyrus, but now he’s firing back. Tyrus took to Twitter to say that the woke haters and trolls build his self esteem.
Saraya Admits She Will Have To Change Her In-Ring Style
Saraya has changed up her in-ring style. AEW Star, Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE was recently cleared to wrestle after nearly five years of forced retirement due to neck injury. Now, her first match in AEW has officially been set. A match with Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear 2022 is on the docket for Saraya and after five years away, she knows she has to change her wrestling style to stay safe in the ring and be able to live out her dream as long as possible with this second chance. Speaking with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Saraya talked about how she will be changing her style and says that attacks from behind would have to be extremely controlled and called ahead of time.
AEW Rampage To Have Special Start Time On 11/25
AEW will have a new time slot on Black Friday. AEW Rampage’s usual timeslot is 10PM every Friday on TNT. But, on November 25th, that seemingly won’t be the case. The schedule on TNT’s official website lists 4 p.m. ET as the start time for the Black Friday episode of AEW Rampage. Two NHL games are listed on the schedule for November 25th, the first starts at 5 p.m. ET, and the post-show coverage is set to start at 10:30 p.m. ET. AEW has not officially announced the move as of this writing.
Indus Sher Booked To Wrestle Their First Tag Team Match Since 2020 On 11/15 WWE NXT
Welcome back, Indus Sher. Indus Sher, consisting of Veer Mahaan and Sanga, will be returning to competition in their first tag team match on television since 2020. Sanga and Veer recently reunited on NXT after Veer’s short run as a singles star on RAW. Now, WWE announced on social media that they will be in a tag team match on Tuesday, November 15th edition of WWE NXT.
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/12/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Showdown series on November 12. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Kenny King defeats Che...
Lana Explains How Miro Taught Her About Pro Wrestling Psychology
Lana explains how Miro has helped her grow as a professional wrestler. Lana recently appeared in an interview with Fightful where she spoke on a variety of topics, including Miro making reference to her on AEW television. She stated that Miro taught her things regarding psychology and storytelling. “I learned...
AJ Styles vs Finn Balor Made Official For Survivor Series: War Games
Survivor Series continues to bulk up. Earlier tonight AJ Styles made a challenge to Finn Balor for a singles match at Survivor Series War Games on November 26th. Later on Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor was heading out to the ring for his United States Championship opportunity against Seth Rollins when he was stopped by Cathy Kelley to ask about AJ’s challenge. Finn Balor was not hesitant at all to accept the challenge and now the match has been made official. Finn Balor did end up losing the match against Seth Rollins when AJ Styles and The Club got involved in a big brawl with Judgement Day at ringside and a distraction from AJ Styles cost Finn the match.
Where Da Party At? They’re Back On 11/20/22
Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze and Adam Cole are collectively known as “Da Party” and were a huge part of UpUpDownDown before they all went their separate ways in different companies. But, now they’re back. All four have been teasing something on social media and now we know what it is. Today, they dropped a video revealing that Da Party will be reuniting on November 20th live on Twitch at 10PM. You can watch the stream on the following twitch channels: TheSweetzLive, ClaudiosCafe or TheChugs.
NJPW TAMASHII Results (11/11/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its first-ever NJPW TAMASHII event on November 11 from Pioneer Recreation & Sports Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand. Full results can be found below. – Chris Miles & Mark Tui def. Jordan Allan-Wright & Shep Alexander. – BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) def....
Wheeler Yuta Calls MJF A “Fountain Of Untapped Potential”
Recently, a Blackpool Combat Club member spoke about how there’s more of MJF to come. Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta recently appeared on the latest episode of The Ringer Wrestling Show’s ‘MackMania’. Yuta was asked to express his thoughts about MJF. “Ah man, I should’ve...
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Tickets Will Go on Sale Tomorrow For LIVE Sacrifice Event + TV Tapings in March 2023 For Return to Canada
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce tickets go on sale TOMORROW their return to Canada for the first time in over 2 years. The IMPACT Wrestling talent and staff returns for a LIVE Sacrifice Event on Friday, March 24th, followed by a Sacrifice Fallout TV taping on Saturday March 25th; both events will be hosted at St Clair’s College.
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 36 Results – 11/12/22
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 36 was held on Saturday November 12th, 2022 from Skid Row Academy in Westville, New Jersey. The event aired live on IWTV. Below are the quick results for ICW NHB Volume 36:. AKIRA defeated Bam Sullivan. Aaron Williams defeated Gary Jay. Kristian Ross defeated Chris...
Cody Rhodes Says He Was A “True Heel” In AEW
Rhodes was frequently booed in AEW during the tail end of his run with the company. Fans simply wanted him to turn heel no matter what, but that never happened, at least, not in an obvious fashion to fans. Rhodes took to Twitter and claimed that he was a true...
Billie Starkz To Make Her MLW Debut On 1/7/23
Billie Starkz is everywhere these days. Recently, it was announced that BillIe would be making her debut for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling on November 27th for her Japan debut. But, thats not the only debut on the horizon for her. it was announced today on social media that Billie Starkz will be making her Major League Wrestling Debut On January 7th, 2023.
Triple H Has Reportedly Not Lost Any Interest In Judgement Day Since Putting Them Together
A report recently came out from WrestleVotes that said Triple H has changed his mind about the Judgment Day stable. It was reported that Triple H “wasn’t really cool” with the heel faction. Ringside News have now reported that Triple H has always been behind the faction,...
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Tickets Officially on Sale for Canada Return, Multiple Talent Comment
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter to announce that tickets for their return to Canada have officially gone on sale. Get your tickets NOW to be part of the action. IMPACT Wrestling World Champion and Canada native Josh Alexander, IMPACT Producer & Canada native Lance Storm,...
NOAH Asked For Tony Khan’s Blessing Before Booking Nakamura vs Muta Bout
For those not in the know, WWE is sending Shinsuke Nakamura to Japan to wrestle Muta at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event on January 1, 2023. Tony Khan was asked to comment on Muta’s retirement tour by Sports Illustrated during a recent interview. The AEW President said NOAH approached him for his blessings before agreeing to the match.
