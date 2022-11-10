ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fontana Herald News

For the third time, a former Fontana City Council member is elected to S.B. County Board of Supervisors

For the third time, serving on the Fontana City Council has been a stepping stone for politicians wanting to move up to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. In 2004, Josie Gonzales, who was then one of Fontana’s leaders, was elected to the county’s 5th District supervisor seat, where she served for 16 years before being termed out in 2020.
FONTANA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

A Closer Look Into Riverside County’s Voter Turnout

It’s been nearly 48 hours since the polls closed. “It’s been busy,” Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer shared. “There’s still a lot of work going on here at that office.”. While voting has stopped, the election is still in full swing on Gateway...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

Election Results 2022

Democrats, represented by a donkey, vs Republicans, represented by an elephant, standing on the American flag. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. 205-thousand-813 Ballots have been counted so far in Riverside County. Approximately 325,000 Vote-by-Mail and 10,000 Provisional ballots still must be processed. Hundreds of thousands more ballots could be...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Democratic Candidates React to Election Results

Positive energy and sighs of relief. That’s what local Democratic candidates are feeling the day after the election as the results continue to trickle in. “We’re right on track, right where we want to be, and we expect to win this race,” Democratic State Assembly 47th District Candidate, Christy Holstege, shared.
CALIFORNIA STATE
redlandscommunitynews.com

Measure F trailing by nearly two-thirds

Preliminary election reports indicated that Measure F, a growth management proposal negotiated by former Redlands Mayor Bill Cunningham and University of Redlands President Krista L. Newkirk, was losing by nearly two-thirds of votes counted by early Wednesday. Cunningham and supporters originally collected more than 7,000 signatures on a proposal that,...
REDLANDS, CA
menifee247.com

City accepting applications for local committees

A notice is hereby given that the City of Menifee will be accepting applications for the following Commissions and Committees:. Interested persons may submit their application to the City Clerk Department. Applications will be accepted from Nov. 7 until 5 p.m. on Dec. 9 and the positions will be filled on or after January 18, 2023. Eligibility for these offices and information regarding eligibility can be found by calling the City Clerk's Department at 951-672-6777 or at https://www.cityofmenifee.us/178/Committees-Commissions.
MENIFEE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

2022 Riverside County Election Results

Tuesday, November 8, is election day around the country. Across the Coachella Valley, voters have been casting their votes for the past few days for candidates and measures that align with their party preference and issues that impact them most. Below is a list of local and state races in...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA, Riverside county measure votes are in

Yes – 255,056 68.50%. A ballot measure that would give the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause was being strongly supported by voters Tuesday evening. Early returns showed Measure A with the support of more than 71%...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City celebrates the opening of $27M veterans housing development

City and community leaders gathered today to celebrate the grand opening of the $27 million veterans housing development in Cathedral City. The grand opening ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the new veteran's Village, at 30600 Landau Blvd., according to city officials. Stakeholders Mayor Ernesto Gutierrez, Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez, John Bigley The post Cathedral City celebrates the opening of $27M veterans housing development appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
ONTARIO, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California

WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
WINCHESTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy