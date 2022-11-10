ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

EU Piles Pressure on Iran's Leaders With More Sanctions

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's clerical rulers faced mounting international pressure on Monday over their crackdown on protests, with the European Union imposing additional sanctions on the Islamic Republic and France's president characterising the unrest as a revolution. The nationwide protests, ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in morality police custody on Sept....
The Guardian

France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty

France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
US News and World Report

Sledgehammer Execution of Russian Mercenary Who Defected to Ukraine Shown in Video

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
US News and World Report

Russian's Lavrov Taken to Hospital After Arriving for G20 Summit - AP

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali for the G20 summit, the Associated Press reported on Monday, a report that Moscow dismissed as "fake news". AP reported that Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, citing several...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Will Make Decision on Any Negotiations With Russia - Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine would decide on the timing and contents of any negotiation framework with Russia, according to a readout of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh on Saturday. Blinken also discussed the United States' unwavering commitment to assist Ukraine...
US News and World Report

U.S., Japan, S.Korea to Coordinate if N.Korea Conducts 7th Nuclear Test

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea will have a coordinated response if North Korea carries out a seventh nuclear test, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as President Joe Biden traveled to the G20 summit in Indonesia. Sullivan, speaking...
US News and World Report

U.S. President Biden Slips up on Name of ASEAN Summit Host Cambodia

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
US News and World Report

UN General Assembly Calls for Russian Reparations to Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Monday calling for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine, including by paying reparations for widespread damage to the country and for Ukrainians killed and injured during the war. The vote in the...
US News and World Report

Russia Rejects G20 Focus on Security

(Reuters) - Russia on Sunday called for the G20 to stop talking about security and focus on the world's most pressing socio-economic problems, ahead of a summit set to be dominated by Western criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The G20 - a group of the world's largest economies that...
US News and World Report

EXPLAINER: Why Istanbul Blast Has Political Implications

ISTANBUL (AP) — The attack on a central avenue in Istanbul is a stark reminder of the bombings in Turkish cities between 2015 and 2017 that crushed the public’s sense of security and heralded a new phase in Turkey’s decades-long fight against outlawed Kurdish groups. After Sunday's...
US News and World Report

Israel Defense Minister: US Probes Shireen Abu Akleh Killing

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Monday the U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. A Justice Department spokesman...
US News and World Report

Turkey Seeks Ukraine Peace Talks Despite Western Actions, Erdogan Says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is committed to seeking a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish media cited President Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Saturday, as he accused the United States and other Western countries of provoking Moscow. State broadcaster TRT and other media quoted Erdogan as saying: "The West,...
US News and World Report

Mexico Vows to Double Renewable Energy Capacity by 2030

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has pledged to deploy a further 30 gigawatts in renewable energy capacity by 2030, the nation's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, as America's third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter works with the United States to meet new climate goals. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard traveled...
WSB Radio

Britain's vulnerable await PM's spending plans with anxiety

LONDON — (AP) — Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. It’s his second hot drink of the day, and it will be his last. The humble...
AFP

Beachboy Biden thrives on Bali vibes

It could be the beaches and palatial hotels. "I don't think I'm going home," Biden joked to his host, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, enthusing about the beach stretching outside his hotel.
