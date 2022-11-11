Veterans Day 2022: Volunteers help local veterans become civilians again

In recognition of Veterans Day 2022, The Chief presents a special display in the Nov. 11 print edition. The following is one of the articles from that presentation.

Veterans Day events:

Veterans Day Dinner at 6 p.m. at the Clatskanie American Legion Post, 930 NE 5th St. in Clatskanie.

St. Helens VFW Veterans Day ceremony, 10:50 a.m. at McCormick Park in St. Helens.

Scappoose VFW Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m. at Scappoose Veterans Park.

Not only government employees but also area volunteers are devoting their time to helping veterans adjust to civilian life.

Ashley Taylor of Scappoose, chief grants officer for the Operation Red Wings Foundation, and Russ Clark, also of Scappoose and a volunteer at the Elks Veterans Bunker, are both Army veterans and members of the Scappoose Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). They want all local veterans to know what they and other volunteers offer.

“We have a hard time recruiting veterans,” Taylor said. “We have to make time for these veterans, or they’ll go away.” Her specialty is veterans’ mental health.

Clark, founding president of the seven-year-old Elks Veterans Bunker, helps veterans find resources and connects them with Erin Nolan, the state veterans’ service officer in St. Helens. He served 10 years as the veterans’ service officer himself. Before that he worked for the federal Department of Veterans Affairs and before that for the state Veterans Affairs Office in Portland.

Both Taylor and Clark are involved with Together with Veterans (TWV), a committee formed in 2021 through the Department of Veterans Affairs, which serves rural areas to fight veteran suicides. It will bring peer support training to Columbia County Dec. 5 through 8 for veterans who have received help for addiction.

Taylor provided these meeting schedules for area veterans’ organizations:

• Scappoose VFW: 7 p.m. first Thursday of month at Scappoose Senior Center.

• St. Helens VFW: 7 p.m. second Friday at Elks Veterans Bunker.

• St. Helens American Legion: 7 p.m. fourth Thursday at Warren Moose Lodge.

• Clatskanie VFW: 8 p.m. second Monday at Clatskanie American Legion.

• Clatskanie American Legion: 7 p.m. second Monday at Clatskanie American Legion Hall.

• Rainier VFW: 6 p.m. second Tuesday at Rainier Masonic Lodge.

• Vernonia American Legion: 7 p.m. second Wednesday at Vernonia American Legion Hall after 6 p.m. free dinner for veterans.

Here are veterans’ breakfasts:

St. Helens/Scappoose: 9 a.m. first Friday.

Clatskanie/Rainier: 10 a.m. first Thursday at Clatskanie American Legion Hall.

Herb Swett may be reached at chronicle1@countrymedia.net.