KVAL
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR METH, CHARGES RELATED TO PREVIOUS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed on a methamphetamine charge and for charges from a previous incident, by Roseburg Police on Sunday. An RPD report said at 9:15 p.m. officers contacted 29-year old Jordan Lovins in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Officers knew there was probable cause to arrest him for a reckless driving incident in April. Lovins allegedly had approximately ten grams of meth in his possession when he was detained.
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON MAIL JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT
A Winston man was jailed following alleged mail theft early Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 12:30 a.m. a deputy was dispatched regarding the possible theft of mail near Winston. The deputy encountered a sedan on Brockway Road a short time later. That vehicle turned onto Kent Creek Road and allegedly sped away at a high rate of speed in an attempt to avoid the deputy. The vehicle was stopped near the 600 block of Kent Creek Road.
oregontoday.net
Prison & Restitution, Nov. 11
A 42-year old Coos Bay male was recently found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide in the death of a Myrtle Point woman in Sept. of 2021 by a large dog. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Thomas Robertson was responsible for the dog that killed Amber LaBelle at Myrtle Pt., Sept. 24, 2021. Robertson, following a three-day trial, was sentenced to 26-months in prison and ordered to pay funeral costs of $1,740.35. He will also serve 36-months of post-prison supervision.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR MULTIPLE FELONY WARRANTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple felony warrants early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 12:20 a.m. a deputy made contact with 42-year old Michael Smith in the 4000 block of Curtin Road in north Douglas County. After confirming the warrants, Smith was taken into custody. Additional charges were added. Smith was detained on $35,000 bail.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALLEGED FRAUD
A juvenile was cited for fraud by Roseburg Police on Wednesday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Northwest Beacon Street. A juvenile discovered that another juvenile family member had allegedly been stealing his debit card to buy snacks from a nearby store.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Roseburg woman was jailed for an alleged assault by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at about 1:20 p.m. officers contacted the 30-year old suspect and a man after they were reportedly in a physical fight near Stewart Park. Officers investigated and learned the woman had allegedly thrown an object at the victim causing injury. The man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment. He was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
oregontoday.net
Pipe Bombs, Nov. 11
A Central Coast male was taken into custody at Florence, Saturday, Nov. 5, following a stand-off with police while holding a pipe bomb. According to reports, the incident unfolded about 11:14 p.m. on the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive following an explosion in a backyard. Responding officers located George Clifford at the residence; however, he was holding a pipe bomb in his hand and threatening to detonate it. He was finally convinced to put the device down and surrender to police. Officers discovered two more pipe bombs in a garage and gun powder in a bedroom. The Eugene Police Dept. Explosive Disposal Unit responded and rendered the residence safe. Clifford was charged with Possession of a Destructive Device, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangering and Unlawful Manufacturing a Destructive Device. He was transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged theft incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at shortly after 10:00 a.m. the 30-year old ordered just over $34 in food from a restaurant in the 1400 block of Northwest Mulholland Drive and then left without paying for it. His parole officer wanted him detained for the new crimes.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR PAROLE VIOLATION
A Roseburg man was jailed for a parole violation, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 5:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 44-year old in a parking lot in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street, near Gaddis Park. His parole officer authorized that he be detained, so he was taken into custody and held without bail.
Thesiuslaw News
Florence Police report homicide of local resident, suspect in custody
Nov. 9, 2022 - The Florence Police Department is reporting a homicide occurred on Monday, Nov. 7, after officers responded to a report of a possible dispute on Hemlock Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered Florence resident Joseph Quinten Holtsberry, 27, lying in the front yard of the residence as a subject ran into the house. Holtsberry, who was unconscious but breathing, was suffering from a significant head injury.
oregontoday.net
Florence Homicide, Nov. 10
A 27-year old male is deceased and a 50-year old male is in custody in Florence on a charge of Murder following an incident on the 500-block of Hemlock St., Monday, Nov. 7. According to reports, police were summoned about 9:15 p.m. to a report of a dispute. Officers found a male lying in the front yard of a residence with a “significant” head injury. Joseph Holtsberry, of Florence, was life-flighted to RiverBend Hospital in Springfield, but died during transport. A search of the incident area turned up Pouwel Veenstra, also of Florence, hiding in nearby brush. He was taken into custody and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene. An investigation is continuing.
kezi.com
PeaceHealth doctor pleads guilty to animal neglect; neighbors weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A PeaceHealth doctor has been convicted of animal neglect after pleading guilty. KEZI confirmed with PeaceHealth officials that Dr. Christy Horton is employed at their Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence. According to court documents, on November 1, Horton pleaded guilty in the Eugene Municipal Court to...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN WAS CHARGED WITH FELONY ASSAULT, FOLLOWING ALLEGED INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was charged with felony assault, following an alleged incident on Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of a disturbance between two people in the 100 block of Northeast Northpark Lane. After an investigation it was learned that 39-year old Debi Morey allegedly grabbed an elderly victim, punched her in the face and threw her to the ground. The victim had large wounds on each of her hands and on her face, and complained of pain.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PUBLIC DEFECATION
Roseburg Police cited a man for public defecation on Monday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:20 p.m. an employee at the Public Safety Center witnessed the 29-year old California man pull his pants down near the front doors of the building, then walk west on Southeast Douglas Avenue. When officers went outside, they saw a large pile of human feces on the ground where the suspect had pulled his pants down.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, VEHICLE HITS HOUSE
A driver was taken to the hospital after his vehicle hit a house on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said just before 7:30 a.m. officers responded to the accident in the 700 block of West Hickory Street. Officers determined that the wreck was likely caused by a medical issue.
KATU.com
Efforts underway in Oregon to restore veterans' legacies
SALEM, Ore. — When Donna Neufeld passed away in 2011, she’d been looking for her lost brother Ulysses Brown for 25 years. Her daughter, Linda Gillespie-Ripley, says she spoke of him frequently until the day she passed away, never knowing his remains had been collecting dust in a Roseburg, Oregon funeral home attic just a mere 150 miles from her home in Yreka, California.
klcc.org
Douglas County residents support restoring services to Roseburg VA Medical Center
The non-binding measure aimed to gauge voter support about restoring health care services. Local veterans groups now hope to use these results to lobby for better services with the federal agency. "I'm very pleased with the support that the people of the county give to the veterans here. And I...
oregontoday.net
Coos Co. Elections, Nov. 11
Latest update from the Coos Co. Election’s Dept. for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election, as of Nov. 9, 4:25 p.m., total ballots cast: 30,757. In the contested races: Coos Co. Commissioner Pos. 3 – Rod Taylor 50.15% to Melissa T. Cribbins 49.58%. City of North Bend Mayor – Jessica Engelke 53.39% to John Briggs 46.22%.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Roseburg resumes veneer mill operations after devastating fire
WEED, Calif. -- After a devastating fire on Sept. 2 at a mill in Weed Calif., that damaged the mill and caused extensive damage to the nearby communities, Roseburg Forest Products began full operations of its veneer manufacturing plant Wednesday, Nov. 9, including returning 145 team members to full schedules.
