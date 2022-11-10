ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

Daily Voice

Police Locate Car In Fatal Hit-Run New Milford Crash

Police have located a car that hit and killed a Connecticut man and then fled the scene. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 5:11 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, in New Milford. Fairfield County resident Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, age 61, of Danbury, was crossing Danbury Road when he was...
NEW MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to an area hospital around 1:20 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a man in his 30s who was suffering from...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Clerk Shot at New Haven Liquor Store in Stable Condition

A clerk at a New Haven liquor store was shot Saturday evening during a robbery and he is in stable condition after being treated for serious injuries, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Yale Bowl Wine & Spirits liquor store on Derby Avenue at 6:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting and found the clerk, a 53-year-old Wallingford man, had been shot.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash On Route 6 In Killingly

An investigation is underway after a 64-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in Windham County at about 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, on Route 6 at the intersection of Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly near the Rhode Island border, Connecticut State Police reported.
KILLINGLY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Liquor Store Clerk Shot During Apparent Robbery in New Haven

A liquor store clerk is recovering after he was shot during an apparent robbery in New Haven on Saturday. Officers received a call about someone shot at the Yale Bowl Liquor Store on Derby Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found the store clerk who had...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
BURLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Injured in New Haven Liquor Store Shooting

A person was injured after being shot in New Haven Saturday evening. Officials said it happened around 6:30 at the Yale Bowl Wine and Spirit Shop on Derby Avenue. The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known. Further information pertaining to this investigation wasn't immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to String of ATM Thefts Across Connecticut

A New Britain man has been arrested in connection to a string of ATM thefts across the state. Old Saybrook Police said 34-year-old Jose Malave faces over 40 charges for several ATM thefts he's accused of committing. Investigators said Malave was arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM machine from the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police collect 59 firearms in gun buyback event

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, the Waterbury Police Department participated in a statewide gun buyback event which was organized by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation. Police say they collected 59 various types of firearms and individuals that turned in their firearms received a gift card. This event is an...
WATERBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow teen arraigned in connection with deadly crash

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow teen was arraigned in court this week for a deadly crash that killed his fellow classmate. Zachary Elfman, 18, is charged with reckless homicide and other crimes connected to a crash on May 7 which claimed the life of Katarina Boskovic and left one other classmate seriously injured.
LONGMEADOW, MA
NBC Connecticut

Homeowner Finds Bullet Hole in Garage Window in Torrington

Police are investigating after a homeowner found a bullet hole in their garage window early Saturday morning. According to police, a homeowner in the area of New Harwinton Road and Persechino Drive found a bullet hole in their garage window and called police in the early morning hours. Investigators said...
TORRINGTON, CT

