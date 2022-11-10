Read full article on original website
CNET
NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away
NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
SpaceNews.com
X-37B space plane completes its sixth mission, lands after nearly 30 months in orbit
WASHINGTON — The X-37B space plane landed Nov. 12 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida, at 5:22 a.m. Eastern, setting a new endurance record after spending 908 days on orbit. Its previous record was 780 days. This was the sixth mission of the crewless reusable plane, built by...
SpaceNews.com
SpaceX launches a pair of Intelsat satellites on expendable Falcon 9
TAMPA, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched a second pair of C-band replacement satellites for Intelsat over the weekend on the final flight of a frequently used Falcon 9 booster. A Falcon 9 carrying Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 lifted off Nov. 12 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 11:06 a.m....
SpaceNews.com
Delayed NASA Venus mission looks for a reprieve
WASHINGTON — The head of a Venus mission delayed at least three years by NASA in response to problems with another mission says she will attempt to shorten that delay. As part of the Nov. 4 release of an independent review board’s report on the delays with the Psyche mission, which uncovered broader institutional issues at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory where it was being developed, NASA announced it would delay the launch of the Venus Emissivity, Radio science, InSAR, Topography, And Spectroscopy, or VERITAS, Venus orbiter mission by at least three years, to no earlier than 2031. VERITAS, like Psyche, is run by JPL.
SpaceNews.com
CAPSTONE enters lunar orbit
ORLANDO — A NASA-funded cubesat successfully completed a maneuver to enter orbit around the moon Nov. 13. NASA announced that the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) spacecraft, a 12U cubesat, completed a 16-minute maneuver at 7:39 p.m. Eastern, placing the spacecraft into a near-rectilinear halo orbit (NRHO) around the moon. Data from the spacecraft showed that the maneuver took place as expected.
Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic
The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
