WTVM

Russell County HS holds Veterans Day event

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County District showed its commitment to partnership with the students, families, faculty and staff to ensure excellence in the education of its military-connected students. Each year, they create exciting opportunities to celebrate our nation’s military with several special events, and today was no...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
wrbl.com

Nonprofit continues to blood shortage in Columbus following COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – According to Melinda Hinds, the District Community Development Coordinator for LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, 500-600 units of blood are needed every week in the Fountain City. WRBL sat down with Hinds, to discuss the ongoing blood shortage currently taking place in the nation. “We are...
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WTVM

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

“Lack of Exposure,” Piedmont reports as the leading cause of increasing influenza cases in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia remains in the purple level for high flu cases, according to data provided by the CDC. Columbus is also experiencing a continuous increase in influenza cases, which Piedmont doctors claim are caused by lack of exposure. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many restrictions implemented by the CDC may have indirectly led […]
COLUMBUS, GA
courierjournal.net

Black Vultures Test Positive for Avian Influenza in Montgomery County

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has confirmed Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild black vultures in Montgomery County, Alabama. This is the second confirmation of HPAI in Alabama. In February 2022, a singular case of a wild, hunter harvested American wigeon tested positive in Limestone County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Cold & breezy Sunday; next rain chance comes Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cold front currently moving through the two-state region bringing cooler temperatures with it. Temperatures this evening and tonight will steadily drop off consistently until bottoming out in the mid 30s by Sunday morning. A cold start to the day with breezy conditions Sunday; however, the sun will be out as temperatures […]
COLUMBUS, GA
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Critically missing 86 year old located safely

UPDATE 11/10/2022 10:05 p.m.: Bass has been located safely, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman. Ruby Odom Bass, 86, was last seen on Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m. in the Parkwood Drive area. Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA

