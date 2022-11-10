Read full article on original website
What are the odds of getting snow on Thanksgiving?
For those who are traveling on Thanksgiving or considering a Turkey Trot, what are the odds of getting snow on that holiday? How often have we had measurable snowfall on Thanksgiving?. Paul Lockwood, Woodstock. Dear Paul,. Celebrated in late November, Thanksgivings in Chicago tend to be on the cold side....
Englewood Whole Foods set to close Sunday, what’s next for the building?
CHICAGO — In an area that is already viewed as a food desert, a grocery story on the City’s South Side is set to close Sunday. The Whole Foods supermarket in Englewood is one of two grocery store chains serving the neighborhood and once it is gone, Aldi’s on West 63rd Street will be the […]
suburbanchicagoland.com
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
The Field Museum celebrates Native American Heritage Month
Chef Jessica Walks First is paving the way for Indigenous cuisine in Chicago with her pop-up and catering business Ketapanen Kitchen which is now being featured at the Field Museum’s Bistro Cafe. She joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at one of her featured dishes.
Chicago begins wintry week with 1st snow of season
–Chicago heads into a cold, wintry week with prospects of the city’s first measurable snow in 7 months tomorrow into Wednesday—though precip is likely to be mixed at times after start Tuesday morning as snow, especially in areas near Lake Michigan. Lake enhancement of the precip as cold air rides over warmer lake waters is indicated in lakeside counties.
theeastcountygazette.com
Raise Voice for Chicago River: Don’t Sell Damen Silos Site to Asphalt Plant Owner
The potential buyer isn’t losing interest. MAT Limited Partnership is still prepared to pay “more than double” the $3.25 million asking price for the land and will cover the expense of the environmental cleaning. Activists in McKinley Park are urging the state to delay the sale so...
Which hurricane has had the biggest effect on Chicago?
Chicago is so far inland that hurricanes rarely have a significant effect on us. But I seem to recall that in 2008 Hurricane Ike dropped considerable rainfall. Which hurricane has had the biggest effect on Chicago?. Melinda, Glenview. Dear Melinda,. Chicago has been affected the remnants of hurricanes on at...
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to giant quesadillas and donuts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Machetes Big Quesadillas. Consisting of multiple locations, they are known for serving 20-inch quesadillas, tacos, and flan. Lt. Haynes also reviews Somethin’ Sweet, which also has multiple locations. They are known for serving old fashioned donuts, apple crisps, and bacon maple long johns.
foxillinois.com
Renowned orthopedic trauma surgeon doubles as savior of Chicago Blues, musicians and all
CHICAGO, Ill. - There are many times you'll see Dr. Dan Ivankovich at a Chicago hospital with his signature black scrubs on, which has doubled several times as wardrobe for his second career as a blues musician. "There were many times that I'd hit the stage wearing my hospital scrubs,...
First snowfall of season to precede biting cold
Early November was notable by virtue of abnormal warmth, with the first 11 days of the month producing daily temperature surpluses. Despite daytime readings in the 30s this past weekend, the month was still posting a whopping plus 8-degree departure from normal heading into Monday. That temperature surplus will be largely eradicated over the next 10 days as a wintry pattern evolves. Satellite imagery late Monday showed a vigorous disturbance over the Red River valley of the southern plains. This system will lift NE across Indiana Tuesday morning, spreading a swath of accumulating snow into the Chicago metro area. This first measurable snow of the season will be ill-timed, coinciding with the morning commute. Occasional snow may linger into midweek as a weaker, secondary system makes its way across the western Great Lakes. It is behind this feature that very cold air (by mid-November standards) arrives. By Friday upper-level wind flow over Chicago will arrive directly from the Canadian arctic. Highs Thursday may struggle to reach freezing. Max temps Friday and Saturday are expected to hold in the 20s, making them our first occurrence of sub-freezing days this season.
Pink coming to Chicago’s Wrigley Field in 2023
Pink will be playing a concert at Wrigley Field as part of the 2023 Summer Carnival Tour, the Cubs officially announced on Monday.
Here's When Chicago Will Have Its Shortest Day of the Year
Here's when the shortest day of the year will be.
Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
Shedd Aquarium mourns loss of oldest beluga whale ‘Mauyak’
CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium is mourning the death of their beloved beluga whale Mauyak. The female died at 41 Saturday and was the matriarch of the aquarium’s beluga pod. Mauyak, whose name meant “soft snow,” arrived from Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington in 1997.
Healthy Lifestyle Hub brings resources and hope to Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After years of disinvestment, there are new and important resources coming to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.They are all housed in one new Healthy Lifestyle Hub at 839 W. 79th St., just west of Halsted Street. We have been following the development of the building for many months, and on Friday, CBS 2's Irika Sargent was there for the grand opening.You may remember in July, Sargent and CBS 2's Joe Donlon were at the same building for a special half-hour report about the response to mass shootings on the city's South and West sides. We chose the Healthy...
wgnradio.com
Fred Winston: Comedy, photography, and a legendary radio career
Legendary Chicago radio personality Fred Winston doesn’t do interviews – but he’s talking with Steve. Fred reminisces and talks about his stellar nature photography while simultaneously telling us how to stand.
Continental U.S. Snow Cover reached 24% Saturday
Saturday was the first day this fall that snow was reported at Midway Airport. Flurries had occurred at O’Hare Airport on Oct. 17. A chance for the first accumulating snow of the season for Chicago arrives Monday night and continues during the day Tuesday. Snow accumulation is possible, especially on grass and elevated surfaces. Pavement temperatures may remain warm enough to melt the snow.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday
The Chicago area is expected to see the season’s first sticking snow on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Chicago area starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and running through 6 a.m. Wednesday. McHenry, Lake, DuPage and Cook counties are all included. Snow with slushy accumulations...
After Quiet Sunday, A Snowy and Frigid Blast of Weather is Heading Chicago's Way
Sunday should be a relatively quiet day on the weather front for the Chicago area, but some big changes are on the way, including snow and frigid temperatures looming in the forecast. Before all that arrives, Sunday will dawn with partly sunny skies across the area, and that will remain...
oprahdaily.com
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago
Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
