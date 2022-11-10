Dinner is served. Wash your hands, pass the rolls — and, BTW, don’t talk to anyone! This is a time for eating after all, so no socializing is allowed … at least, according to this mom on Reddit. She complained that her husband had the audacity to want to (*gasp!*) make conversation with their 10- and 13-year-old kids over mealtime, so she did the only logical thing: banish him from family dinners. Uh, what? In the always-entertaining “Am I The A—hole?” subreddit, a mom went online to complain about her husband, and ended up being roasted like a Thanksgiving turkey. First, a...

4 DAYS AGO