Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
KATU.com
Police: Two suspects arrested for carjacking at gunpoint in Salem Friday night
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police arrested two suspects Friday, November 11, after a reported carjacking in Northeast Salem. Police say just before 10:00 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. The caller said they had been approached at rifle-point and ordered to exit their vehicle.
KATU.com
Salem police arrest 12-year-old in threats involving middle schools
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police arrested a middle school student Monday after social media threats were made against two Salem schools over the weekend. At 3:32 p.m. on Sunday, police received several reports about people getting messages on the app Snapchat alleging threats to Parrish Middle School that would take place on Monday.
kbnd.com
La Pine Driver Survives Fatal Hwy 58 Crash
CRESCENT, OR -- A Salem man was killed in a head-on collision with a La Pine man, near Odell Lake, Friday night. According to State Police, 25-year-old Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa was eastbound on Highway 58 during icy conditions when he lost control of his vehicle at milepost 64. His car crossed into the westbound lane at 10:12 p.m., and into the path of a Ford F-350 pickup, operated by 83-year-old Kenneth Lane, from La Pine.
kptv.com
Man, 14-year-old boy arrested after armed carjacking in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people, one of them a teenager, were arrested Friday night after an armed carjacking in northeast Salem, according to the police department. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. Police said the caller reported being approached two males at rifle-point and told to exit their vehicle after they witnessed an assault. The two suspects then fled in the victim’s car.
KATU.com
Police identify man shot by officers in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified the man they say lit a car on fire and ran from officers last week before police shot him. It happened along 82nd Avenue at Southeast Harrison Street last Monday. Police said 33-year-old Antoine Young was released from the hospital Sunday. They...
'It's frightening': Families in Salem neighborhood on edge after shootout
SALEM, Ore. — A calm residential neighborhood near North Salem High School was a chaotic scene Saturday night during a shootout between suspects and police that started with a stolen car several blocks away. White spray-painted marks on the street left by police are now a stark reminder for...
KATU.com
Homicide detectives identify man shot, killed in Hillsboro early Saturday morning
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Police identified the person who was shot and killed in Hillsboro early Saturday morning as a 32-year-old man. Officers said they arrived at the shooting scene near Southeast 10th and Walnut Street to find Erick Alcantar Vega, 32, of Hillsboro, with a gunshot wound. Police started...
kptv.com
Police searching for felony arson suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a felony arson suspect who did not turn himself in. PPB said Jarrid Huber was on pretrial release for a first-degree arson charge from May 25, 2021. He did not turn himself in to law enforcement as required. Huber...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Nov. 14
On November 9, 2022, at approximately 12:01PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle collision on US-101, near MP 50. The preliminary investigation indicated a fully loaded Peterbilt tanker truck, operated by Kenneth Walter Zwald (69) of Tillamook, was northbound on US 101, when for an unknown reason, it crossed into the opposing lane and struck a Mazda CX-5, operated by Gordon Stewart Beadle (81) of Campbell River (BC), head-on in the southbound lane. Both vehicle operators were transported for injuries. A passenger in the Mazda, Judy Gwyneth Beadle (79) of Campbell River (BC), was killed during the collision. OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
KATU.com
Tigard Police confirm they have found a body behind the Tigard Public Library
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police have confirmed that they have found a body behind the Tigard Public Library off Hall Boulevard. Police tell KATU that they will not release any details about the body until an autopsy is performed. Detectives are on the scene investigating. This is a developing...
KATU.com
One man dies in Hillsboro shooting, says police
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Hillsboro on Saturday. Authorities say during the early morning hours police were called to Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Walnut in Hillsboro about a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man...
kptv.com
2 Salem schools threatened on messaging app, police to increase security Monday
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people in Salem reported on Sunday that they received messages on a social messaging app alleging threats against two area schools for Monday, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 3:30 p.m., several people reported they’d received messages on Snapchat about threats to Parrish...
KATU.com
Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications seeks 911 dispatchers
When it comes to responding to local emergencies, Multnomah County's 9-1-1 dispatch center needs your help. The center is very short-staffed, which is creating long hold times. They're looking for people who want to join their team. A lot of dispatchers are already working overtime, putting them in a tough...
kptv.com
Suspect linked to serial burglaries indicted in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County grand jury indicted a serial burglar on multiple theft charges between August and October, authorities announced Friday. Washington County deputies first responded to a call Sunday, Sept. 4 just before 8 a.m. at a coffee shop near NW Cornell Road and NW Saltzman Road. Arriving deputies learned someone had forced their way into the building early that morning, taking clothes and a safe containing more than $1,500.
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.
TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
Police release video explaining successful September search for 7-year-old Portland girl
In a video released by Portland Police Saturday, the bureau breaks down the process of finding the 7-year-old girl who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen in September. The girl, Yamilet Martinez, was asleep the whole time until police found her less than a block...
kptv.com
Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.
