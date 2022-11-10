Read full article on original website
dodgecountyindependent.com
Ruth T. Hanson, 87, Dodge Center
Ruth T. Hanson, 87, of Dodge Center, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center. She was born March 7, 1935, in Liberia, West Africa, to Robert and Elizabeth Dickerson while her father was doing mission work there. She grew up in several cities in the U.S., and graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, Iowa.
Demolition of Former Iconic Rochester Restaurant Now Delayed
If you're wondering why the former Michaels building on Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota isn't gone yet, get in line. A lot of people have been asking. Michaels Isn't Torn Down Because Negotiations Are Down. Negotiations? Maybe you thought it was all Titan Development working on that space, and it...
Bite Down on This! List of Rochester Restaurants from A to Z
One of the silliest arguments couples have is deciding where to eat. In Minnesota, it is even worse because everyone is trying to be nice with our answers and so we do the whole back and forth of "No, you pick." Half an hour later you are still giving the other person a chance to make up their mind as you are still sitting on your couch as your stomach is growling.
KAAL-TV
Pet of the Week: Liam
(ABC 6 NEWS) – Meet Liam! He is the sweetest boy and is looking for his forever home!. He came to Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester from a local impound where he was found abandoned. Liam loves treats, loves to go on walks, and of course LOVES...
KIMT
Our Savior's Lutheran Church hosts celebration of Norwegian culture
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today, there was a commemoration of Norwegian culture at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Rochester's Sons of Norway put together their annual "Bake and Craft Sale." The event gave participants the opportunity to munch on some Norwegian snacks and buy products from nations like Sweden, America and Norway. Bob Rosedahl, a member of Rochester's Sons of Norway, said he loves being a part of this event.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Don’t Freak Out When You See Horses in Rochester!
If you've never gone on a sleigh ride during the Christmas season, you've got to put this on your bucket list! Sleigh rides are BACK in Rochester, Minnesota on December 18th this holiday season and you can grab tickets now!. Sleigh Rides are Back in Rochester, Minnesota for the Holidays...
Rochester Man Admits to Armed Robberies in Austin
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man charged with robbing two Rochester convenience stores earlier this year has entered guilty pleas to three robbery cases in Austin. 26-year-old Adrick Mims today admitted to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. In exchange, Mower County prosecutors agreed to drop four counts of second-degree assault and a charge of fleeing police.
KAAL-TV
Byron woman out $3,700 in fake job scam
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron woman is out $3,700 and jobless after a scammer pretending to work for a joint replacement manufacturer pretended to offer her a job and paychecks, then asked for money. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the 38-year-old woman received a fake job offer...
New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester
I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
Breathtaking Home In Rochester Is The Most Expensive (Photos)
If you've got the cash and are looking for a new place, the most expensive home on the market right now in Rochester, Minnesota is listed at $2.2 million. Yes, that's the price. And trust me, there is enough room for everyone in this luxurious home. Rochester's Most Expensive Home...
fox9.com
Minnesota couple unearths 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas diamond crater
(FOX 9) - On a road trip for their 10th anniversary, a southern Minnesota couple came back home with some new bling. According to Arkansas State Parks, Jessica and Seth Erickson from Chatfield, Minnesota – about 20 miles southeast of Rochester – discovered a 1.9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Pike County, Arkansas.
Fillmore County Journal
Groundbreaking for new Penz Automotive Building
Saturday, November 5, was indeed a groundbreaking day in Spring Valley for Penz Automotive Group. Penz has owned the Spring Valley Chevrolet Buick in Spring Valley for about a year and is currently leasing the building they are using. Groundbreaking was held at a new location at 1100 N. Broadway...
Horrific Video Shows Semi Jackknifed in Rochester Due to Weather
Monday morning in Minnesota was interesting thanks to the snow. Numerous accidents were reported and I saw a ton of cars spin out in Rochester while I was on my way to work. One of my kids who goes to Rochester Community Technical College said he saw three cars in the ditch too. But one accident with a semi was actually caught on camera and is a bit intense to watch.
Rochester Area Rest Stop to Close Monday
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rest stop near Rochester is scheduled for a temporary closure starting on Monday. A MnDOT news release indicates the westbound I-90 Marion Rest Area will close at 7 a.m. The closure is to allow crews to install a new water treatment system. The facility is...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
A Habitat for Humanity building site in Pine Island had wiring taken from the site sometime between Oct. 25 and 27 (value: $1,000). The Sheriff Department received a report on Nov. 2 of six mailboxes and mailbox posts being damaged by a vehicle on Oak Lane Northeast and White Pines Road Northeast (value: $500).
KAAL-TV
Police: NW Rochester burglary reported
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man reported more than $700 in tools stolen from his property last week. According to Rochester police, the theft took place between Thursday night, Nov. 10, and Friday morning, Nov. 11 at a residence on the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue NW. The...
Man and Woman Found Dead in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Rochester apartment over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the parents of a 22-year-old woman requested a welfare check after not hearing from their daughter since November 3. The woman also had not posted on social media.
Winona County Rollover Crash Injures Rochester Man
Utica, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Winona County sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital early Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 43-year-old William Waller was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his Chevy Tahoe went off the road and rolled into the ditch at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 33 in Utica. The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. while snow and ice were on the road.
12 Celebrities That Received Care at Mayo Clinic in Rochester
If you live anywhere near Rochester, Minnesota, you know we live in a town that is known for excellent medical care. In fact, Mayo Clinic provides some of the best care in the world and people drive from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and all over the country just to receive the best care in the world...including celebrities!
