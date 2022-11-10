Read full article on original website
Deconstructing Comics #361: ‘League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’ Marathon Rebroadcast
FLASHBACK! While this podcast has covered the odd League of Extraordinary Gentlemen book here and there, no one has dared think of trying to discuss all of Alan Moore and Kevin O’Neill‘s series in one episode… until now! Kumar and Dana take on the task, with special attention paid to The Black Dossier (and the record that was recorded for it), the Century trilogy, and the injustice that Kumar feels was done to Volume 2 way back in 2006, episode 21!
Good Cop, Try To Be Better Cop: Previewing ‘GCPD: The Blue Wall’ #2
“GCPD Commissioner Renee Montoya makes an unpleasant discovery about one of her newest recruits that spirals out further and further, making upholding the law in a city like Gotham even harder than it usually is. Meanwhile Officer Wells tries to give stability and security to his parolees…but things seem destined not to work out for the heavily burdened parole officer.”
New Terrors Unfold In Your First Look At ‘Damn Them All’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Damn Them All #2, the next issue of their new original horror series from writer Simon Spurrier, artist Charlie Adlard, colorist Sofie Dodgson, and letterer Jim Campbell. ‘Dora, a detective traumatized by the same recent supernatural events as Ellie, is suspicious of...
Previewing ‘Dark Crisis: Young Justice’ #6 Final Issue
“Superboy, Robin, Impulse, Wonder Girl,Arrowette; and Red Tornado are all reunited, but is it too late for them to face down the unmitigated and unhinged power of Mickey Mxyzptlk? Young Justice will have to let their old wounds heal quickly if they’re going to escape from Mickey’s fake universe and rejoin the real DCU to help join the final battle of Dark Crisis!”
Miike Takashi Series Ready to ‘Connect’ – Global Bulletin
CONNECTIONS MADE Korean-made thriller series “Connect” will upload to the Disney+ streaming service from Dec. 7, it was announced on Tuesday. The six-part chiller was produced by Studio Dragon and directed by Japan’s Miike Takashi (“Audition,” “Ichi the Killer”(. It had its debut last month as part of the new series strand of the Busan International Film Festival. It will be badged as a Star Original on the platform. The series stars Jung Haein as Ha Dongsoo – a new type of immortal human known as a connect who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters who are determined to take...
Black, White And Red All Over – Previewing ‘DC Vs. Vampires: All Out War’ #5
“Betrayed and out of options, the pitiful remnants of the team head to a bleak and desolate Central City for one last Hail Mary as Baron Cinder’s terrifying lieutenants close in. Will a Marvel Family showdown at the end of the world snuff out humanity’s last hope, or will the team’s final desperate gamble pay off?”
The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2308: It’s Chimpsky On The Attack, Woo-style
It’s 45 years old and it just gets better and better – 2000 AD is the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic and we’re here with The Weekly 2000 AD to give you a preview. Alright then, we’re on the run in to the end of the year now and the all-new lineup that’s coming. Which means it’s time for the penultimate episodes of Hershey, Chimpsky’s Law, and Judge Dredd: Buratino Must Die. And alongside them we have the latest episodes of Hope In The Shadows and Enemy Earth.
‘Stargirl’ Season 3, Episode 10 Finally Reveals The Big Bad
It took a while to get here, but Stargirl has finally revealed the big bad villain for the season. It was quite a surprise twist and a great reveal, but it was maddening to get here. The season was all over the place as the mystery unfolded; sometimes to great results, and sometimes to mixed. Overall, though, the question remains as to whether the payoff for this villain will be worth the struggles this season had in order to reveal him. There are still several episodes to go, so fans will just have to wait and see.
Image Comics Shares 10 More Spawn Variant Covers Celebrating Its 30 Anniversary
Yesterday we gave you a first look at 21 Image Comics’ covers featuring Todd McFarlane’s Spawn and today we bring you another 10 for The Bone Orchard Mythos: Ten Thousand Black Feathers #4, The Deadliest Bouquet #5, Vanish #4, 20th Century Men #5, Dark Ride #3, Kroma #2, Plush #2, Kaya #3, The Department of Truth: Wild Fictions Special, and Voyagis #3, all out this December.
Previewing ‘Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – Legion Of Bats’ #2
“While out shopping for new outfits at the New Gotham Mall, Harley and Ivy stumble across a possible recruit…but are they recruiting for good or for bad? And what loser(s) would dare to show up and ruin their shopping extravaganza?. A very pissed-off Clock King and a butthurt Riddler....
Black Adam Faces Down The Dark Knight In ‘Black Adam’ #6 Preview
“BATMAN HAS HAD ENOUGH OF BLACK ADAM. Angered over Bruce Wayne’s financing of a democracy movement in his country, Theo Adam confronts Wayne with his demands, which escalates into an epic, book-length clash between the Dark Knight Detective and the Thunder of Aton.”. Black Adam #6 is out Tuesday...
Advance Review: Something Is Missing In `Something Is Killing The Children’ #26
Something is Killing the Children is probably the best new comic book series of the decade. Yet the beginning of this new story arc is long on character development and short on action. Still any chance to see Eric Slaughter in action is a treat. Overall. Erica Slaughter is finally...
The Butler Did It – Previewing ‘DCeased: War Of The Undead Gods’ #4
“Nothing is what the heroes of Earth thought it was. The shocking truth is finally revealed and the fate of all of existence hangs in the balance. Lobo joins the fight, but will the main man help or hinder the greatest heroes in the universe as they gather to fight the galactic armada of the undead?”
Bats And Rats: ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #9
“Batman and Superman are on a quest to train the mysterious new hero Boy Thunder… but what’s that in the dark? A faint noise…sounds like a laugh? Uh-oh. The Joker is here and he’s got his own plans for a super-powered sidekick! Someone hide all the crowbars, quick!”
Nightwing And Night-MIte? Previewing ‘Nightwing’ #98
“Nightwing meets Nite-Mite! (And Bitewing and Oracle and Daniele Di Nicuolo!) That’s right, that meddling Nite-Mite booped himself from the fifth dimension, and after reading Seven Secrets, he hitchhiked his way over with Di Nicuolo into our Nightwing series! Trust us, you’re not going to want to miss this one.”
Advance Review: ‘Cosmic Debris’ #1 Has Flaws And Potential
Fantastical fighting mermaids, massive robots, along with aliens and gods inhabit this universe. Despite struggles and destitution affecting most bounty hunters Randall Crux and the cybernetic Cleaves press on. Whether one cares for them or not their abilities at bounty hunting are inarguable. Yet, will their next job be more than they can expect?
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
It was a week of highs and lows with the lows being the passing of artists Kevin O’Neill and Carlos Pacheco this week. Breaking such news is never a good occasion, and it hasn’t been often we’ve had to cover two deaths in the one week. Although, it’s becoming something of a dire year, what with the passing of Neal Adams, George Pérez and Alan Grant too.
Previewing ‘Batman: One Bad Day – Mr. Freeze’ #1
“Going back to the Dark Knight’s early days in Gotham City: Batman and Robin, Dick Grayson, face down the coldest winter Gotham City has ever seen. A winter so cold that Mr. Freeze, Victor Fries, no longer needs his containment suit to survive; he is in an element where he can thrive.
Drive Time: Previewing ‘Catwoman’ #49
“You can take Gotham out of the cat, but you can’t take the cat out of Gotham. With some of Catwoman’s power structures collapsed again, a clan of clowns has invaded Alleytown and Selina must use her power to handle things safely…without bringing more violence and crime into the area she loves and swears to protect. But when that fails, Selina realizes she’s going to have to fight fire with fire once and for all.”
Review: ‘Batman Vs. Robin’ #3 Makes It Personal
The war between Bruce and Damian Wayne has been escalating and Batman Vs. Robin #3 shows that the best way to make it worse is to make it personal. Mark Waid, Mahmud Asrar, Scott Godlewski, Jordie Bellaire, and Steve Wands start round 2 of the most brutal war of the DCU.
