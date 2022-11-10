Read full article on original website
Five-bedroom home sells for $3.2 million in Mashpee
Paul Boyne and Anandita Sarang bought the property at 77 Tide Run, Mashpee, from Haley J Kaplowitz on Oct. 31, 2022, for $3,150,000 which works out to $716 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms sits on an 18,382-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
newbedfordguide.com
The AHEAD Company Store is Opening to Shoppers on November 18th in New Bedford
Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.
For $699,900, a Brockton home with a basement fit for a storybook
The property has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a contemporary ranch design (upstairs). At first glance, 115 West St. in Brockton looks like a traditional home, but it’s the basement of the three-bed, three-bath property that holds the surprise. The home, measuring 2,864 square feet (including that lower...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Mod Condo Overlooking Boston Harbor
With marina views from nearly every room, you'll feel like you're practically living on the water in this renovated unit. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,700,000. Size: 1,334 square feet. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 full. Like hanging...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 30 - Nov. 5
A house in Hyannis that sold for $60,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 46 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $798,499. The average price per square foot ended up at $526.
Home built nearly 300 years ago up for sale in Natick
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNATICK - Have you ever wanted to own a piece of history? A nearly 300-year-old home is up for sale in Natick. It's called the Henry Loker House and is on the city's registry of historic homes. The Natick Historical Society says the Lokers have a long history of naming their children Henry Loker. The man who built the home isn't as famous as his son. Henry Loker Jr. commanded a militia in the Battle of Bunker Hill. "In Natick, there is a street named after them. There used to be a school named after them....
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
Boston Magazine
Party Pics: Welcome Home 2022
Check out the scenes from the October 3, 2022 event at The Cyclorama at The Boston Center for the Arts. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. With the help of Jessica Brown from WCVB NewsCenter 5,...
ABC6.com
New car or constant repair? Local auto shop weighs in
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As vehicle rates rise, Southern New Englanders are stuck between buying a new car or bearing long waits for expensive repairs. Chris L’Europa, owner of L’Europa Auto Repair in North Providence, says his customers aren’t willing to ditch their cars so quick nowadays.
Boston Magazine
Eat Sandwiches Full of Sunshine at Shirley in Davis Square
Open since late summer and born out of a pop-up, this Somerville sandwich-and-more shop wants you to eat food that makes you feel good. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. First off, two points of clarification: Shirley is a restaurant, not...
SouthCoast’s Newest Supermarket Slashing Prices On Thanksgiving Favorites
Thanksgiving is officially two weeks away and with prices still soaring at the supermarkets, it's going to get pricey to fill up the dinner table. Unless you know where to look for the deep discounts. Dartmouth welcomed the discount market chain Aldi just last fall, but this season the store...
mybackyardnews.com
NEW BEDFORD: TEEN ARTIST INTERNSHIP PROGRAM
New Bedford Art Museum /Artwork’s! is celebrating our 19th year of the Teen Artist Internship Program (TAIP) in 2023. TAIP’s goal is to inspire and educate high school juniors and seniors interested in pursuing a career in the visual arts.. The Teen Artist Internship Program (TAIP) is an...
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Celebrates 2022 Awards
Boston – J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) announced that several business publications have highlighted it as a leader in the industry. This year, JC&A has been named a “Top Charitable Contributor,” a “Best Place to Work,” a “Top Workplace for 2022,” and the “2022 Construction Management Company of the Year.”
nerej.com
Churchill & Banks breaks ground on $120 million East Point waterfront community permitted for 392 residential units
East Providence, RI East Point is the latest waterfront residential community to be built by Churchill & Banks, permitted for 392 residential units, many of which will have direct waterfront access and unobstructed views of the Seekonk River and Blackstone State Park across the Seekonk River. As designed there will be 270 rental apartments and 122 single family or condominiums units. The development is bounded by the Seekonk River to the west, and Omega Pond to the south.
whdh.com
Investigation underway at Newton jewelry store
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen scouring the inside of a jewelry store in Newton early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why they were investigating but one of the store’s windows was smashed. No additional information was immediately released. This is a developing news story; stay...
WCVB
Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Michael Chow openedDumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford accelerates purchase of fire trucks to lock in lower prices
“Mayor Jon Mitchell has requested funding from the City Council to pay the costs of purchasing and equipping two pumper trucks for the New Bedford Fire Department. The trucks would allow the City to retire older trucks in the Fire Department’s fleet. “In today’s difficult inflationary environment, city government...
6-Week-Old Girl From Cape Cod Battling RSV At Boston's Children Hospital
A 6-week-old girl is one of thousands of people in Massachusetts to contract a virus that has seen a surge in cases over the past month. Katie Hauge's niece Kinsley was hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) at Boston Children's Hospital on Friday, Nov. 4, Hauge said in a GoFundMe campaign.
