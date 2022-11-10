Something exciting just happened on national television, and we can only hold our breath with anticipation. The most popular college football show in America is ESPN's College Gameday. College football fans tune in weekly to see who the panel of experts thinks will win the biggest games that week. They travel to a different location every week to showcase a high-profile match-up. The show has been shot live from everywhere from Alabama to Oregon.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO