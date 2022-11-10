Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
14 Montgomery Public Schools on State’s “Failing Schools List”
It’s a list that no one wants to lead. This year, there are 14 Montgomery Public Schools on the state’s “Failing Schools List”, more than any other system in the state. This list is published by the Alabama State Department of Education and is required by...
Columbus: Local government announces Thanksgiving holiday hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up on Nov. 24. Here’s a look at how Columbus’ government services will operate during the Holiday period. For more information, visit https://www.columbusga.gov/.
WTVM
Russell County HS holds Veterans Day event
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County District showed its commitment to partnership with the students, families, faculty and staff to ensure excellence in the education of its military-connected students. Each year, they create exciting opportunities to celebrate our nation’s military with several special events, and today was no...
wrbl.com
Nonprofit continues to blood shortage in Columbus following COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – According to Melinda Hinds, the District Community Development Coordinator for LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, 500-600 units of blood are needed every week in the Fountain City. WRBL sat down with Hinds, to discuss the ongoing blood shortage currently taking place in the nation. “We are...
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
WTVM
Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
WTVM
Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.
WTVM
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A three-vehicle crash in Russell County has left one person dead. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., on November 14, a crash occurred between a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. 59-year-old Cindy Deal was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:50 p.m. It...
WTVM
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
“Lack of Exposure,” Piedmont reports as the leading cause of increasing influenza cases in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia remains in the purple level for high flu cases, according to data provided by the CDC. Columbus is also experiencing a continuous increase in influenza cases, which Piedmont doctors claim are caused by lack of exposure. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many restrictions implemented by the CDC may have indirectly led […]
UPDATE: U.S. 431 North and AL 165 re-opened after fatal car accident
UPDATE 11/14/2022 5:39 p.m.: The Russell County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the the woman killed in the crash — Cindy Deal, 53, from Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Deal’s next of kin has been notified. UPDATE 11/14/2022 2:18 p.m.: Our News 3 reporter says both U.S. 431 North and AL 165 have re-opened following the […]
courierjournal.net
Black Vultures Test Positive for Avian Influenza in Montgomery County
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has confirmed Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild black vultures in Montgomery County, Alabama. This is the second confirmation of HPAI in Alabama. In February 2022, a singular case of a wild, hunter harvested American wigeon tested positive in Limestone County.
Cold & breezy Sunday; next rain chance comes Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cold front currently moving through the two-state region bringing cooler temperatures with it. Temperatures this evening and tonight will steadily drop off consistently until bottoming out in the mid 30s by Sunday morning. A cold start to the day with breezy conditions Sunday; however, the sun will be out as temperatures […]
Cloudy With Isolated Showers For Saturday, Much Cooler Sunday & Beyond!
TODAY: Saturday morning saw some pretty dense fog around, but that has since diminished and we’re left with mostly cloudy conditions. We could see a little sunshine today, but we could also see a few isolated showers early on. Highs today will top out in the low 70s, but that is a little misleading, because […]
Wrong-way driver causes horrific crash along Interstate 85 in east Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a horrific crash along Interstate 85 north Sunday night around 8:00. According to one witness, they had to dart in between two 18-wheelers to miss the driver traveling in the wrong direction along the busy interstate. According to that witness, […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Can you help police identify two suspects connected to a vehicle break-in at the Opelika Sportsplex?
Opelika police are investigating an unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft of property, second degree and are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects. The break-in occurred at the Opelika Sportsplex, located at 1001 Andrews Road, at 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 16. Police said a...
wrbl.com
Sunny, Cool & Breezy For Sunday, Rain Tuesday, & Cooler Weather To Stay For Awhile!
TODAY: After some morning cloudiness, this afternoon we’ll see sunny skies and highs only in the mid 50s. It will be a little breezy too. Tonight, expect clear skies and temperatures dropping well into the 30s, with some areas north of Columbus reaching the freezing mark. MONDAY: Monday will...
247Sports
IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium
AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
Jim Louge carried his camera to war in Vietnam; and came home with a book — five decades later
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On this Veterans Day it is appropriate to remember the soldiers who fought in Vietnam five decades ago. Their stories are important ones. And every soldier has a story. But not many Vietnam veterans have that story illustrated with thousands of pictures from the war zone. Jim Louge does. Gary Ford and […]
UPDATE: Critically missing 86 year old located safely
UPDATE 11/10/2022 10:05 p.m.: Bass has been located safely, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman. Ruby Odom Bass, 86, was last seen on Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m. in the Parkwood Drive area. Police […]
