Apparel interlinings manufacturer Chargeurs PCC has introduced the Zero-Water Rainbow Collection of sustainable knitted interlinings. The collection of ultralight inner components is available in 15 colors, in addition to white, natural and off-white, all dyed through a proprietary waterless process that minimizes environmental impact. The Zero-Water Rainbow Collection offers the lightest interlinings for designers and luxury brands that employ luxurious, lightweight fabrics. Delicate and sheer items require silky, soft interlinings that provide flexible structure, durability and adhesion, while remaining nearly invisible, Charguers noted. The collection is available in a large range of sustainable colors to ensure designers’ creations drape perfectly and wear...

30 MINUTES AGO