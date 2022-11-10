A clerk at a New Haven liquor store was shot Saturday evening during a robbery and he is in stable condition after being treated for serious injuries, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Yale Bowl Wine & Spirits liquor store on Derby Avenue at 6:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting and found the clerk, a 53-year-old Wallingford man, had been shot.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO