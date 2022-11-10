Read full article on original website
John King: What Hobbs' projected win in Arizona means for Democrats
CNN is projecting Democrat Katie Hobbs will defeat Republican Kari Lake to win the Arizona governors race. CNN's John King looks at why Hobbs won and what it means for Democrats in a state that is turning more purple.
Katie Hobbs will win Arizona governor’s race, CNN projects, defeating Trump favorite Kari Lake
CNN — Democrat Katie Hobbs will win Arizona’s governor’s race, CNN projects, defeating one of the most prominent defenders of former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. Calling the 2020 election rigged, Republican Kari Lake had repeatedly said she would not have certified Joe...
Opinion: She had the most endangered seat in the US Senate. Here's how she held onto it
Of all the Senate Democrats said to be at risk of being engulfed by a Republican "red wave," Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was widely viewed as the most vulnerable. Sheila Leslie explains how she defeated her Republican challenger.
Arizona county quick to bat down election misinformation
PHOENIX — (AP) — When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state’s most populous county of “slow-rolling” the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. "Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
Hear what GOP campaign strategist said about Kari Lake after projected loss
CNN's Kyung Lah says Kari Lake's projected loss in the Arizona governor's race is in part due to Independent and moderate Republican voters rejecting Lake's rhetoric.
Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker says Trump ‘hurt the party’s chances’ in midterm elections
CNN — Charlie Baker, the moderate Republican governor of Massachusetts, said former President Donald Trump’s influence hurt their party in this year’s midterm elections as voters demonstrated they “aren’t interested in extremism.”. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Baker said Trump “hurt the party’s...
Opinion: The three phone calls Herschel Walker needs to make
CNN — In the aftermath of the Republican Party’s disappointing midterm election results, many people have asked if I feel vindicated. After all, since the debacle of the 2020 election and the ensuing Senate runoffs in my home state of Georgia, I have been outspoken in my belief that the continued presence of former President Donald Trump is an inhibitor to our party’s success.
GOP’s Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state. Chavez-DeRemer’s victory makes her the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon,...
Kari Lake's path to victory continues to narrow
Republican Kari Lake chances to overtake Democrat Katie Hobbs in the Arizona gubernatorial race continues to narrow.
Kevin McCarthy seeks to assuage House Republican concerns behind closed doors ahead of leadership election
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy sought to assuage House Republican concerns at a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill on Monday night, part of his campaign to lead the House GOP conference and possibly take the speakership in the next Congress.
First on CNN: Former White House aide Hutchinson will testify Wednesday before Atlanta-area grand jury
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson will testify Wednesday before an Atlanta-area special grand jury probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.
WA elections officials face slowdown in signature-checking process. Why? Try software
Verifying signatures takes time, election officials say — and computer software used for verification slows down the process more.
Former NASCAR driver to make political run for Senate
Hermie Sadler is a former NASCAR driver. At age 53, he’s is set to write a new chapter in his life with an attempt to run for Senate. The driver was born in Emporia, Virginia. He now operates multiple business in the area. “Southside Virginia is my home –...
Trump's daughter-in-law sends veiled threat to DeSantis about a presidential bid
Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump said it would be "nicer" if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held off running for president until 2028.
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
The Democrats appeared to have picked up Colorado's newest congressional seat, as vote counting continued early Thursday to decide which political party would hold a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Why AP called the Oregon governor race for Tina Kotek
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on her vote totals over recent days that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. That’s what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek...
Angry Idahoans React To Governor Brad Little’s Reelection
Idaho Governor Brad Little has joined several Republican governors successfully winning reelection. Despite several vocal critics of his leadership, the governor received more than sixty percent of the vote. The governor now has the task of mending fences with his primary and general election opponents for the good of the state.
Adam Frisch saw a path to defeating Lauren Boebert: From the archives
Editor's note: Much of this story was originally published from primary election coverage in June. When former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, he saw a path to denying Boebert a second term. The 54-year-old Frisch, who said in June he drove nearly 2,000 miles across the vast district that covers most of the Western...
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, takes the stand in Harvey Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Los Angeles on Monday, at times breaking into tears while alleging he raped her in a hotel room in 2005.
