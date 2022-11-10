Broncos notebook: Pat Surtain II not focused on individual accolades yet

ENGLEWOOD — The praise for Pat Surtain II is at an all-time high.

Now in only his second NFL season, the Broncos cornerback has garnered a lot of attention around the league. Former great NFL cornerback Richard Sherman has sung his praises, while his former teammate Von Miller called him "the best corner in the league." Each week he draws the most difficult assignments, whether it's Davante Adams (Raiders) or Deebo Samuel (49ers).

And through eight games, Surtain is rated as the fourth best cornerback in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Still, he isn't satisfied.

"Obviously it's cool to get that type of recognition," Surtain told The Gazette. "But it all starts with the work ethic and preparation you put in throughout the week. ... I can still hone in on my technique a little bit. Just little things."

Surtain appears to be on pace to make his first Pro Bowl and possibly earn an All-Pro selection. He would be the first Broncos corner to make the Pro Bowl since Chris Harris Jr. did in 2018, and the first to be an All Pro since Harris Jr. in 2016. And Surtain would join Champ Bailey as the only two cornerbacks in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl in just their second season.

But Surtain isn't thinking about individual accolades just yet this season.

"Obviously it's a great individual accomplishment to get into those type of teams, Pro Bowl teams and All-Pro teams," Surtain said. "But the main focus is the team goals and to get to where we need to be, which is hoisting that Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year."

The only thing that could keep Surtain from earning those honors this season are his statistics. He's yet to have an interception, after having four a year ago. Surtain said he takes it as a compliment when teams don't throw his way. And even if he doesn't have any interceptions, the league knows how good Surtain is.

"He's an unbelievable football player, unbelievable person, and his work ethic, everything that he does," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "He's playing at a very high level. I wouldn't really blame people for not trying to throw over there because of his skillset. I don't think you can entirely judge that on someone. If somebody's getting a lot of picks, maybe they're getting the ball thrown to him a whole bunch or maybe it was a tipped ball. There's a lot of things that go into an interception.

"I know where Pat is, and he's an unbelievable player regardless of what the stats say."

Injury report

Wide receiver KJ Hamler was added to the injury report Thursday with a hamstring injury that could keep him out of Sunday's game, according to Hackett.

“We are going to evaluate it," Hackett said. "It's a hamstring, so those things — we have to be sure we're smart with. We’ll see how it moves forward.”

Did not practice: OLB Baron Browning (hip), WR KJ Hamler (hamstring), CB Darius Phillips (illness)

Limited: CB Essang Bassey (hamstring), WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin), WR KJ Hamler (hamstring), S P.J. Locke (hamstring), OL Cam Fleming (quad), S Justin Simmons (knee), TE Andrew Beck (hamstring)