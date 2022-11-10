Read full article on original website
Police Locate Car In Fatal Hit-Run New Milford Crash
Police have located a car that hit and killed a Connecticut man and then fled the scene. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 5:11 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, in New Milford. Fairfield County resident Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, age 61, of Danbury, was crossing Danbury Road when he was...
NBC Connecticut
Man Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to an area hospital around 1:20 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a man in his 30s who was suffering from...
NBC Connecticut
Clerk Shot at New Haven Liquor Store in Stable Condition
A clerk at a New Haven liquor store was shot Saturday evening during a robbery and he is in stable condition after being treated for serious injuries, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Yale Bowl Wine & Spirits liquor store on Derby Avenue at 6:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting and found the clerk, a 53-year-old Wallingford man, had been shot.
Man Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash On Route 6 In Killingly
An investigation is underway after a 64-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in Windham County at about 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, on Route 6 at the intersection of Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly near the Rhode Island border, Connecticut State Police reported.
NBC Connecticut
Liquor Store Clerk Shot During Apparent Robbery in New Haven
A liquor store clerk is recovering after he was shot during an apparent robbery in New Haven on Saturday. Officers received a call about someone shot at the Yale Bowl Liquor Store on Derby Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found the store clerk who had...
Two suspects, wearing ski masks, rob 7-Eleven in Newington
Two suspects, wearing ski masks, rob 7-Eleven in Newington
Bristol Press
Farmington man found guilty of supplying narcotics that were distributed in Bristol area
A Farmington man has been convicted of supplying narcotics to an individual who distributed the drugs in Bristol. Anthony Harris, 53, was found guilty by a federal jury in New Haven last week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Harris, federal authorities said, was legally prescribed oxycodone for a...
East Hartford Man Reported Missing By Family Found Dead In Glastonbury
A missing Connecticut man who had been the subject of a Silver Alert has been found dead. On Saturday, Nov. 12, East Hartford Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes, who was reported missing by his family, said Office Marc Caruso, of the East Hartford Police. Caruso said...
Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash
Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
Eyewitness News
Meriden man dies following head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Meriden man is dead after a head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington. According to state police, the accident occurred just after 6:00 am on Friday. A Chevrolet was driving westbound on Route 4 when it crossed over the median into oncoming traffic in the...
Eyewitness News
Suspect intentionally strikes unmarked police car as he attempts to flee
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - West Haven Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle with a misuse plate at the Citgo Gas Station on Elm Street. As officers attempted to confront the vehicle, the operator attempted to flee and intentionally struck an unmarked police vehicle, then reversed into a dumpster.
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured in New Haven Liquor Store Shooting
A person was injured after being shot in New Haven Saturday evening. Officials said it happened around 6:30 at the Yale Bowl Wine and Spirit Shop on Derby Avenue. The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known. Further information pertaining to this investigation wasn't immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to String of ATM Thefts Across Connecticut
A New Britain man has been arrested in connection to a string of ATM thefts across the state. Old Saybrook Police said 34-year-old Jose Malave faces over 40 charges for several ATM thefts he's accused of committing. Investigators said Malave was arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM machine from the...
An Open Letter to the Person Killing Pets in My Old Neighborhood in Waterbury
Something truly horrible is happening in my old neighborhood in Waterbury - there have been numerous incidents reported recently about someone injuring/killing cats, and possibly a dog, in Town Plot and Brooklyn. Over the past two/three months, I've seen several alarming posts go up in the Waterbury groups on social...
Man charged in 2021 crash that killed 2 pedestrians in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who police said hit four pedestrians — killing two of them — and then drove off is in custody. Shawn Wright, 34, allegedly hit the four people at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2021, near exit 27 on Interstate 91 northbound in Wethersfield. Two of the patients were […]
Eyewitness News
Police collect 59 firearms in gun buyback event
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, the Waterbury Police Department participated in a statewide gun buyback event which was organized by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation. Police say they collected 59 various types of firearms and individuals that turned in their firearms received a gift card. This event is an...
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow teen arraigned in connection with deadly crash
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow teen was arraigned in court this week for a deadly crash that killed his fellow classmate. Zachary Elfman, 18, is charged with reckless homicide and other crimes connected to a crash on May 7 which claimed the life of Katarina Boskovic and left one other classmate seriously injured.
Journal Inquirer
At 35 killings, the Hartford 2022 homicide count is highest in 19 years
HARTFORD — A fatally wounded man who collapsed on an apartment building porch Monday became the city’s 35th homicide victim of the year, eclipsing 2021 as the most deadly since 2003. Last year ended with 34 homicides, the most since a nursing home arson killed 16 in 2003.
NBC Connecticut
Homeowner Finds Bullet Hole in Garage Window in Torrington
Police are investigating after a homeowner found a bullet hole in their garage window early Saturday morning. According to police, a homeowner in the area of New Harwinton Road and Persechino Drive found a bullet hole in their garage window and called police in the early morning hours. Investigators said...
