Pennsylvania State

Meet Bodie, The Singer Blake Shelton Begged To Be On His Team

Bodie is undeniably one of the artists who keeps shining in The Voice season 22. This 29-year-old Californian will continue the fight as part of Team Blake in the Live Playoffs. Here’s everything to know about him. Who is Bodie Before He Joined The Voice?. At a young age,...
Meet Team Legend’s Powerhouse Singer Kim Cruse

From Blind Auditions to the Knockouts, Kim Cruse has proven that her vocals deserve a spot in the Live Shows. This singer from Team Legend is indeed a powerhouse even as a solo. Let’s get to know her more. Kim Cruse Had a Four-Chair Turn Audition. Kim Cruse has...
Meet Parijita Bastola, The Singer with Powerful Vocals From Team Legend

Parijita Bastola is the singer who made John Legend turn around almost immediately during her The Voice blind audition. Her powerful and unique vocals set her apart from the rest of the team members, which is truly saying something. Parijita is the Teen with a Golden Voice Going to The...
Len Goodman Announces Departure from ‘DWTS’ After Nearly 30 Seasons as a Judge

In a wild turn of events, Witney Carson wasn’t the only longtime Dancing With the Stars cast member that had announcement tonight. After more than 30 seasons judging the show, Len Goodman has officially announced his departure. Len Goodman Announces Exit from DWTS on Live TV. Following the first...
Gabby Windey Hints That She’ll Address Break-Up on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey hinted on Instagram over the weekend that she would be addressing her reported break-up from fiancé Erich Schwer during Monday’s new episode of Dancing with the Stars. Gabby Windey Could Address Break-Up on ‘DWTS’. Earlier this month, several outlets reported that Windey...
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Clarifies How Much He Spends on His Kids

The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon has welcomed his 11th child, this time with DJ Abby De La Rosa. The pair already shares twin boys Zillion and Zion. On Friday, De La Rosa gave birth to a daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Baby with Abby De...
Meet Bryce Leatherwood, The Young Tim McGraw of Team Blake

Team Blake’s very own Bryce Leatherwood is an aspiring country singer who fans compare to a younger version of Tim McGraw. As one of the singers representing Team Blake on The Voice, Bryce is someone who gets better and better with each passing day. Who is Bryce Leatherwood From...
‘DWTS’ Recap: Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant Eliminated in Shocking Semi-Final

Dancing With the Stars returned to Disney+ with a shocking Semi-Final episode. Although the dances and scores were pretty expected, there were two major announcements made by pro Witney Carson and head judge Len Goodman. Top Three Pairs Defend Their Place on The Leaderboard. The competitive night featured each pair...
David Walliams Will Reportedly be Axed From ‘BGT’ Due to Disrespectful Comments

The Britain’s Got Talent judge risks losing his job on the show after disrespectful comments directed at contestants resurfaced. Walliams also received backlash from the fans when it was revealed his remarks are derogatory and sexual in nature. David Walliams is Accused of Making Sexually Explicit Remarks. The longtime...

