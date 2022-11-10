PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.

