Salem, OR

KATU.com

Police: Two suspects arrested for carjacking at gunpoint in Salem Friday night

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police arrested two suspects Friday, November 11, after a reported carjacking in Northeast Salem. Police say just before 10:00 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. The caller said they had been approached at rifle-point and ordered to exit their vehicle.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Salem police arrest 12-year-old in threats involving middle schools

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police arrested a middle school student Monday after social media threats were made against two Salem schools over the weekend. At 3:32 p.m. on Sunday, police received several reports about people getting messages on the app Snapchat alleging threats to Parrish Middle School that would take place on Monday.
SALEM, OR
kbnd.com

La Pine Driver Survives Fatal Hwy 58 Crash

CRESCENT, OR -- A Salem man was killed in a head-on collision with a La Pine man, near Odell Lake, Friday night. According to State Police, 25-year-old Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa was eastbound on Highway 58 during icy conditions when he lost control of his vehicle at milepost 64. His car crossed into the westbound lane at 10:12 p.m., and into the path of a Ford F-350 pickup, operated by 83-year-old Kenneth Lane, from La Pine.
LA PINE, OR
kptv.com

KATU.com

Police identify man shot by officers in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified the man they say lit a car on fire and ran from officers last week before police shot him. It happened along 82nd Avenue at Southeast Harrison Street last Monday. Police said 33-year-old Antoine Young was released from the hospital Sunday. They...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police searching for felony arson suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a felony arson suspect who did not turn himself in. PPB said Jarrid Huber was on pretrial release for a first-degree arson charge from May 25, 2021. He did not turn himself in to law enforcement as required. Huber...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Nov. 14

On November 9, 2022, at approximately 12:01PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle collision on US-101, near MP 50. The preliminary investigation indicated a fully loaded Peterbilt tanker truck, operated by Kenneth Walter Zwald (69) of Tillamook, was northbound on US 101, when for an unknown reason, it crossed into the opposing lane and struck a Mazda CX-5, operated by Gordon Stewart Beadle (81) of Campbell River (BC), head-on in the southbound lane. Both vehicle operators were transported for injuries. A passenger in the Mazda, Judy Gwyneth Beadle (79) of Campbell River (BC), was killed during the collision. OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

One man dies in Hillsboro shooting, says police

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Hillsboro on Saturday. Authorities say during the early morning hours police were called to Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Walnut in Hillsboro about a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

KATU.com

Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications seeks 911 dispatchers

When it comes to responding to local emergencies, Multnomah County's 9-1-1 dispatch center needs your help. The center is very short-staffed, which is creating long hold times. They're looking for people who want to join their team. A lot of dispatchers are already working overtime, putting them in a tough...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Suspect linked to serial burglaries indicted in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County grand jury indicted a serial burglar on multiple theft charges between August and October, authorities announced Friday. Washington County deputies first responded to a call Sunday, Sept. 4 just before 8 a.m. at a coffee shop near NW Cornell Road and NW Saltzman Road. Arriving deputies learned someone had forced their way into the building early that morning, taking clothes and a safe containing more than $1,500.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

kptv.com

Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.
MONMOUTH, OR

