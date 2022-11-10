A notice is hereby given that the City of Menifee will be accepting applications for the following Commissions and Committees:. Interested persons may submit their application to the City Clerk Department. Applications will be accepted from Nov. 7 until 5 p.m. on Dec. 9 and the positions will be filled on or after January 18, 2023. Eligibility for these offices and information regarding eligibility can be found by calling the City Clerk's Department at 951-672-6777 or at https://www.cityofmenifee.us/178/Committees-Commissions.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO