Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Related
thepalmspringspost.com
Election update: District 1 City Council race remains tight, although vote count stalled on Sunday
Riverside County counted more ballots Sunday, but apparently none were for Palm Springs City Council in District 1. The two candidates remain 56 votes apart heading into the new week. As of the latest tally Sunday evening, roughly 121,000 vote-by-mail and provisional ballots remain to be counted. That number was...
Coast News
Blackburn wins Carlsbad mayor’s race in landslide, Bhat-Patel headed to second term
CARLSBAD — Voters have elected Councilman Keith Blackburn as the city’s next mayor in a landslide victory over challenger Mike Curtin, early returns show. Blackburn garnered 22,586 votes, or 70% of ballots returned, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Curtin has received 9,910 votes or 30%, as of Friday morning.
Fontana Herald News
For the third time, a former Fontana City Council member is elected to S.B. County Board of Supervisors
For the third time, serving on the Fontana City Council has been a stepping stone for politicians wanting to move up to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. In 2004, Josie Gonzales, who was then one of Fontana’s leaders, was elected to the county’s 5th District supervisor seat, where she served for 16 years before being termed out in 2020.
Democrat Quirk-Silva Pulls Ahead of Republican Soo Yoo in Cliffhanger State Assembly Race
Every election has a different mix of razor-thin margins. This season, a northwest Orange County contest for state Assembly has turned into an unexpected nail-biter between a longtime Democratic incumbent and a Republican school board member from Cerritos. Republican challenger Soo Yoo was leading incumbent Democrat Sharon Quirk-Silva by two...
nbcpalmsprings.com
A Closer Look Into Riverside County’s Voter Turnout
It’s been nearly 48 hours since the polls closed. “It’s been busy,” Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer shared. “There’s still a lot of work going on here at that office.”. While voting has stopped, the election is still in full swing on Gateway...
Latest Election Night Results on the High-Stakes OC Supervisor Races
Election night results were neck-and-neck in the key race for a controlling majority on the powerful Orange County Board of Supervisors. Results as of 11:30 p.m. showed Democrat Katrina Foley’s lead narrowing to just 51% against Republican Pat Bates’ 49% in the critical 5th District race that will determine which party has a majority.
knewsradio.com
Election Results 2022
Democrats, represented by a donkey, vs Republicans, represented by an elephant, standing on the American flag. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. 205-thousand-813 Ballots have been counted so far in Riverside County. Approximately 325,000 Vote-by-Mail and 10,000 Provisional ballots still must be processed. Hundreds of thousands more ballots could be...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Democratic Candidates React to Election Results
Positive energy and sighs of relief. That’s what local Democratic candidates are feeling the day after the election as the results continue to trickle in. “We’re right on track, right where we want to be, and we expect to win this race,” Democratic State Assembly 47th District Candidate, Christy Holstege, shared.
Porter, Levin, Foley, Increase Leads in Orange County
Democrats widened their slim leads in three Orange County congressional races key races with the latest ballot count Thursday evening.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Measure F trailing by nearly two-thirds
Preliminary election reports indicated that Measure F, a growth management proposal negotiated by former Redlands Mayor Bill Cunningham and University of Redlands President Krista L. Newkirk, was losing by nearly two-thirds of votes counted by early Wednesday. Cunningham and supporters originally collected more than 7,000 signatures on a proposal that,...
Helen Tran set to become first Asian American Mayor of the City of San Bernardino as heavy rain, winds keep voters away
Voter turnout was low in both Inland Empire counties on Tuesday, November 8. Although this is not usual for a midterm election, it is possible this year’s winds and heavy rain may have added to the abysmal participation. By mid-day Wednesday, Registrar of Voters Offices in Riverside and San...
menifee247.com
City accepting applications for local committees
A notice is hereby given that the City of Menifee will be accepting applications for the following Commissions and Committees:. Interested persons may submit their application to the City Clerk Department. Applications will be accepted from Nov. 7 until 5 p.m. on Dec. 9 and the positions will be filled on or after January 18, 2023. Eligibility for these offices and information regarding eligibility can be found by calling the City Clerk's Department at 951-672-6777 or at https://www.cityofmenifee.us/178/Committees-Commissions.
spectrumnews1.com
Morning Briefing: Democrats widen leads in 3 OC races; Boyle Heights development breaks ground; Conception captain pleads not guilty
Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. We have another chilly start this morning, but we’ll thaw out by the afternoon. Highs will remain slightly below average today and through the weekend. We’ll remain rain-free this weekend and into next week. Get your 7-day forecast:...
nbcpalmsprings.com
2022 Riverside County Election Results
Tuesday, November 8, is election day around the country. Across the Coachella Valley, voters have been casting their votes for the past few days for candidates and measures that align with their party preference and issues that impact them most. Below is a list of local and state races in...
LA, Riverside county measure votes are in
Yes – 255,056 68.50%. A ballot measure that would give the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause was being strongly supported by voters Tuesday evening. Early returns showed Measure A with the support of more than 71%...
Cathedral City celebrates the opening of $27M veterans housing development
City and community leaders gathered today to celebrate the grand opening of the $27 million veterans housing development in Cathedral City. The grand opening ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the new veteran's Village, at 30600 Landau Blvd., according to city officials. Stakeholders Mayor Ernesto Gutierrez, Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez, John Bigley The post Cathedral City celebrates the opening of $27M veterans housing development appeared first on KESQ.
nomadlawyer.org
Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
Robert Luna on course to become county’s new sheriff
Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna held a solid lead Wednesday in his bid to unseat Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, but the incumbent maintained confidence he would crawl back into the contest as vote-counting continues in the coming days. Luna jumped out front quickly when early ballot...
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal Evening Briefing: LA mayor, sherrif election updates; report indicates rent hikes on tap for LA, OC; Dodgers decline $16M option on Turner
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. The chilly air settles in over SoCal again Thursday night. People living in the high desert will once again wake up to freezing temperatures Friday morning. Daytime...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California
WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0