Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
Meet Bodie, The Singer Blake Shelton Begged To Be On His Team
Bodie is undeniably one of the artists who keeps shining in The Voice season 22. This 29-year-old Californian will continue the fight as part of Team Blake in the Live Playoffs. Here’s everything to know about him. Who is Bodie Before He Joined The Voice?. At a young age,...
talentrecap.com
Meet Kevin Hawkins, The Singer Gwen Stefani Used Her Block and Steal For
Kevin Hawkins began his time on The Voice strong, with his smooth Stevie Wonder rendition. As he heads on to the Live Playoffs, this Texas native is certainly not wasting any of his chances to become the season 22 winner. Kevin Hawkins Secured Four Chair Turns and a Block. During...
talentrecap.com
Meet Sasha Hurtado The Singer That Was Stolen Twice on ‘The Voice’ Season 22
Sasha Furtado failed to stay on Team Gwen during the Knockouts, but John Legend is certainly not going to let her leave The Voice just yet. Here’s everything to know about th 18-year-old singer, as she continues to fight in the Live Playoffs. Sasha Hurtado was Stolen in the...
talentrecap.com
Meet Team Blake’s Rowan Grace, The Rising Teen Star On ‘The Voice’
The Voice season 22 is about to air the live playoffs kicking things up a notch in terms of competitiveness. Stepping up to the plate is Team Blake’s Rowan Grace, who is a rising teen star. Rowan Grace is a Young Star on the Rise. Theis 17-year-old singer is...
talentrecap.com
Meet Team Legend’s Powerhouse Singer Kim Cruse
From Blind Auditions to the Knockouts, Kim Cruse has proven that her vocals deserve a spot in the Live Shows. This singer from Team Legend is indeed a powerhouse even as a solo. Let’s get to know her more. Kim Cruse Had a Four-Chair Turn Audition. Kim Cruse has...
talentrecap.com
How Much Money Does Nick Cannon Pay For Child Support? His 2022 Net Worth Revealed
Nick Cannon has long been facing controversy over having too many kids. Haters often point out the fact that he must have a certain financial status to be able to support more than 10 children. This leads us to the question: How much money does Nick Cannon make?. Nick Cannon...
talentrecap.com
Meet Morgan Myles, Team Camila’s Four-Chair Turn on ‘The Voice’
Morgan Myles is going to the Live Playoffs of The Voice Season 22 on Camila Cabello’s team. The singer turned four chairs in her Blind Audition and made it through the Battles and the Knockouts to sing for America’s vote. ‘The Voice’s Morgan Myles Released Her Debut Album...
talentrecap.com
Meet Parijita Bastola, The Singer with Powerful Vocals From Team Legend
Parijita Bastola is the singer who made John Legend turn around almost immediately during her The Voice blind audition. Her powerful and unique vocals set her apart from the rest of the team members, which is truly saying something. Parijita is the Teen with a Golden Voice Going to The...
talentrecap.com
Len Goodman Announces Departure from ‘DWTS’ After Nearly 30 Seasons as a Judge
In a wild turn of events, Witney Carson wasn’t the only longtime Dancing With the Stars cast member that had announcement tonight. After more than 30 seasons judging the show, Len Goodman has officially announced his departure. Len Goodman Announces Exit from DWTS on Live TV. Following the first...
talentrecap.com
Meet Brayden Lape, Team Blake’s “Secret Weapon”
Brayden Lape is a self-taught singer seeking for his own creative space in music through The Voice. Coming from a small town in Michigan, this 15-year-old is gunning to prove everyone that he is indeed Blake Shelton’s “secret weapon.” Let’s get to know him more. What...
King Charles III celebrates 74th birthday, new role as park ranger
LONDON — King Charles III has celebrated his first birthday as Britain’s monarch – and in another new role. According to the BBC and Reuters, Buckingham Palace shared a photo on Monday, Charles’ 74th birthday, of the new king leaning against a large tree in Windsor Great Park.
Christina Applegate made a powerful statement with 'FU MS' manicure in first public appearance since multiple sclerosis diagnosis
Christina Applegate was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in her first appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis last year.
talentrecap.com
Gabby Windey Hints That She’ll Address Break-Up on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey hinted on Instagram over the weekend that she would be addressing her reported break-up from fiancé Erich Schwer during Monday’s new episode of Dancing with the Stars. Gabby Windey Could Address Break-Up on ‘DWTS’. Earlier this month, several outlets reported that Windey...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Semi-Final to Feature 2 Dances Per Couple, Double Eliminations – What to Expect
The Semi-Finals on Dancing With the Stars is set to feature another night of two routines from each of the remaining six couples. Here’s all the details on which songs and dance styles each couple will perform. Dancing With the Stars Semi-Final Songs, Dance Styles. The hosts of the...
talentrecap.com
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Clarifies How Much He Spends on His Kids
The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon has welcomed his 11th child, this time with DJ Abby De La Rosa. The pair already shares twin boys Zillion and Zion. On Friday, De La Rosa gave birth to a daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Baby with Abby De...
talentrecap.com
Meet Bryce Leatherwood, The Young Tim McGraw of Team Blake
Team Blake’s very own Bryce Leatherwood is an aspiring country singer who fans compare to a younger version of Tim McGraw. As one of the singers representing Team Blake on The Voice, Bryce is someone who gets better and better with each passing day. Who is Bryce Leatherwood From...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Recap: Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant Eliminated in Shocking Semi-Final
Dancing With the Stars returned to Disney+ with a shocking Semi-Final episode. Although the dances and scores were pretty expected, there were two major announcements made by pro Witney Carson and head judge Len Goodman. Top Three Pairs Defend Their Place on The Leaderboard. The competitive night featured each pair...
talentrecap.com
David Walliams Will Reportedly be Axed From ‘BGT’ Due to Disrespectful Comments
The Britain’s Got Talent judge risks losing his job on the show after disrespectful comments directed at contestants resurfaced. Walliams also received backlash from the fans when it was revealed his remarks are derogatory and sexual in nature. David Walliams is Accused of Making Sexually Explicit Remarks. The longtime...
Comments / 0