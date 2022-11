The Woodstock Independent Athletes of the Week – Addy Walker and Bella Borta

Charges are only accusations of crimes, and defendants are presumed innocent until proved guilty. Cody N. Cacciatore, 28, Schilleer Park, was arrested Nov. 3 in the 3700 block of Doty Road on a charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver and a Illinois Department of Corrections warrant charging parole violation. Taken to jail. Bond and court date to be set.

MCHENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO