2news.com
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Going to Provide Affordable Dental Care to Kids in Carson area
Good oral health is critically important to one’s overall health. The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM) is operated in partnership between Nevada Health Centers and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas. RMCM offers oral healthcare to children through age 21, focusing on treatment, education, prevention, and advocacy...
Nevada Appeal
Shelly Aldean: Carson’s ‘slippery slope’ on pot
Tuesday, the members of the Carson City Planning Commission will be considering a request by Green Thumb Industries to expand the zones within the city in which they, or any other pot dispensary, can operate. The imposing of restrictions on the industry by ordinance was done with the intent of...
2news.com
Three Nations Cannabis host grand opening of drive-thru dispensary in Verdi
Three Nations Cannabis, owned by Reno-Sparks Indian Colony (RSIC), hosted a grand opening event for its new drive-thru dispensary located in Verdi on Saturday. The store location is on RSIC tribal land (420 Highway 40 West, Verdi, 89439) and is near the tribe’s (RSIC’s) long-established Tribal Smoke Shop business.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe residents protest US 50 corridor plan
Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment on the East Shore Corridor Management Plan at today’s meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors. The Board is scheduled to meet 9:30 a.m. to noon, but public comment on matters not on the agenda occurs...
2news.com
Lake Tahoe Community College receives $1.2 million for Forestry, Fire Programs
The Forestry and Fire certificate and degree programs at Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) are now benefitting from $1.2 million in additional funding through a partnership with the Foundation for California Community Colleges. The $1.2 million will be used by LTCC to support key staffing additions and crucial equipment and...
mynews4.com
Saint Mary's hospital in Reno closing maternity ward immediately
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's Maternal Child Health Services (MCH) has closed, the hospital announced Friday evening. According to the hospital, they have made the difficult decision to close the program after careful evaluation. Declining birth rates, staffing realignments, and limitations...
2news.com
Sierra Nevada Properties Accepting Donations for Libby C. Booth Elementary School
Sierra Nevada Properties has announced a donation drive benefitting Libby C. Booth Elementary School. The locally owned and operated real estate brokerage will be hosting their annual warm clothes drive from Monday, November 14th to Wednesday, December 7th. They are collecting new or gently used winter clothing items such as...
2news.com
Three Nations Cannabis Opens Verdi Location
Three Nations Cannabis celebrated the grand opening of its newest drive-thru dispensary in Verdi. The dispensaries are a new income resource that is parallel with RSIC’s vision to promote and encourage individual spiritual, physical and emotional health.
thenevadaindependent.com
As Nevada election officials protect the vote, charlatan Trump can’t help himself
RENO – The last light of a snowy Election Day was fading, the slush turning to ice on the sidewalk outside the Downtown Library. A line of voters waited to cast their ballots and more trudged up Center Street against the biting chill. A blend of ages and ethnicities...
Sierra Sun
‘She’s a fighter’: Carrillo goes from Truckee to D.C.
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Marlenne Carrillo still remembers being told to put the bag of Oreo cookies back on the grocery store shelf. “Something as simple as Oreos,” she said. “We couldn’t even buy that because we didn’t have enough money for groceries. I just remember being upset.”
2news.com
Girls on the Run Sierras Fall Season Celebratory 5K
Girls on the Run Sierras (GOTR-S) hosted their fall season celebratory 5k run on Sunday, November 13. The 5k is the final challenge for the girls in the 10-week program. There was also a “Sleep In” option available for those community members interested in participating in the event who cannot or wish to not attend in person.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas election update: Burns, Jansen, Dickerson lead holds fast
Update: Friday, 9 p.m.: Two more days and 5,087 more ballots counted brought the results of the 2022 general election in closer focus in Douglas County. School Board challengers David Burns, Susan Jansen and Katherine Dickerson hung onto their lead as the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office completed counting the paper ballots received on Election Day.
Nevada Appeal
Carson school board special meeting set for Friday
The Carson City School Board will hold a special meeting Friday regarding a resolution to approve a lease of real property and a parking lease agreement between the district and civil engineering consulting firm Resource Concepts, Inc. The discussion includes approval of a parking lease agreement between CCSD and RCI...
2news.com
Safe Embrace Hosts Annual Fundraising Gala: The Purple Diamond Masquerade
Safe Embrace, the Northern Nevada non-profit dedicated to ending domestic violence and helping victims become survivors, is hosting its annual fundraising gala on November 19, 2022, at the Grand Sierra Resort. The black-tie gala includes live music and entertainment, a silent auction, a three-course dinner, and a live auction, as...
2news.com
Community Impacted By Closure of Saint Mary's Maternal Health
After decades of delivering Reno babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will no longer admit obstetric patients for delivery, effective immediately.
2news.com
Douglas County Promotes Nevada Flood Awareness Week
Douglas County and the State of Nevada are hosting an educational event to inform citizens on flood preparation and safety during Flood Awareness Week from November 13-19, 2022. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, November 15, from 3 pm to 5:30 pm in the North Room of the...
2news.com
Man Accused of Killing, Kidnapping Fernley Teen Found Competent Enough to Stand Trial
A Yerington district court has found accused killer Troy Driver competent enough to stand trial. Driver appeared in court Monday, November 14 on order of a competency hearing. He's now been ordered back to the Fernley Justice Court for a preliminary hearing. There's no immediate word on when this may be.
2news.com
No More Babies at St. Mary's: Community Reaction
After decades of delivering Reno's babies, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Now, all current and future patients have to transfer somewhere else. It'll have a big impact on Northern Nevada's medical community, and for the families planning to deliver there, including one local mom, who says she's heartbroken.
2news.com
Scheels hosts meet and greet with Washoe County K9 partners
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit and Washoe K9 Partners held a meet and greet at Scheels in Sparks Saturday. Shoppers got to chat with the handlers and give the dogs a good head scratching!. K9 merchandise was also available with proceeds going to assist in the purchase of...
Nevada Appeal
Friday update: Latest 2022 General Election update from Carson City
Https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/2022/nov/11/friday-updates-2022-statewide-preliminary-general-election-results/. On Friday, Carson City Clerk Recorder Aubrey Rowlatt released a document showing that more than 130 people in Carson City needed to cure their signatures by Monday’s deadline. That list is available at https://www.carson.org/government/departments-a-f/clerk-recorder/elections-department. Carson City results. CARSON CITY RESULTS THROUGH 5 P.M. FRIDAY ARE BELOW. The current...
